The Fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in:

•

obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments of developed countries or their agencies or instrumentalities;

•

obligations of supranational organizations, such as the World Bank and the European Investment Bank;

•

obligations of other U.S. and foreign issuers including:

•

corporate debt obligations;

•

commercial paper;

•

bank obligations; and

•

repurchase agreements.

The Fund primarily invests in fixed income securities that mature within five years from the date of settlement. The Fund has a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities.

The Fund generally invests in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade. The Fund considers fixed income securities to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, have been determined by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality.

The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes and obligations of federal agencies or instrumentalities, including inflation-protected securities such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). Some U.S. government obligations that the Fund may invest in, such as Treasury bills, notes and bonds and securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association, are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States, while others such as those of or guaranteed by the Federal Home Loan Banks, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Federal National Mortgage Association are not.

The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities, such as bills, notes, bonds and other debt securities, issued or guaranteed by foreign governments or their agencies or instrumentalities and may invest in debt securities of supranational organizations. With respect to corporate debt securities (e.g., bonds and debentures), the Fund generally invests in investment grade securities that are issued by U.S. and foreign issuers.

The types of bank and bank holding company obligations in which the Fund may invest include, without limitation: certificates of deposit (including marketable variable rate certificates of deposit), bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other debt obligations that mature within five years of the date of settlement, provided such obligations meet the Fund’s established credit rating or other criteria. Commercial paper and certificates of deposit must, at the time of investment, be rated at least A-3 by S&P, P-3 by Moody’s or F3 by Fitch or, if unrated, issued by a corporation having an outstanding unsecured debt issue rated at least BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody’s.

All ratings described above apply at the time of investment.

These securities may be denominated in U.S. dollars as well as other currencies, including the Euro. The Fund invests in foreign issuers in countries with developed markets designated by the Investment Committee of the Sub-Adviser from time to time. The Fund is authorized to invest in foreign issuers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. This list of authorized countries is subject to change. The Sub-Adviser will determine when and whether to invest in countries that have been authorized depending on a number of factors, such as asset availability in the Fund and characteristics of each country’s market. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (1) at least 40% (and up to 100%) of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers and (2) in issuers organized or having a majority of their assets in, or deriving a majority of their operating income from, or is a government, government agency, instrumentality or central bank of, at least three different countries, one of which may be the United States. The actual number of countries represented in the Fund’s portfolio may vary over time.

The Fund attempts to maximize its total return by allocating assets among countries depending on prevailing interest rates. For example, the Sub-Adviser

may sell a security denominated in one currency and buy a security denominated in a different currency depending on market conditions.

The Fund may also enter into foreign currency forward contracts to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.