Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Swan Defined Risk U.S. Small Cap Fund

SDCAX | Fund

$12.94

$37.6 M

0.00%

1.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$37.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SDCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Swan Defined Risk U.S. Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Swan
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randy Swan

Fund Description

Using the sub-adviser’s proprietary Defined Risk Strategy (“DRS”) to select the Fund’s investments, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing directly, or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), in:

equity securities of domestic small capitalization companies,
exchange-traded long-term put options on U.S. exchanges for hedging purposes, and
buying and selling exchange-traded put and call options on various ETFs, securities and equity indices to generate additional returns.

The DRS seeks to provide risk-managed growth of capital by matching or exceeding the long-term performance of the stock market while seeking to minimize the traditional losses incurred during bear markets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of domestic small capitalization (under $3 billion) companies through ETFs. However, the Fund may have small investments in equity securities of medium and large capitalization companies as well as foreign companies. The sub-adviser executes ETF trades through an exchange rather than trading directly with a fund.

The DRS philosophy is based upon the sub-adviser’s research indicating that market timing and/or stock selection is extremely difficult, may produce volatile returns and that asset allocation is limited in its risk reduction. Using DRS, the sub-adviser seeks to “define risk” by seeking to protect against large losses by hedging the equity securities in the Fund’s portfolio through investments in protective long-term index or ETF put options. Additionally, the sub-adviser seeks to increase returns by buying and selling call and put options on several ETFs or indices using hedging strategies. A call option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any appreciation in the value of the reference index over a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option. A put option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any depreciation in the value of the reference index below a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option.

Defined Risk Strategy

The DRS was created in 1997 by Randy Swan, President of the Adviser and sub-adviser. The objective of the DRS is to provide risk-managed growth of capital by offering a strategy that seeks to match or exceed the long-term performance of the stock market without the traditional losses incurred during bear markets. The DRS philosophy is based upon the sub-adviser’s research indicating that market timing and/or stock selection is extremely difficult and that asset allocation is limited in its risk reduction properties.

Hedging Process

The sub-adviser applies a put hedging strategy to hedge the Fund’s equity exposure. The Fund invests in long-term put options (referred to as paying a premium) that gives the Fund the right to sell a security or index at a set (strike) price or sell the long-term put option on an option exchange. The put strategy is executed using exchange-traded index and ETF put options to hedge the portfolio and to reduce volatility. The put strategy seeks to limit downside loss. Generally, index and ETF put options have an inverse relationship to the applicable underlying index or security.

Option Writing

To generate additional returns, the sub-adviser buys and sells short-term (generally 1-3 month) (i) put and call options on equity indices, such as the Russell 2000, (ii) ETFs and (iii) futures on a regular basis. Additionally, the sub-adviser regularly engages in various spread option strategies. Spread option strategies involve, for example, selling a 1-month call option while buying a 2-month call option. Each option strategy includes a hedging element so that the Fund is not exposed to significant losses on written options.

Rebalancing

The sub-adviser may rebalance the portfolio to avoid excessive exposure to one economic sector. Long-term protective put options are typically traded annually to protect capital and/or allow for profit potential by re-establishing a current-market strike price which depends on whether or not the market has increased or decreased.

The sub-adviser intends on having very little portfolio turnover since most of the equity portfolio is held indefinitely. Written options are bought back when the sub-adviser believes they present an unfavorable risk and reward profile. Purchased options are sold when the sub-adviser believes they present an unfavorable risk and reward profile or when more attractive investments are available.

Read More

SDCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -2.8% 240.8% 10.67%
1 Yr -2.3% -4.3% 140.6% 13.48%
3 Yr 3.3%* -8.3% 18.3% 41.03%
5 Yr 0.5%* -5.0% 17.3% 29.66%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -34.1% 904.0% 9.01%
2021 5.0% -28.6% 438.4% 29.48%
2020 4.2% -93.5% 8.2% 52.41%
2019 3.3% -38.9% 19.8% 44.19%
2018 -2.1% -10.9% 12.8% 1.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -2.7% 244.0% 11.46%
1 Yr -2.3% -4.3% 140.6% 20.00%
3 Yr 3.3%* -8.3% 18.3% 57.69%
5 Yr 0.5%* -5.4% 17.3% 40.68%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -34.1% 904.0% 9.01%
2021 5.0% -5.9% 438.4% 30.06%
2020 4.2% -81.2% 8.2% 64.14%
2019 3.3% -29.0% 19.8% 59.69%
2018 -2.1% -10.9% 12.8% 1.94%

