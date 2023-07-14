Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.2%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$61 M
Holdings in Top 10
67.7%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SAOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|88.85%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|93.31%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|70.11%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|88.37%
|10 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|94.01%
* Annualized
|YTD
|7.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|79.86%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|88.74%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|70.27%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|91.06%
|10 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|97.92%
* Annualized
|SAOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|61 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|88.25%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|4154
|93.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.6 M
|288 K
|270 B
|82.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.70%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|2.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAOPX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.80%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|94.45%
|Cash
|6.20%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|3.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|33.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|33.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|30.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|31.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAOPX % Rank
|Technology
|18.49%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|81.51%
|Industrials
|17.47%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|4.49%
|Healthcare
|15.55%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|27.63%
|Energy
|12.92%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|1.52%
|Financial Services
|11.80%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|81.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.24%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|86.76%
|Communication Services
|7.06%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|71.23%
|Real Estate
|4.74%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|8.83%
|Consumer Defense
|3.85%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|92.09%
|Basic Materials
|0.88%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|90.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|89.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAOPX % Rank
|US
|82.11%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|92.20%
|Non US
|11.69%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|8.55%
|SAOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|26.97%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|79.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SAOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SAOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|3.82%
|SAOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.83%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|63.31%
|SAOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SAOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.75%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|46.36%
|SAOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.557
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.478
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.588
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2010
12.17
12.2%
Beck is managing director of Barrett Asset Management, LLC(the successor firm to Barrett Associates, Inc.). prior to joining the firm in 2006 he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Haven Capital Management from 2001 to 2006. From 2000 to 2001, Mr. Beck was a sell-side analyst in the research department of Prudential Securities covering a number of areas, including financial services. He also has investment experience from positions he held at HSBC Investment Banking PLC in 1998 and Oppenheimer Capital International from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Beck is a graduate of Princeton University and received his M.B.A. from New York University. Beck holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Mr. Youngman is a Managing Director of Barrett Asset Management. Mr. Youngman is a graduate of Middlebury College where he received a B.A. in English with a concentration in Economics and Investments. He began his career in 1991 as a Registered Representative at Kidder, Peabody & Co. where he spent four years working with and providing investment advice to high-net worth individuals, families and institutions. Mr. Youngman joined Barrett Associates, Barrett Asset Management’s predecessor firm in the spring of 2010. Prior to joining Barrett he was a Managing Director and CFO at Griffin Asset Management where over a fifteen year period he developed his reputation as a financial problem solver. Mr. Youngman is a former Director of Composite Materials, LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Ms. Kong is Chief Investment Officer and a Managing Director of Barrett Asset Management. Ms. Kong is a graduate of Barnard College and received her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Ms. Kong joined Barrett Asset Management in 2020. She previously served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Fiduciary Trust from June 2013 to 2020. Prior to Fiduciary Trust, between May 2012 and April 2013, Ms. Kong was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at U.S. Trust. From April 2001 to May 2002, Ms. Kong worked as a Credit Analyst at Moody’s. Ms. Kong is a CFA® Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
