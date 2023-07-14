Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
14.0%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$50.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.5%
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 91.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|●
|Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities, primarily common stock, of companies tied economically to emerging markets countries. The Fund’s Adviser considers emerging markets countries to be those countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which, as of March 31, 2022, consisted of Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. If the countries composing the MSCI Emerging Markets Index change, the Fund’s Adviser will similarly adjust its criteria to reflect any such change. The Fund’s Adviser considers a company to be tied economically to a particular country if: (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or maintains its principal offices or headquarters in that country; (ii) its securities are principally traded in that country; or (iii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in that country, or has at least 50% of its assets in that country. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries. The Fund may invest in companies of any size market capitalization.
|●
|The Fund may purchase equity securities on exchanges where companies are located, and on exchanges other than where companies are domiciled (often traded as dual listed securities) or in the form of Depository Receipts, which include American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) or similar securities.
|●
|The Fund may also purchase participatory notes (commonly known as “P-notes”) issued by foreign banks or brokers evidencing ownership of underlying stocks issued by a foreign company. This type of investment allows the Fund to have exposure to foreign securities without trading directly in the local market.
|●
|The Fund may use derivatives such as swaps, options, futures, options on futures and P-notes to manage risk inherent in the Fund’s portfolio (e.g., cash flows and currency exposure). The Fund may also enter into forward currency exchange contracts to hedge against uncertainty in the level of future foreign exchange rates in the purchase and sale of investment securities; it will not enter into such contracts for speculative purposes. Investments in P-notes, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or derivatives, such as swaps, options, futures and options on futures designed to provide exposure to emerging market indices, will be considered equity securities for purposes of meeting the Fund’s 80% investment policy.
The Fund’s Adviser uses proprietary quantitative models to evaluate and select countries and securities for the Fund’s non-diversified portfolio. The Fund’s Adviser evaluates and selects securities based on value, momentum and profitability models. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.
|●
|The team considers a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment processes. The quantitative strategies utilize a top-down approach for assessing ESG characteristics of the portfolio. Specifically, the team controls the aggregate ESG exposure relative to the benchmark similar to other risk factors such as country or sector.
|●
|Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
|Period
|SBEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|16.65%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|39.80%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|22.56%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|53.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|42.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|SBEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|19.08%
|2021
|0.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|23.86%
|2020
|1.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|90.88%
|2019
|3.7%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|69.34%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|67.10%
|Period
|SBEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|15.80%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|36.09%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|24.05%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|55.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|41.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|SBEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|19.08%
|2021
|0.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|23.86%
|2020
|1.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|90.88%
|2019
|3.7%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|69.64%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|71.82%
|SBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|50.9 M
|717 K
|102 B
|80.51%
|Number of Holdings
|454
|10
|6734
|16.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.4 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|84.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.48%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|87.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|5.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|21.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|36.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|29.81%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|92.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|38.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBEMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.03%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|52.75%
|Technology
|20.43%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|63.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.03%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|66.58%
|Communication Services
|10.67%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|29.19%
|Basic Materials
|9.80%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|29.83%
|Industrials
|7.79%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|28.94%
|Energy
|5.58%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|29.83%
|Consumer Defense
|5.06%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|70.29%
|Healthcare
|3.35%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|60.82%
|Utilities
|2.43%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|32.14%
|Real Estate
|1.83%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|43.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBEMX % Rank
|Non US
|99.92%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|3.18%
|US
|0.07%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|71.03%
|SBEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|26.78%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|52.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|0.41%
|SBEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SBEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|37.21%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SBEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|91.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|83.52%
|SBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.68%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|69.91%
|SBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.83%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|7.39%
|SBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Scott Decatur leads Segall Bryant & Hamill’s international equity investment team and serves as the architect of SBH’s quantitatively driven investment strategies: International Small Cap, Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets Small Cap equities. Prior to joining SBH, Dr. Decatur was the Chief Investment Officer of Philadelphia International Advisors (PIA), managing the quantitative international strategies and overseeing PIA's proprietary quantitative techniques, including security and country ranking models, investment valuation tools, market trend analyses and risk models. Prior to PIA, he was at Delaware Investments, where he was a member of the Structured Products Group and served as Director of Quantitative Equity Research. Additionally, he worked at Grantham, Mayo, van Otterloo & Co. as a Quantitative Analyst, focusing on emerging markets. Dr. Decatur holds a B.S. and M.S. in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Harvard University, where his doctoral research focused on machine learning in the presence of noisy data. Dr. Decatur started in the investment industry in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Nick Fedako helps run Segall Bryant & Hamill’s quantitatively driven investment strategies, International Small Cap, Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets Small Cap equities. Along with his portfolio management role, Mr. Fedako maintains and enhances SBH’s proprietary quantitative techniques, including stock and country selection ranking models, investment valuation tools, market trend analyses and risk models. Prior to joining SBH, he was a Quantitative Analyst and Partner at Philadelphia International Advisors (PIA), where he provided quantitative support to an international fundamental team for a number of years before helping to start the quantitative strategies in 2008. Mr. Fedako holds a B.S. in Finance and International Business from Pennsylvania State University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia. He started in the investment industry in 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
