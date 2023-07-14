Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate capital appreciation while maintaining broad equity and fixed income market participation. The Fund predominantly invests in other SEI funds (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), each of which has its own investment goal (the Underlying SEI Funds). The Underlying SEI Funds invest, in turn, in securities and other instruments of various asset classes. Each of the Underlying SEI Funds is managed by one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) under the supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), or, in certain circumstances, is managed directly by SIMC.

The Fund's assets may be diversified across Underlying SEI bond and money market funds, equity funds, real estate funds and multi-asset funds. The bond funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide exposure to U.S. and/or foreign fixed income securities of varying credit quality (including junk bonds), maturity and duration. The equity funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide investment exposure to U.S. and/or foreign equity securities of companies of various capitalization ranges. The real estate funds provide exposure to the equity securities of real estate companies. The multi-asset funds consist of funds that seek to achieve their investment goals by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes. A multi-asset fund may also adjust its allocation among asset classes over short periods of time, and therefore it may provide the Fund with a dynamic investment component. Although a multi-asset fund could consist of equity securities, bonds or real estate securities, it may also provide exposure to additional asset classes, such as commodities.

The Fund's assets are allocated among a variety of Underlying SEI Funds within the following percentage ranges: