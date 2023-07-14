Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$24.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in other mutual funds (“Underlying SA Funds”) managed by Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC (“Adviser”) comprising various asset categories and strategies. The Adviser has established an asset allocation target for the Fund. This target is the approximate percentage of the Fund’s assets that will be invested in equity investments and fixed income investments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund currently expects to invest approximately 70% of its assets in equity investments and approximately 30% of its assets in fixed income investments as represented by the holdings of the Underlying SA Funds in which the Fund invests. Actual allocations to fixed income investments or equity investments can deviate by up to 10%.
The Fund generally intends to remain well-diversified across countries and geographical regions. The Fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in equity and fixed income investments issued by foreign companies and governments. Equity investments of the Underlying SA Funds may include securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies in developed and emerging market countries. Investments will include securities of small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies and will be broadly diversified across companies
|
2 | Summary Prospectus
and industries. Investments may also include securities of real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts. Equity securities in which the Underlying SA Funds may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts and similar instruments. Fixed income investments of the Underlying SA Funds may include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. or foreign governments or their respective agencies or instrumentalities, corporate debt obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers, obligations of supranational organizations, U.S. and foreign bank obligations, commercial paper, and repurchase agreements. Fixed income investments are normally investment grade securities (rated at least BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality) that mature within five years from the date of settlement.
The Adviser has formulated the asset class allocations and bases investments in the Underlying SA Funds on its outlook for, and the relative valuations of, the Underlying SA Funds and the various markets in which they invest. The Adviser may change the asset class allocations and the particular Underlying SA Funds in which the Fund invests, without notice or shareholder approval. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s holdings for a variety of reasons, including to invest in Underlying SA Funds that may offer superior opportunities given market conditions.
The Underlying SA Funds in which the Fund may invest are described under “Information about the Underlying SA Funds.”
|Period
|SAWMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|34.12%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|34.76%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|36.97%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|31.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SAWMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|13.97%
|2021
|5.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|76.08%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|71.96%
|2019
|2.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|78.86%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|24.25%
|Period
|SAWMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|33.26%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|32.42%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|32.31%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|30.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SAWMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|13.97%
|2021
|5.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|76.08%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|75.23%
|2019
|2.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|85.86%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|56.68%
|SAWMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAWMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.9 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|94.38%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|2
|10961
|98.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.9 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|78.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|2.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAWMX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.01%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|27.35%
|Bonds
|29.25%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|34.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.43%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|44.05%
|Cash
|0.32%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|93.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|67.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|98.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAWMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.52%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|9.98%
|Technology
|11.45%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|71.55%
|Industrials
|11.10%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|34.82%
|Healthcare
|10.40%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|63.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.17%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|36.94%
|Energy
|9.46%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|24.84%
|Basic Materials
|8.70%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|21.23%
|Consumer Defense
|5.69%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|61.36%
|Communication Services
|5.59%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|62.85%
|Real Estate
|5.44%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|42.04%
|Utilities
|1.49%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|82.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAWMX % Rank
|US
|42.38%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|23.80%
|Non US
|27.63%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|52.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAWMX % Rank
|Government
|72.15%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|4.18%
|Corporate
|26.75%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|52.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.10%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|99.37%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAWMX % Rank
|Non US
|14.98%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|14.20%
|US
|14.27%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|63.67%
|SAWMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.69%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|83.09%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|3.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|60.53%
|SAWMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|SAWMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAWMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|6.46%
|SAWMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAWMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.51%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|100.00%
|SAWMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SAWMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAWMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.24%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|60.35%
|SAWMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.565
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Mr. McFarland serves as Vice President of Portfolio Strategy & Research at Loring Ward. Mr. McFarland responsibilities include management of Research & Portfolio Strategy, oversight of the Loring Ward Investment Planning Center, and development of tools and services to support Loring Ward advisors. Mr. McFarland also authors articles for Loring Ward publications, presents at Loring Ward events, and serves on both Loring Ward’s Investment and SA Fund Pricing Committees. Since 2001, Mr. McFarland holds a Master's of Business Administration Degree from the University of Santa Clara, a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management/Finance from Brigham Young University and an Associate of Science in Business Management from Utah Valley State College. He is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2018
3.59
3.6%
Jonathan Scheid, CFA, Vice President of Portfolio Strategy & Education. Mr. Scheid leads Bellatore's investment efforts and serves as President and Chief Investment Officer of Bellatore Financial, Inc. He is a CFA charter holder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco. He received his BSC in Business with an emphasis in Finance and a minor in Computer Engineering from Santa Clara University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
