Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
27.7%
1 yr return
9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$1.79 B
Holdings in Top 10
45.5%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SDGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|52.38%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|78.93%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|59.95%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|56.40%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|64.47%
* Annualized
|SDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.79 B
|189 K
|222 B
|41.09%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|3509
|38.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|841 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|42.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.45%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|59.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.05%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|39.34%
|Cash
|0.95%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|56.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|89.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|88.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|89.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|89.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGCX % Rank
|Technology
|38.32%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|37.87%
|Healthcare
|12.78%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|48.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.96%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|74.10%
|Communication Services
|11.59%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|37.46%
|Financial Services
|9.96%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|43.77%
|Industrials
|9.48%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|15.57%
|Consumer Defense
|3.27%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|55.66%
|Real Estate
|2.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|28.85%
|Basic Materials
|0.64%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|65.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|92.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|94.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGCX % Rank
|US
|99.05%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|11.31%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|98.61%
|SDGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|11.27%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|20.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.99%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.22%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|44.85%
|SDGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|90.44%
|SDGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SDGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|11.77%
|SDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|91.76%
|SDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.14%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|90.70%
|SDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2016
5.66
5.7%
Sebastian P. Werner, PhD, Director and Portfolio Manager, has joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2008. Previously, he served as a Research assistand for the Endowed Chair of Asset Management at the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel while earning his PhD. He hold a MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School fo Global Management. And he also holds a Masters Degree ("Diplom-Kaufmann") and PhD in Finance ("Dr.rer.pol.") from the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
