Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Capital Growth Fund

SDGCX | Fund

$77.48

$1.79 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.7%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$1.79 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$77.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SDGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Capital Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sebastian Werner

Fund Description

Main investments. The fund normally invests at least 65% of total assets in equities, mainly common stocks of US companies. The fund generally focuses on established companies that are similar in size to the companies in the S&P 500® Index (generally 500 of the largest companies in the US) or the Russell 1000® Growth Index (generally those stocks among the 1,000 largest US companies that have relatively higher price-to-earnings ratios and higher forecasted growth values). While the market capitalization ranges of the S&P 500® Index and the Russell 1000®Growth Index change throughout the year, as of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the S&P 500® Index was between $6.51 billion and $2.91 trillion and the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Growth Index was between $41.29 million and $2.91 trillion. The S&P 500® Index is rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday of March, June, September and December. The Russell 1000® Growth Index is reconstituted annually every June. Although the fund can invest in companies of any size, the fund intends to invest primarily in companies whose market capitalizations fall within the normal range of these indexes at the time of investment. The fund may also invest to a limited extent in companies outside the US.Management process. Portfolio management aims to add value through stock selection. In choosing securities, portfolio management employs a risk-balanced bottom-up selection process to identify companies it believes are well-positioned and that have above average and sustainable growth potential.Portfolio management utilizes a proprietary investment process designed to identify attractive investments by utilizing proprietary research conducted by in-house analysts. The investment process also takes into consideration various valuation metrics to assess the attractiveness of stocks and assists portfolio management in devising allocations among investable securities.All investment decisions are made within risk parameters set by portfolio management. Portfolio management may favor different types of securities from different industries and companies at different times. Portfolio management may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.Portfolio management will normally sell a stock when its price fully reflects portfolio management’s estimate of its fundamental value, its fundamentals have deteriorated, other investments offer better opportunities or in the course of adjusting the fund’s exposure to a given sector.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

SDGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -41.7% 64.0% 52.38%
1 Yr 9.1% -46.2% 77.9% 78.93%
3 Yr -1.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 59.95%
5 Yr 0.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 56.40%
10 Yr 2.0%* -16.9% 19.6% 64.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -85.9% 81.6% 66.56%
2021 5.5% -31.0% 26.7% 38.62%
2020 8.5% -13.0% 34.8% 43.11%
2019 6.0% -6.0% 10.6% 40.44%
2018 -4.0% -15.9% 2.0% 85.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -41.7% 64.0% 50.25%
1 Yr 9.1% -46.2% 77.9% 74.75%
3 Yr -1.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 59.60%
5 Yr 0.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 62.39%
10 Yr 2.0%* -16.9% 19.6% 85.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -85.9% 81.6% 66.56%
2021 5.5% -31.0% 26.7% 38.62%
2020 8.5% -13.0% 34.8% 43.11%
2019 6.0% -6.0% 10.6% 40.63%
2018 -4.0% -15.9% 3.1% 90.38%

NAV & Total Return History

SDGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDGCX Category Low Category High SDGCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.79 B 189 K 222 B 41.09%
Number of Holdings 76 2 3509 38.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 841 M -1.37 M 104 B 42.79%
Weighting of Top 10 45.45% 11.4% 116.5% 59.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 11.36%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.02%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.49%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.57%
  5. Progressive Corp 2.92%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.91%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.70%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 2.66%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.60%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDGCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.05% 50.26% 104.50% 39.34%
Cash 		0.95% -10.83% 49.73% 56.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 89.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 88.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 89.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 89.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDGCX % Rank
Technology 		38.32% 0.00% 65.70% 37.87%
Healthcare 		12.78% 0.00% 39.76% 48.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.96% 0.00% 62.57% 74.10%
Communication Services 		11.59% 0.00% 66.40% 37.46%
Financial Services 		9.96% 0.00% 43.06% 43.77%
Industrials 		9.48% 0.00% 30.65% 15.57%
Consumer Defense 		3.27% 0.00% 25.50% 55.66%
Real Estate 		2.00% 0.00% 16.05% 28.85%
Basic Materials 		0.64% 0.00% 18.91% 65.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 92.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 94.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDGCX % Rank
US 		99.05% 34.69% 100.00% 11.31%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 98.61%

SDGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.01% 20.29% 11.27%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.50% 20.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.00% 80.22%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 44.85%

Sales Fees

SDGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 90.44%

Trading Fees

SDGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SDGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 316.74% 11.77%

SDGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDGCX Category Low Category High SDGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 91.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDGCX Category Low Category High SDGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.14% -6.13% 1.75% 90.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SDGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sebastian Werner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Sebastian P. Werner, PhD, Director and Portfolio Manager, has joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2008. Previously, he served as a Research assistand for the Endowed Chair of Asset Management at the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel while earning his PhD. He hold a MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School fo Global Management. And he also holds a Masters Degree ("Diplom-Kaufmann") and PhD in Finance ("Dr.rer.pol.") from the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

