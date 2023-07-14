Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal circumstances, the Short-Duration Government Fund invests substantially all of its net assets in U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government, including mortgage-backed securities, and repurchase agreements collateralized by such obligations. The Fund may invest in securities issued by various entities sponsored by the U.S. Government, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan
Mortgage Corporation. These issuers are chartered or sponsored by acts of Congress; however, their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. In addition, the Fund may enter into dollar roll transactions with selected banks and broker-dealers and invest in to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities, futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts for hedging purposes to manage the Fund's exposure to interest rate risk. There may also be times when the Fund utilizes futures contracts to take an active position on interest rates to either increase or reduce the interest rate sensitivity of the Fund. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, the sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) seeks attractively-valued securities that offer competitive yields. The Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates, relative valuations and yield spreads, and the duration of the Fund's entire portfolio. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. For example, a five year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Sub-Adviser will strive to maintain a portfolio duration of up to three years under normal market conditions.
|Period
|SDGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-1.8%
|1.8%
|59.49%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-7.1%
|0.9%
|39.24%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-6.8%
|-0.3%
|32.89%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-27.5%
|1.4%
|29.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|1.2%
|34.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|SDGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-10.4%
|-1.0%
|23.08%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|42.31%
|2020
|0.7%
|-0.6%
|1.9%
|56.76%
|2019
|0.3%
|-0.4%
|1.4%
|37.50%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-27.5%
|0.3%
|78.87%
|Period
|SDGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-5.1%
|1.8%
|50.63%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-7.1%
|0.7%
|30.38%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-6.8%
|0.5%
|34.21%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-27.5%
|1.3%
|29.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|1.3%
|32.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|SDGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-10.7%
|-1.0%
|23.08%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|42.31%
|2020
|0.7%
|-0.6%
|1.9%
|56.76%
|2019
|0.3%
|-0.4%
|1.4%
|37.50%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-27.5%
|0.4%
|83.10%
|SDGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|706 M
|1.74 M
|26.3 B
|22.22%
|Number of Holdings
|368
|8
|1432
|23.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|578 M
|-2.46 B
|13.3 B
|16.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.95%
|13.9%
|100.0%
|15.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGFX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.47%
|82.13%
|115.04%
|66.25%
|Cash
|6.53%
|-15.04%
|17.87%
|33.75%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|40.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.75%
|2.95%
|41.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGFX % Rank
|Government
|62.64%
|0.00%
|99.96%
|41.25%
|Securitized
|31.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.19%
|0.00%
|16.80%
|35.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|37.50%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|50.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.22%
|48.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGFX % Rank
|US
|93.47%
|81.77%
|115.04%
|65.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.26%
|43.75%
|SDGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.31%
|0.03%
|4.45%
|81.01%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|10.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.10%
|0.45%
|86.36%
|SDGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SDGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.25%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SDGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|132.00%
|0.00%
|466.00%
|46.03%
|SDGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.16%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|67.90%
|SDGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SDGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|-0.78%
|3.29%
|58.97%
|SDGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Brian Conroy, CFA, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Mr. Conroy joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2012. Prior to joining Wellington, Mr. Conroy earned his MBA from Harvard Business School in 2012. From 2005 to 2010, he worked at Susquehanna International Group, first as a fixed income trader and then as an equity index derivatives trader.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.49
|32.44
|10.34
|7.33
