Trending ETFs

SDGFX (Mutual Fund)

SDGFX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.79 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
Short-Term U.S. Treasury Note
share class
Inst (TCSGX) Primary Inst (SDGFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund

SDGFX | Fund

$9.79

$706 M

3.16%

$0.31

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

-1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$706 M

Holdings in Top 10

70.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 132.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund

SDGFX | Fund

$9.79

$706 M

3.16%

$0.31

0.31%

SDGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    3570219
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Conroy

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Short-Duration Government Fund invests substantially all of its net assets in U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government, including mortgage-backed securities, and repurchase agreements collateralized by such obligations. The Fund may invest in securities issued by various entities sponsored by the U.S. Government, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan

Mortgage Corporation. These issuers are chartered or sponsored by acts of Congress; however, their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. In addition, the Fund may enter into dollar roll transactions with selected banks and broker-dealers and invest in to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities, futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts for hedging purposes to manage the Fund's exposure to interest rate risk. There may also be times when the Fund utilizes futures contracts to take an active position on interest rates to either increase or reduce the interest rate sensitivity of the Fund. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, the sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) seeks attractively-valued securities that offer competitive yields. The Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates, relative valuations and yield spreads, and the duration of the Fund's entire portfolio. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. For example, a five year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Sub-Adviser will strive to maintain a portfolio duration of up to three years under normal market conditions.

Read More

SDGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -1.8% 1.8% 59.49%
1 Yr -1.9% -7.1% 0.9% 39.24%
3 Yr -2.6%* -6.8% -0.3% 32.89%
5 Yr -0.8%* -27.5% 1.4% 29.17%
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.2% 34.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -10.4% -1.0% 23.08%
2021 -1.0% -3.3% -0.1% 42.31%
2020 0.7% -0.6% 1.9% 56.76%
2019 0.3% -0.4% 1.4% 37.50%
2018 -0.2% -27.5% 0.3% 78.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -5.1% 1.8% 50.63%
1 Yr -1.9% -7.1% 0.7% 30.38%
3 Yr -2.6%* -6.8% 0.5% 34.21%
5 Yr -0.8%* -27.5% 1.3% 29.17%
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.3% 32.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -10.7% -1.0% 23.08%
2021 -1.0% -3.3% -0.1% 42.31%
2020 0.7% -0.6% 1.9% 56.76%
2019 0.3% -0.4% 1.4% 37.50%
2018 -0.2% -27.5% 0.4% 83.10%

NAV & Total Return History

SDGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDGFX Category Low Category High SDGFX % Rank
Net Assets 706 M 1.74 M 26.3 B 22.22%
Number of Holdings 368 8 1432 23.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 578 M -2.46 B 13.3 B 16.25%
Weighting of Top 10 69.95% 13.9% 100.0% 15.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 29.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDGFX % Rank
Bonds 		93.47% 82.13% 115.04% 66.25%
Cash 		6.53% -15.04% 17.87% 33.75%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 37.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 40.00%
Other 		0.00% -8.75% 2.95% 41.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 37.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDGFX % Rank
Government 		62.64% 0.00% 99.96% 41.25%
Securitized 		31.17% 0.00% 100.00% 57.50%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.19% 0.00% 16.80% 35.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.16% 37.50%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 50.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.22% 48.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDGFX % Rank
US 		93.47% 81.77% 115.04% 65.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 43.75%

SDGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.03% 4.45% 81.01%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.03% 0.80% 10.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.10% 0.45% 86.36%

Sales Fees

SDGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SDGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 0.25% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SDGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 132.00% 0.00% 466.00% 46.03%

SDGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDGFX Category Low Category High SDGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.16% 0.00% 3.17% 67.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDGFX Category Low Category High SDGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -0.78% 3.29% 58.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SDGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Conroy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Brian Conroy, CFA, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Mr. Conroy joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2012. Prior to joining Wellington, Mr. Conroy earned his MBA from Harvard Business School in 2012. From 2005 to 2010, he worked at Susquehanna International Group, first as a fixed income trader and then as an equity index derivatives trader.

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 32.44 10.34 7.33

