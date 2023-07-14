Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities, primarily common stock, of companies tied economically to emerging markets countries. The Fund’s Adviser considers emerging markets countries to be those countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which, as of March 31, 2022, consisted of Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. If the countries composing the MSCI Emerging Markets Index change, the Fund’s Adviser will similarly adjust its criteria to reflect any such change. The Fund’s Adviser considers a company to be tied economically to a particular country if: (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or maintains its principal offices or headquarters in that country; (ii) its securities are principally traded in that country; or (iii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in that country, or has at least 50% of its assets in that country. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries. The Fund may invest in companies of any size market capitalization.