The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in other mutual funds (“Underlying SA Funds”) managed by Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC (“Adviser”) comprising various asset categories and strategies. The Adviser has established an asset allocation target for the Fund. This target is the approximate percentage of the Fund’s assets that will be invested in equity investments and fixed income investments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund currently expects to invest approximately 70% of its assets in equity investments and approximately 30% of its assets in fixed income investments as represented by the holdings of the Underlying SA Funds in which the Fund invests. Actual allocations to fixed income investments or equity investments can deviate by up to 10%.

The Fund generally intends to remain well-diversified across countries and geographical regions. The Fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in equity and fixed income investments issued by foreign companies and governments. Equity investments of the Underlying SA Funds may include securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies in developed and emerging market countries. Investments will include securities of small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies and will be broadly diversified across companies

and industries. Investments may also include securities of real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts. Equity securities in which the Underlying SA Funds may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts and similar instruments. Fixed income investments of the Underlying SA Funds may include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. or foreign governments or their respective agencies or instrumentalities, corporate debt obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers, obligations of supranational organizations, U.S. and foreign bank obligations, commercial paper, and repurchase agreements. Fixed income investments are normally investment grade securities (rated at least BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality) that mature within five years from the date of settlement.

The Adviser has formulated the asset class allocations and bases investments in the Underlying SA Funds on its outlook for, and the relative valuations of, the Underlying SA Funds and the various markets in which they invest. The Adviser may change the asset class allocations and the particular Underlying SA Funds in which the Fund invests, without notice or shareholder approval. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s holdings for a variety of reasons, including to invest in Underlying SA Funds that may offer superior opportunities given market conditions.

The Underlying SA Funds in which the Fund may invest are described under “Information about the Underlying SA Funds.”