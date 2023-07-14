Under normal market conditions, the Short Duration Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities, bank loans and other instruments issued by companies that are rated below investment grade ( i.e. , “junk” bonds and loans). The Fund considers below investment grade instruments to include instruments with ratings lower than BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) Ratings Services or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or that are not rated or considered by the Advisor to be equivalent to high yield instruments. The Fund generally invests in high yield instruments rated CCC or better by S&P or Moody’s, but retains the discretion to invest in even lower rated instruments.

The fixed-income securities, bank loans and other instruments in which the Short Duration Fund invests include traditional corporate bonds, U.S. government obligations and bank loans to corporate borrowers, and may have fixed, floating or variable rates. The Fund typically focuses on instruments that have short durations ( i.e., have an expected redemption through maturity, call or other corporate action within three years or less from the time of purchase). Duration is a measure of a debt instrument’s price sensitivity to yield. Higher duration indicates debt instruments that are more sensitive to interest rate changes. Bonds with shorter duration are typically less sensitive to interest rate changes. Duration takes into account a debt instrument’s cash flows over time, including the possibility that a debt instrument might be prepaid

by the issuer or redeemed by the holder prior to its stated maturity date. In contrast, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due.

The Short Duration Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign fixed-income instruments, including those denominated in U.S. dollars or other currencies, and may also invest without limit in Rule 144A fixed-income securities. Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in interest rate swaps for hedging purposes, up to 15% of its total assets in convertible bonds, and up to 10% of its total assets in preferred stocks. The Fund may also utilize leverage of no more than 33% of the Fund’s total assets as part of the portfolio management process. Leverage is the practice of borrowing money to purchase investments, for instance, by borrowing money against a line of credit. The Fund may also create leverage by borrowing money against a margin account where the Fund’s portfolio holdings and cash serve as collateral for the loan. Additionally, the Fund may hold from time to time equity positions received as a result of a restructuring of a debt instrument held by the Fund.

The Short Duration Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in high-quality, short-term debt securities and money market instruments for temporary defensive purposes.