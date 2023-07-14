Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

-1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$762 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAXIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA Global Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in:

obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments of developed countries or their agencies or instrumentalities;

obligations of supranational organizations, such as the World Bank and the European Investment Bank;

obligations of other U.S. and foreign issuers including:

corporate debt obligations;

commercial paper;

bank obligations; and

repurchase agreements.

The Fund primarily invests in fixed income securities that mature within five years from the date of settlement. The Fund has a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities.

The Fund generally invests in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade. The Fund considers fixed income securities to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, have been determined by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality.

The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes and obligations of federal agencies or instrumentalities, including inflation-protected securities such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). Some U.S. government obligations that the Fund may invest in, such as Treasury bills, notes and bonds and securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association, are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States, while others such as those of or guaranteed by the Federal Home Loan Banks, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Federal National Mortgage Association are not.

The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities, such as bills, notes, bonds and other debt securities, issued or guaranteed by foreign governments or their agencies or instrumentalities and may invest in debt securities of supranational organizations. With respect to corporate debt securities (e.g., bonds and debentures), the Fund generally invests in investment grade securities that are issued by U.S. and foreign issuers.

6  |  Summary Prospectus

The types of bank and bank holding company obligations in which the Fund may invest include, without limitation: certificates of deposit (including marketable variable rate certificates of deposit), bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other debt obligations that mature within five years of the date of settlement, provided such obligations meet the Fund’s established credit rating or other criteria. Commercial paper and certificates of deposit must, at the time of investment, be rated at least A-3 by S&P, P-3 by Moody’s or F3 by Fitch or, if unrated, issued by a corporation having an outstanding unsecured debt issue rated at least BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody’s.

All ratings described above apply at the time of investment.

These securities may be denominated in U.S. dollars as well as other currencies, including the Euro. The Fund invests in foreign issuers in countries with developed markets designated by the Investment Committee of the Sub-Adviser from time to time. The Fund is authorized to invest in foreign issuers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. This list of authorized countries is subject to change. The Sub-Adviser will determine when and whether to invest in countries that have been authorized depending on a number of factors, such as asset availability in the Fund and characteristics of each country’s market. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (1) at least 40% (and up to 100%) of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers and (2) in issuers organized or having a majority of their assets in, or deriving a majority of their operating income from, or is a government, government agency, instrumentality or central bank of, at least three different countries, one of which may be the United States. The actual number of countries represented in the Fund’s portfolio may vary over time.

The Fund attempts to maximize its total return by allocating assets among countries depending on prevailing interest rates. For example, the Sub-Adviser

may sell a security denominated in one currency and buy a security denominated in a different currency depending on market conditions.

The Fund may also enter into foreign currency forward contracts to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

Read More

SAXIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -15.2% -2.4% 12.31%
1 Yr -1.8% -10.4% -2.5% 90.08%
3 Yr -3.3%* -1.2% 4.2% 99.15%
5 Yr -2.3%* -0.1% 3.7% 100.00%
10 Yr -1.3%* 0.0% 4.6% 95.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -9.4% -0.6% 2.42%
2021 -0.8% -1.3% 7.0% 100.00%
2020 -0.4% 0.5% 200.9% 100.00%
2019 0.1% -15.5% 3.1% 14.00%
2018 -0.2% -0.6% 30.6% 92.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -15.2% -2.4% 9.23%
1 Yr -1.8% -12.6% -2.5% 75.57%
3 Yr -3.3%* -1.6% 4.2% 98.31%
5 Yr -2.3%* -0.1% 3.7% 100.00%
10 Yr -1.3%* 0.0% 4.6% 94.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -9.4% -0.6% 2.42%
2021 -0.8% -1.3% 7.0% 100.00%
2020 -0.4% 0.5% 200.9% 100.00%
2019 0.1% -15.5% 3.3% 33.00%
2018 -0.2% 0.1% 30.6% 94.87%

NAV & Total Return History

SAXIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAXIX Category Low Category High SAXIX % Rank
Net Assets 762 M 21.8 M 93.5 B 53.44%
Number of Holdings 183 5 7040 90.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 205 M -839 M 6.06 B 25.76%
Weighting of Top 10 27.07% 6.1% 100.0% 44.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 5.99%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 5.66%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 5.55%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.45%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 5.34%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 3.61%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 3.60%
  8. Canada (Government of) 0.75% 2.95%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 2.90%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAXIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.74% 36.86% 100.73% 11.36%
Convertible Bonds 		1.47% 0.00% 14.16% 63.64%
Cash 		0.78% -2.75% 67.17% 84.85%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 78.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 74.24%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 64.39%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAXIX % Rank
Government 		73.57% 1.71% 97.31% 7.58%
Corporate 		25.63% 0.00% 70.79% 43.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.79% 0.00% 51.02% 84.09%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 50.79% 88.64%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 29.11% 96.97%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.10% 78.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAXIX % Rank
Non US 		63.79% 26.05% 98.85% 32.58%
US 		33.95% -11.86% 53.57% 41.67%

SAXIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.02% 1.81% 42.19%
Management Fee 0.28% 0.00% 0.83% 16.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 55.56%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 47.83%

Sales Fees

SAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.00% 2.00% 402.00% 71.17%

SAXIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAXIX Category Low Category High SAXIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.20% 83.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAXIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAXIX Category Low Category High SAXIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -0.30% 3.10% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAXIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SAXIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 1999

22.85

22.9%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

