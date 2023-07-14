Dividend Investing Ideas Center
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities of governments and companies located in various countries, including emerging markets. The fund invests principally in bonds, notes (including structured notes), mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate loans (limited to up to 20% of the fund's net assets) and other floating rate securities and Eurodollar and Yankee dollar instruments. The fund generally invests in eight or more countries, but always invests in at least three countries, one of which may be the United States. The fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in emerging markets. At times, the fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in any one country. The fund will hedge most, but not necessarily all, of its foreign currency exposure to protect the U.S. dollar value of the fund's assets principally by using forward contracts, futures contracts and swap agreements.
The fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund's sub-adviser. The fund, however, may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds), but not rated lower than B, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund's sub-adviser. There are no restrictions on the dollar-weighted average maturity or average effective duration of the fund's portfolio or on the maturities or durations of the individual fixed-income securities the fund may purchase. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.The fund's portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued government bond markets, currencies, sectors and securities and de-emphasize the use of interest rate forecasting. The portfolio managers look for fixed-income securities with the potential for credit upgrades, unique structural characteristics or innovative features. The portfolio managers select securities by using fundamental economic research and quantitative analysis to allocate assets among countries and currencies, and by focusing on sectors and individual securities that appear to be relatively undervalued and actively trading among sectors. The fund does not have any limitations regarding portfolio turnover. The fund may engage in short-term trading to try to achieve its objective and may have portfolio turnover rates in excess of 100%. A portfolio turnover of 100% is equivalent to the fund buying and selling all of the securities in its portfolio once during the course of a year.
The fund may, but is not required to, use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage market, foreign currency and/or duration or interest rate risks, or as part of a hedging strategy. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include principally options, futures, options on futures, forward contracts and swap agreements.
|Period
|SDGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|26.92%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|12.21%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|26.27%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|27.84%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|30.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|SDGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|86.29%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|10.62%
|2020
|1.8%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|13.76%
|2019
|1.9%
|-15.5%
|3.1%
|67.00%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-0.6%
|30.6%
|65.38%
|Period
|SDGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|24.62%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-12.6%
|-2.5%
|10.69%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-1.6%
|4.2%
|22.03%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|23.71%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|29.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|SDGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|86.29%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|10.62%
|2020
|1.8%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|13.76%
|2019
|1.9%
|-15.5%
|3.3%
|84.00%
|2018
|-0.9%
|0.1%
|30.6%
|70.51%
|SDGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.28 B
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|31.30%
|Number of Holdings
|500
|5
|7040
|55.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-68.6 M
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|84.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.29%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|27.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGIX % Rank
|Bonds
|79.37%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|76.52%
|Cash
|19.97%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|20.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.42%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|91.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|13.64%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|69.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|53.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGIX % Rank
|Derivative
|39.25%
|0.00%
|50.79%
|25.00%
|Government
|30.33%
|1.71%
|97.31%
|76.52%
|Securitized
|11.53%
|0.00%
|29.11%
|20.45%
|Corporate
|9.82%
|0.00%
|70.79%
|80.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.09%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|18.94%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.10%
|72.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGIX % Rank
|Non US
|52.79%
|26.05%
|98.85%
|71.97%
|US
|26.58%
|-11.86%
|53.57%
|45.45%
|SDGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|75.00%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|34.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|8.70%
|SDGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SDGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SDGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|134.26%
|2.00%
|402.00%
|90.99%
|SDGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|72.73%
|SDGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SDGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.50%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|37.40%
|SDGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.494
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.609
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.508
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.621
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.415
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.888
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2006
15.84
15.8%
David Leduc, CFA, Mr. Leduc is an executive vice president and Chief Investment Officer, Head of Fixed Income at Mellon and is responsible for overseeing fixed income investment management activities of Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 1995, and by BNYM Investment Adviser since 2005. David joined Standish Mellon Asset Management Company LLC in 1995 as a portfolio manager and analyst for US domestic fixed income, moving from structured finance to global strategies in 1999. Prior to joining Standish, David spent seven years as an Investment Officer at State Street. He has an M.B.A. from Boston University and a B.S. from the University of Rhode Island. David holds the CFA® designation and has been in investment industry since 1987. David's activities with not-for-profit organizations include serving as senior representative for BNY Mellon Trust Company in its role as Corporate Trustee of the W. K. Kellogg Foundation Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Mr. Murphy, CFA, is Head of Global Fixed Income, North America, at INA. He has been employed by INA or a predecessor company of INA since 2005. He was managing director of global and multi-sector strategies. Previously, he served as director and senior portfolio manager of global strategies responsible for managing non-U.S., global and opportunistic bond portfolios. Before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009, he was a senior trader responsible for trading developed and emerging market non-USD securities as well as all foreign currencies. Mr. Murphy joined Mellon in 2005 from State Street Research, where he was a senior trader responsible for investment grade corporate bonds. He holds a B.A. from Trinity College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2018
4.27
4.3%
Scott Zaleski, CFA, Director, Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Multi-Sector fixed income team. His responsibilities include management of non-US, global and unconstrained fixed income strategies. Previously at the firm, he served as a client portfolio manager for global multi-sector products. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Scott worked at the Flatley Company where he was a senior portfolio manager responsible for managing the fixed income absolute return strategy. Additional experience includes positions at Wellington Management Company as a fixed income portfolio manager and credit analyst focused on corporate credit and structured products and investment management responsibilities at Putnam and Fidelity. Scott has been in the investment industry since 1990. Scott earned an MS in finance from Boston College and a BS from Skidmore College. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
