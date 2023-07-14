Using the sub-adviser’s proprietary Defined Risk Strategy (“DRS”) to select the Fund’s investments, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing directly, or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), in:

● equity securities that are represented in the S&P 500 Index,

● exchange-traded long-term put options on the S&P 500 Index for hedging purposes, and

● buying and selling exchange-traded put and call options on various equity indices to generate additional returns.

The DRS seeks to provide risk-managed growth of capital by matching or exceeding the long-term performance of the stock market while seeking to minimize the traditional losses incurred during bear markets. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of large capitalization (over $10 billion) U.S. companies directly or through ETFs. The sub-adviser executes ETF trades through an exchange rather than trading directly with a fund.

The DRS philosophy is based upon the sub-adviser’s research indicating that market timing and/or stock selection is extremely difficult, may produce volatile returns and that asset allocation is limited in its risk reduction properties. Using DRS, the sub-adviser seeks to “define risk” by seeking to protect against large losses by hedging equity ETFs through investments in protective long-term S&P 500 Index put options. Additionally, the sub-adviser seeks to increase returns by buying and selling call and put options on several indices using hedging strategies. A call option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any appreciation in the value of the reference index over a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option. A put option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any depreciation in the value of the reference index below a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option.

Defined Risk Strategy

The DRS was created in 1997 by Randy Swan, President of the Adviser and sub-adviser. The objective of the DRS is to provide risk-managed growth of capital by offering a strategy that seeks to match or exceed the long-term performance of the stock market without the traditional losses incurred during bear markets. The DRS philosophy is based upon the sub-adviser’s research indicating that market timing and/or stock selection is extremely difficult and that asset allocation is limited in its risk reduction properties.

Hedging Process

The sub-adviser applies a put hedging strategy to hedge the Fund’s equity exposure. The Fund invests in long-term put options (referred to as paying a premium) that give the Fund the right to sell a security or index at a set (strike) price or sell the long-term put option on an option exchange. The put strategy is executed using exchange-traded S&P 500 Index put options to hedge the portfolio and to reduce volatility. The put strategy seeks to limit downside loss. Generally, S&P 500 Index put options have an inverse relationship to the S&P 500 Index and its sector-specific constituents.

Option Writing

To generate additional returns, the sub-adviser buys and sells short-term (generally 1-3 month) (i) put and call options on equity indices, such as the S&P 500, Sector SDPR and Russell 2000, (ii) ETFs and (iii) futures on a regular basis. Additionally, the sub-adviser regularly engages in various spread option strategies. Spread option strategies involve, for example, selling a 1-month call option while buying a 2-month call option. Each option strategy includes a hedging element so that the Fund is not exposed to significant losses on written options. Long-term protective put options are typically traded annually to protect capital and/or allow for profit potential by re-establishing a current-market strike price which depends on whether or not the market has increased or decreased.

Turnover

The sub-adviser intends on having very little portfolio turnover since most of the ETF portfolio is held indefinitely. Written options are bought back when the sub-adviser believes they present an unfavorable risk and reward profile. Purchased options are sold when the sub-adviser believes they present an unfavorable risk and reward profile or when more attractive investments are available.