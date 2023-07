Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities, or other investments with similar economic characteristics, included in the Index. The fund seeks to be fully invested in stocks included in the Index. The fund seeks to hold a portfolio of common stocks that is comparable to the Index in terms of economic sector weightings, market capitalization and liquidity. The Index is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of 500 companies from a number of sectors and that measures the performance of large capitalization companies of the U.S. equities market.

By seeking to track the Index, from time to time, the fund may be significantly invested in companies in a particular sector. In recent years, the Index, which is market capitalization-weighted, has become significantly more exposed to companies in the information technology sector relative to other sectors, as a result of the increased market capitalization of companies in this sector.

The fund may also use derivatives to track the performance of the Index. The fund might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in the stocks comprising the Index.