Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$80.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.7%
Expense Ratio 26.65%
Front Load 3.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SCFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|49.58%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|30.15%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|4.23%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|9.61%
|2021
|1.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|5.04%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|85.78%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|SCFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|48.31%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|28.99%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|4.87%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|9.61%
|2021
|1.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|4.89%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|85.78%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|SCFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCFOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|80.7 M
|100
|124 B
|86.48%
|Number of Holdings
|218
|2
|8175
|73.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.2 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|72.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.72%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|36.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCFOX % Rank
|Bonds
|83.50%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|65.42%
|Cash
|16.12%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|23.63%
|Other
|0.39%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|14.55%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|74.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|64.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|88.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCFOX % Rank
|Securitized
|65.81%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|8.39%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.91%
|Derivative
|10.69%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|22.40%
|Corporate
|8.49%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|83.79%
|Government
|0.01%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|85.53%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|53.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCFOX % Rank
|US
|77.68%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|27.81%
|Non US
|5.82%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|81.41%
|SCFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|26.65%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|0.15%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|44.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|SCFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|74.63%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|66.17%
|SCFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|33.95%
|SCFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCFOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.48%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|15.74%
|SCFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SCFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCFOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.70%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|58.45%
|SCFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Edwin Wilches, CFA, is a Principal and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's Structured Products Team. Mr. Wilches is responsible for managing and trading PGIM Fixed Income’s investments in CLO tranches, supporting the Dryden CLO platform's business development and investor relations efforts, and analysing off-the-run alternative fixed income opportunities. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Wilches was a member of PGIM Fixed Income’s CDO analyst team. Earlier, he was a member of PGIM Fixed Income's Business and Product Support Team, where he led the launch process for new institutional client accounts and the creation of investment products, including fund of funds. Mr. Wilches joined PGIM Fixed Income in 2003. He received a BA in Economics from Rutgers University and an MBA from New York University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Brian Juliano is a Managing Director and co-Head of the U.S. Bank Loan Team for PGIM Fixed Income. He is also the co-Head of PGIM Fixed Income’s US CLO business and is a portfolio manager for the Firm's investments in CLO tranches. Before joining the Bank Loan Team in 2003, Mr. Juliano was a CDO analyst and member of the CDO Business Team for PGIM Fixed Income, as well as a manager in financial analysis in PGIM Fixed Income’s Finance Group, where he was responsible for the finance function of various investment subsidiaries. Mr. Juliano joined the Firm in 2000. Previously, he was a consultant at Deloitte & Touche, where he worked on investment strategy and tax compliance of high net worth individuals. Mr. Juliano received a BS in Finance and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Peter Freitag, CFA, is a Principal and Structured Product Portfolio Manager on PGIM Fixed Income’s Structured Product Team. Since 2001, he has been responsible for non-agency mortgage and Asset Backed Securities (ABS) portfolio management and trading. Mr. Freitag joined the team in 1995. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income in 1994, he was a management consultant at Oliver, Wyman & Company. Mr. Freitag received a BS in Engineering with honors from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MS in Engineering from Princeton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Jung-Chiang Thomas Chang, CFA, FRM, is a Principal and Structured Product Portfolio Manager on PGIM Fixed Income’s Structured Product Team. Since 2006, he has been responsible for Commercial Mortgaged-Backed Securities (CMBS) portfolios across all mandates including Core Conservative, Core, Core Plus, Mutual Funds and the Firm’s proprietary accounts. Mr. Chang joined the team in 2004 following four years in PGIM Fixed Income’s Actuarial Leadership Development Program. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income in 2000, he was in the actuarial program of Guardian Life. Mr. Chang earned a BS in Management Science from National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan and a MS from Purdue University with concentration in Finance and Statistics. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation and is a former Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Gabe Rivera is a Managing Director and Co-Head of PGIM Fixed Income’s Securitized Products Team. Mr. Rivera is a portfolio manager of dedicated securitized products portfolios and is also responsible for overseeing securitized product security selection across all of the firm's strategies. Additionally, Mr. Rivera is an active member of the Latinx Executive Leadership team at PGIM. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Mr. Rivera headed the Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) trading desk at Barclays Capital where he oversaw trading in all conduit, single asset single borrower (SASB), and synthetics. Mr. Rivera began his career as an analyst within Blackrock's Mortgage Research Group focusing on the development and implementation of non-agency mortgage models and analytics. Later at Blackrock, he transitioned into the portfolio management group where he focused on non-agency RMBS investing. Mr. Rivera earned a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Cornell University and a MS from Columbia University in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...