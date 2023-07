The Fund invests in a mix of equity and debt securities. It normally invests 40% of its assets in equity securities of US companies, 20% in foreign equity securities, and 40% in investment-grade fixed-income securities (those rated BBB or higher, including government and convertible bonds) including money market instruments and cash. When selecting equities, the Fund follows a value investment style and principally invests in income-producing securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than $5 billion.