The Fund’s investment objectives are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Directors upon 60 days’ written notice to holders of the Fund’s common shares.

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks and securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock such as convertible preferred stock or convertible debt securities.

The Fund may also invest without limit in fixed-income securities (including up to 5% of its net assets in fixed-income securities that are high yield, lower quality securities rated by a rating organization below its top four long-term rating categories (i.e., below investment grade securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds”)) or unrated securities determined by the Adviser (as defined below) to be of equivalent quality.

The Fund is non-diversified.