Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
-1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$762 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.1%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in:
•
obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments of developed countries or their agencies or instrumentalities;
•
obligations of supranational organizations, such as the World Bank and the European Investment Bank;
•
obligations of other U.S. and foreign issuers including:
•
corporate debt obligations;
•
commercial paper;
•
bank obligations; and
•
repurchase agreements.
The Fund primarily invests in fixed income securities that mature within five years from the date of settlement. The Fund has a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities.
The Fund generally invests in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade. The Fund considers fixed income securities to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, have been determined by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality.
The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes and obligations of federal agencies or instrumentalities, including inflation-protected securities such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). Some U.S. government obligations that the Fund may invest in, such as Treasury bills, notes and bonds and securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association, are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States, while others such as those of or guaranteed by the Federal Home Loan Banks, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Federal National Mortgage Association are not.
The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities, such as bills, notes, bonds and other debt securities, issued or guaranteed by foreign governments or their agencies or instrumentalities and may invest in debt securities of supranational organizations. With respect to corporate debt securities (e.g., bonds and debentures), the Fund generally invests in investment grade securities that are issued by U.S. and foreign issuers.
|
6 | Summary Prospectus
The types of bank and bank holding company obligations in which the Fund may invest include, without limitation: certificates of deposit (including marketable variable rate certificates of deposit), bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other debt obligations that mature within five years of the date of settlement, provided such obligations meet the Fund’s established credit rating or other criteria. Commercial paper and certificates of deposit must, at the time of investment, be rated at least A-3 by S&P, P-3 by Moody’s or F3 by Fitch or, if unrated, issued by a corporation having an outstanding unsecured debt issue rated at least BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody’s.
All ratings described above apply at the time of investment.
These securities may be denominated in U.S. dollars as well as other currencies, including the Euro. The Fund invests in foreign issuers in countries with developed markets designated by the Investment Committee of the Sub-Adviser from time to time. The Fund is authorized to invest in foreign issuers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. This list of authorized countries is subject to change. The Sub-Adviser will determine when and whether to invest in countries that have been authorized depending on a number of factors, such as asset availability in the Fund and characteristics of each country’s market. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (1) at least 40% (and up to 100%) of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers and (2) in issuers organized or having a majority of their assets in, or deriving a majority of their operating income from, or is a government, government agency, instrumentality or central bank of, at least three different countries, one of which may be the United States. The actual number of countries represented in the Fund’s portfolio may vary over time.
The Fund attempts to maximize its total return by allocating assets among countries depending on prevailing interest rates. For example, the Sub-Adviser
may sell a security denominated in one currency and buy a security denominated in a different currency depending on market conditions.
The Fund may also enter into foreign currency forward contracts to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
|Period
|SAXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|12.31%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|90.08%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|99.15%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|95.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|2.42%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|100.00%
|2020
|-0.4%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|100.00%
|2019
|0.1%
|-15.5%
|3.1%
|14.00%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-0.6%
|30.6%
|92.31%
|SAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|762 M
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|53.44%
|Number of Holdings
|183
|5
|7040
|90.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|205 M
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|25.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.07%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|44.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAXIX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.74%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|11.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.47%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|63.64%
|Cash
|0.78%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|84.85%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|78.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|74.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|64.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAXIX % Rank
|Government
|73.57%
|1.71%
|97.31%
|7.58%
|Corporate
|25.63%
|0.00%
|70.79%
|43.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.79%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|84.09%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.79%
|88.64%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.11%
|96.97%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.10%
|78.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAXIX % Rank
|Non US
|63.79%
|26.05%
|98.85%
|32.58%
|US
|33.95%
|-11.86%
|53.57%
|41.67%
|SAXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|42.19%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|16.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.56%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|47.83%
|SAXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SAXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|2.00%
|402.00%
|71.17%
|SAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|83.33%
|SAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.30%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|100.00%
|SAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2020
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2012
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2012
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2010
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2010
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.654
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2008
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2008
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2007
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2006
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2006
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2005
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2005
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2005
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2004
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 1999
22.85
22.9%
David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
