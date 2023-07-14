Main investments. The fund normally invests at least 65% of total assets in equities, mainly common stocks of US companies. The fund generally focuses on established companies that are similar in size to the companies in the S&P 500 ® Index (generally 500 of the largest companies in the US) or the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index (generally those stocks among the 1,000 largest US companies that have relatively higher price-to-earnings ratios and higher forecasted growth values). While the market capitalization ranges of the S&P 500 ® Index and the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index change throughout the year, as of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the S&P 500 ® Index was between $6.51 billion and $2.91 trillion and the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index was between $41.29 million and $2.91 trillion. The S&P 500 ® Index is rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday of March, June, September and December. The Russell 1000 ® Growth Index is reconstituted annually every June. Although the fund can invest in companies of any size, the fund intends to invest primarily in companies whose market capitalizations fall within the normal range of these indexes at the time of investment. The fund may also invest to a limited extent in companies outside the US. Management process. Portfolio management aims to add value through stock selection. In choosing securities, portfolio management employs a risk-balanced bottom-up selection process to identify companies it believes are well-positioned and that have above average and sustainable growth potential. Portfolio management utilizes a proprietary investment process designed to identify attractive investments by utilizing proprietary research conducted by in-house analysts. The investment process also takes into consideration various valuation metrics to assess the attractiveness of stocks and assists portfolio management in devising allocations among investable securities. All investment decisions are made within risk parameters set by portfolio management. Portfolio management may favor different types of securities from different industries and companies at different times. Portfolio management may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Portfolio management will normally sell a stock when its price fully reflects portfolio management’s estimate of its fundamental value, its fundamentals have deteriorated, other investments offer better opportunities or in the course of adjusting the fund’s exposure to a given sector. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.