NAV & Total Return History

SDCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDCAX Category Low Category High SDCAX % Rank
Net Assets 37.6 M 25 17.4 B 78.65%
Number of Holdings 13 2 508 70.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.2 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 62.60%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.3% 100.0% 4.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%
  2. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%
  3. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%
  4. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%
  5. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%
  6. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%
  7. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%
  8. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%
  9. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%
  10. Option on Russell 2000 Index Dec21 13.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDCAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.32% -3.92% 100.76% 53.44%
Cash 		3.68% -0.76% 100.29% 40.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 64.50%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 72.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 65.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 66.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDCAX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.58% 0.00% 25.91% 1.26%
Industrials 		15.25% 1.41% 43.91% 5.04%
Financial Services 		14.65% 0.00% 29.60% 71.01%
Technology 		13.85% 0.00% 44.43% 78.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.62% 0.00% 19.02% 56.72%
Real Estate 		9.13% 0.00% 9.74% 1.68%
Energy 		6.54% 0.00% 69.54% 87.82%
Consumer Defense 		4.06% 0.00% 22.87% 97.48%
Basic Materials 		3.76% 0.00% 60.58% 19.75%
Communication Services 		3.62% 0.00% 21.22% 97.48%
Utilities 		2.94% 0.00% 13.35% 26.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDCAX % Rank
US 		95.27% -3.89% 100.00% 41.22%
Non US 		1.05% -2.17% 99.33% 73.28%

SDCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.90% 0.20% 6.78% 20.58%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.20% 1.75% 77.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 47.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

SDCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 4.75% 5.75% 62.96%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SDCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SDCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 456.80% 52.68%

SDCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDCAX Category Low Category High SDCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 67.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDCAX Category Low Category High SDCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.69% -2.54% 14.24% 66.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SDCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Swan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Randy Swan, President, is the founder of Swan Capital Management, LLC and Swan Global Management, LLC. Oversees the team that runs all of the firm's investment activities. Before starting the Sub-Adviser in 2014, the Adviser in 2012 and Swan Global Investments, LLC in 1997, Randy was a KPMG senior manager working in their Financial Services Group, primarily with insurance companies and risk managers. It was here where Randy conceived Swan’s investment strategy of using the options market to manage portfolio risk, similar to how the insurance companies were managing their insurance portfolios.

Robert Swan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Rob manages and implements the Swan Defined Risk Strategy as a Portfolio Manager, including investment management and trading as well as development and maintenance of proprietary technology, enabling Swan to scale and execute the DRS across multiple platforms and thousands of accounts. He also provides daily oversight of Swan operations as COO. Prior to joining Swan, Rob’s previous positions have ranged from flight-test engineering and computer aided design software development at the Boeing Company, to director of operations and part owner of Object Publisher Web Services, the leading web service automation provider for custom brochure and catalog publishing. His analytical, technical, and computing skills have been developed and applied since 1988 in production software development, computer automation, process design and standardization, business and technical process modeling, and aerodynamics engineering.

Christopher Hausman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Chris is the Director of Risk Management and Chief Market Technician at Swan and assists in the daily operations and trading for all Defined Risk Strategy investments and positions. Before joining Swan, Chris started his career as an investment banking analyst before transitioning to the trading pits of Chicago. In 1996, Chris became a market-maker for Wolverine Trading, LLC where he worked on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, trading options on the S&P 500 futures index, and on the Pacific Stock Exchange, trading options on Microsoft. In April 1999 as Senior Trader, Chris joined an options broker-dealer (STC, LLC) founded and managed by Anthony Saliba. During that same period, he also served as lead instructor for the International Trading Institute Ltd., teaching option strategies and risk management techniques to market makers and traders from around the world. In January 2002, Chris joined CAZ Investments in Houston, TX, where he held the position of Senior Vice President. He re-joined Mr. Saliba in a new venture, Saliba Portfolio Management, as Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Portfolio Strategist in January 2004 and ultimately became the Director of Trading Operations in January 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

