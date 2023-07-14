Home
SA Worldwide Moderate Growth Fund

mutual fund
SAWMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.95 -0.04 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (SAWMX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$24.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAWMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA Worldwide Moderate Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sheldon McFarland

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in other mutual funds (“Underlying SA Funds”) managed by Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC (“Adviser”) comprising various asset categories and strategies. The Adviser has established an asset allocation target for the Fund. This target is the approximate percentage of the Fund’s assets that will be invested in equity investments and fixed income investments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund currently expects to invest approximately 70% of its assets in equity investments and approximately 30% of its assets in fixed income investments as represented by the holdings of the Underlying SA Funds in which the Fund invests. Actual allocations to fixed income investments or equity investments can deviate by up to 10%.

The Fund generally intends to remain well-diversified across countries and geographical regions. The Fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in equity and fixed income investments issued by foreign companies and governments. Equity investments of the Underlying SA Funds may include securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies in developed and emerging market countries. Investments will include securities of small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies and will be broadly diversified across companies

2  |  Summary Prospectus

and industries. Investments may also include securities of real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts. Equity securities in which the Underlying SA Funds may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts and similar instruments. Fixed income investments of the Underlying SA Funds may include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. or foreign governments or their respective agencies or instrumentalities, corporate debt obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers, obligations of supranational organizations, U.S. and foreign bank obligations, commercial paper, and repurchase agreements. Fixed income investments are normally investment grade securities (rated at least BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality) that mature within five years from the date of settlement.

The Adviser has formulated the asset class allocations and bases investments in the Underlying SA Funds on its outlook for, and the relative valuations of, the Underlying SA Funds and the various markets in which they invest. The Adviser may change the asset class allocations and the particular Underlying SA Funds in which the Fund invests, without notice or shareholder approval. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s holdings for a variety of reasons, including to invest in Underlying SA Funds that may offer superior opportunities given market conditions.

The Underlying SA Funds in which the Fund may invest are described under “Information about the Underlying SA Funds.”

Read More

SAWMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAWMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -23.7% 16.4% 34.12%
1 Yr 4.1% -8.9% 48.3% 34.76%
3 Yr 3.7%* -2.2% 16.4% 36.97%
5 Yr -0.8%* -0.7% 13.4% 31.78%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAWMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -40.8% 20.6% 13.97%
2021 5.6% -21.0% 24.5% 76.08%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 71.96%
2019 2.6% -23.1% 11.7% 78.86%
2018 -2.9% -100.0% 20.6% 24.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAWMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -23.7% 16.4% 33.26%
1 Yr 4.1% -12.8% 48.3% 32.42%
3 Yr 3.7%* -3.4% 16.4% 32.31%
5 Yr -0.8%* -1.1% 13.4% 30.43%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAWMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -40.8% 20.6% 13.97%
2021 5.6% -21.0% 24.5% 76.08%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 75.23%
2019 2.6% -23.1% 11.7% 85.86%
2018 -2.9% -2.9% 23.1% 56.68%

NAV & Total Return History

SAWMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAWMX Category Low Category High SAWMX % Rank
Net Assets 24.9 M 1.12 M 110 B 94.38%
Number of Holdings 8 2 10961 98.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.9 M -31.7 M 22 B 78.71%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 10.8% 100.0% 2.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SA Global Fixed Income Select 20.82%
  2. SA International Value Select 20.66%
  3. SA US Value Select 17.11%
  4. SA US Core Market Select 16.27%
  5. SA US Fixed Income Select 8.94%
  6. SA Emerging Markets Value Select 6.72%
  7. SA US Small Company Select 6.61%
  8. SA Real Estate Securities Select 2.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAWMX % Rank
Stocks 		70.01% -45.72% 98.42% 27.35%
Bonds 		29.25% -39.76% 93.84% 34.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.43% 0.00% 25.49% 44.05%
Cash 		0.32% -97.12% 185.58% 93.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% -0.03% 14.00% 67.22%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 98.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAWMX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.52% 0.00% 30.34% 9.98%
Technology 		11.45% 0.00% 39.48% 71.55%
Industrials 		11.10% 0.09% 32.39% 34.82%
Healthcare 		10.40% 0.00% 30.30% 63.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.17% 0.00% 20.84% 36.94%
Energy 		9.46% 0.00% 38.61% 24.84%
Basic Materials 		8.70% 0.00% 60.23% 21.23%
Consumer Defense 		5.69% 0.00% 31.85% 61.36%
Communication Services 		5.59% 0.00% 28.59% 62.85%
Real Estate 		5.44% 0.00% 90.14% 42.04%
Utilities 		1.49% 0.00% 40.29% 82.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAWMX % Rank
US 		42.38% -4.82% 95.75% 23.80%
Non US 		27.63% -46.69% 57.06% 52.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAWMX % Rank
Government 		72.15% 0.00% 98.64% 4.18%
Corporate 		26.75% 0.00% 99.90% 52.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.10% 0.10% 100.00% 99.37%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 100.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 100.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAWMX % Rank
Non US 		14.98% -39.00% 137.36% 14.20%
US 		14.27% -177.12% 87.76% 63.67%

SAWMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAWMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.16% 2.71% 83.09%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.70% 3.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.70% 60.53%

Sales Fees

SAWMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

SAWMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAWMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 441.00% 6.46%

SAWMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAWMX Category Low Category High SAWMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.51% 0.00% 10.92% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAWMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAWMX Category Low Category High SAWMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -5.20% 6.33% 60.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAWMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SAWMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sheldon McFarland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Mr. McFarland serves as Vice President of Portfolio Strategy & Research at Loring Ward. Mr. McFarland responsibilities include management of Research & Portfolio Strategy, oversight of the Loring Ward Investment Planning Center, and development of tools and services to support Loring Ward advisors. Mr. McFarland also authors articles for Loring Ward publications, presents at Loring Ward events, and serves on both Loring Ward’s Investment and SA Fund Pricing Committees. Since 2001, Mr. McFarland holds a Master's of Business Administration Degree from the University of Santa Clara, a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management/Finance from Brigham Young University and an Associate of Science in Business Management from Utah Valley State College. He is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of San Francisco.

Jonathan Scheid

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2018

3.59

3.6%

Jonathan Scheid, CFA, Vice President of Portfolio Strategy & Education. Mr. Scheid leads Bellatore's investment efforts and serves as President and Chief Investment Officer of Bellatore Financial, Inc. He is a CFA charter holder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco. He received his BSC in Business with an emphasis in Finance and a minor in Computer Engineering from Santa Clara University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

