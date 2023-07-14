Under normal circumstances, the Short-Duration Government Fund invests substantially all of its net assets in U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government, including mortgage-backed securities, and repurchase agreements collateralized by such obligations. The Fund may invest in securities issued by various entities sponsored by the U.S. Government, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan

Mortgage Corporation. These issuers are chartered or sponsored by acts of Congress; however, their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. In addition, the Fund may enter into dollar roll transactions with selected banks and broker-dealers and invest in to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities, futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts for hedging purposes to manage the Fund's exposure to interest rate risk. There may also be times when the Fund utilizes futures contracts to take an active position on interest rates to either increase or reduce the interest rate sensitivity of the Fund. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, the sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) seeks attractively-valued securities that offer competitive yields. The Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates, relative valuations and yield spreads, and the duration of the Fund's entire portfolio. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. For example, a five year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Sub-Adviser will strive to maintain a portfolio duration of up to three years under normal market conditions.