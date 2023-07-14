Home
Barrett Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
SAOPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.28 -0.16 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (SAOPX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$61 M

Holdings in Top 10

67.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAOPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Barrett Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Barrett
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 1979
  • Shares Outstanding
    2222286
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    E. Beck

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment objectives are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Directors upon 60 days’ written notice to holders of the Fund’s common shares.
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks and securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock such as convertible preferred stock or convertible debt securities.
The Fund may also invest without limit in fixed-income securities (including up to 5% of its net assets in fixed-income securities that are high yield, lower quality securities rated by a rating organization below its top four long-term rating categories (i.e., below investment grade securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds”)) or unrated securities determined by the Adviser (as defined below) to be of equivalent quality.
The Fund is non-diversified.
Read More

SAOPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -14.3% 35.6% 88.85%
1 Yr -1.4% -55.6% 38.6% 93.31%
3 Yr 2.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 70.11%
5 Yr -3.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 88.37%
10 Yr -3.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 94.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -64.5% 28.9% 16.39%
2021 8.0% -20.5% 152.6% 49.46%
2020 -1.6% -13.9% 183.6% 96.37%
2019 2.2% -8.3% 8.9% 95.27%
2018 -4.7% -13.5% 12.6% 84.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -20.5% 35.6% 79.86%
1 Yr -1.4% -55.6% 40.3% 88.74%
3 Yr 2.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 70.27%
5 Yr -3.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 91.06%
10 Yr -3.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 97.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -64.5% 28.9% 16.46%
2021 8.0% -20.5% 152.6% 49.92%
2020 -1.6% -13.9% 183.6% 96.29%
2019 2.2% -8.3% 8.9% 95.27%
2018 -4.7% -10.9% 12.6% 90.72%

NAV & Total Return History

SAOPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAOPX Category Low Category High SAOPX % Rank
Net Assets 61 M 177 K 1.21 T 88.25%
Number of Holdings 31 2 4154 93.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.6 M 288 K 270 B 82.90%
Weighting of Top 10 67.70% 1.8% 106.2% 2.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. General Dynamics Corp 10.34%
  2. Shell PLC ADR (Representing - Ordinary Shares) 8.30%
  3. Microsoft Corp 8.08%
  4. Apple Inc 7.76%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.65%
  6. Royal Dutch Shell PLC ADR Class A 6.43%
  7. Bank of New York Mellon Corp 6.38%
  8. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 5.95%
  9. Automatic Data Processing Inc 5.42%
  10. Murphy USA Inc 4.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAOPX % Rank
Stocks 		93.80% 0.00% 130.24% 94.45%
Cash 		6.20% -102.29% 100.00% 3.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 33.23%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 33.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 30.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 31.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAOPX % Rank
Technology 		18.49% 0.00% 48.94% 81.51%
Industrials 		17.47% 0.00% 29.90% 4.49%
Healthcare 		15.55% 0.00% 60.70% 27.63%
Energy 		12.92% 0.00% 41.64% 1.52%
Financial Services 		11.80% 0.00% 55.59% 81.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.24% 0.00% 30.33% 86.76%
Communication Services 		7.06% 0.00% 27.94% 71.23%
Real Estate 		4.74% 0.00% 31.91% 8.83%
Consumer Defense 		3.85% 0.00% 47.71% 92.09%
Basic Materials 		0.88% 0.00% 25.70% 90.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 89.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAOPX % Rank
US 		82.11% 0.00% 127.77% 92.20%
Non US 		11.69% 0.00% 32.38% 8.55%

SAOPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.01% 49.27% 26.97%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 79.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SAOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 0.00% 496.00% 3.82%

SAOPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAOPX Category Low Category High SAOPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 24.20% 63.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAOPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAOPX Category Low Category High SAOPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.75% -54.00% 6.06% 46.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAOPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SAOPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

E. Beck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2010

12.17

12.2%

Beck is managing director of Barrett Asset Management, LLC(the successor firm to Barrett Associates, Inc.). prior to joining the firm in 2006 he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Haven Capital Management from 2001 to 2006. From 2000 to 2001, Mr. Beck was a sell-side analyst in the research department of Prudential Securities covering a number of areas, including financial services. He also has investment experience from positions he held at HSBC Investment Banking PLC in 1998 and Oppenheimer Capital International from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Beck is a graduate of Princeton University and received his M.B.A. from New York University. Beck holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

John Youngman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Mr. Youngman is a Managing Director of Barrett Asset Management. Mr. Youngman is a graduate of Middlebury College where he received a B.A. in English with a concentration in Economics and Investments. He began his career in 1991 as a Registered Representative at Kidder, Peabody & Co. where he spent four years working with and providing investment advice to high-net worth individuals, families and institutions. Mr. Youngman joined Barrett Associates, Barrett Asset Management’s predecessor firm in the spring of 2010. Prior to joining Barrett he was a Managing Director and CFO at Griffin Asset Management where over a fifteen year period he developed his reputation as a financial problem solver. Mr. Youngman is a former Director of Composite Materials, LLC.

Amy Kong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Ms. Kong is Chief Investment Officer and a Managing Director of Barrett Asset Management. Ms. Kong is a graduate of Barnard College and received her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Ms. Kong joined Barrett Asset Management in 2020. She previously served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Fiduciary Trust from June 2013 to 2020. Prior to Fiduciary Trust, between May 2012 and April 2013, Ms. Kong was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at U.S. Trust. From April 2001 to May 2002, Ms. Kong worked as a Credit Analyst at Moody’s. Ms. Kong is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

