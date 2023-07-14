Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.9%

1 yr return

11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$636 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAMKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA U.S. Core Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 05, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Fund’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Sub-Adviser’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Sub-Adviser’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Fund is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable equity securities listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser limits the universe of eligible securities in which the Fund may invest to those of companies whose market capitalizations generally are either in the highest 96% of total market capitalization or companies whose market capitalizations are larger than the 1,500th largest U.S. company, whichever results in the higher market capitalization threshold. Under the Sub-Adviser’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of August 31, 2022, the market capitalization of an eligible company would be approximately $3.0 billion or above. This dollar amount will vary due to market conditions. The Fund has a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. securities.

The Sub-Adviser uses a market capitalization weighted approach to weight the securities in the Fund’s portfolio. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of the issuer, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Fund may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the U.S. market. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Sub-Adviser may consider additional factors such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

Summary Prospectus  |  11

The Sub-Adviser may also increase or reduce the Fund’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Sub-Adviser considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Fund may also invest up to 5% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) in the U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio, a portfolio of DFA Investment Dimensions Group Inc., a separate registered investment company. The Sub-Adviser is also the adviser of the U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio. The U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio generally will purchase a broad and diverse group of securities of micro cap companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Sub-Adviser.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

SAMKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -14.3% 35.6% 26.38%
1 Yr 11.4% -55.6% 38.6% 49.44%
3 Yr 4.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 58.53%
5 Yr 2.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 52.64%
10 Yr 5.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 26.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -64.5% 28.9% 67.98%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 52.56%
2020 3.2% -13.9% 183.6% 61.82%
2019 3.7% -8.3% 8.9% 85.80%
2018 -2.2% -13.5% 12.6% 33.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -20.5% 35.6% 22.85%
1 Yr 11.4% -55.6% 40.3% 41.07%
3 Yr 4.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 58.57%
5 Yr 2.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 63.11%
10 Yr 5.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 60.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -64.5% 28.9% 68.06%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 53.02%
2020 3.2% -13.9% 183.6% 61.74%
2019 3.7% -8.3% 8.9% 85.80%
2018 -2.2% -10.9% 12.6% 60.25%

NAV & Total Return History

SAMKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAMKX Category Low Category High SAMKX % Rank
Net Assets 636 M 177 K 1.21 T 59.58%
Number of Holdings 960 2 4154 5.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 188 M 288 K 270 B 61.67%
Weighting of Top 10 29.52% 1.8% 106.2% 59.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.87%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.57%
  3. DFA US Micro Cap I 4.03%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.34%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.63%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.61%
  7. Johnson & Johnson 1.56%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.39%
  9. Tesla Inc 1.37%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAMKX % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 0.00% 130.24% 27.31%
Cash 		0.38% -102.29% 100.00% 71.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 89.72%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 90.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 89.64%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 89.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAMKX % Rank
Technology 		26.80% 0.00% 48.94% 14.61%
Healthcare 		14.18% 0.00% 60.70% 58.98%
Financial Services 		11.92% 0.00% 55.59% 79.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.90% 0.00% 30.33% 21.69%
Industrials 		10.44% 0.00% 29.90% 32.42%
Communication Services 		7.97% 0.00% 27.94% 58.45%
Consumer Defense 		7.58% 0.00% 47.71% 29.68%
Energy 		3.40% 0.00% 41.64% 64.76%
Utilities 		3.06% 0.00% 20.91% 24.96%
Basic Materials 		2.57% 0.00% 25.70% 49.32%
Real Estate 		0.18% 0.00% 31.91% 85.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAMKX % Rank
US 		98.83% 0.00% 127.77% 15.45%
Non US 		0.79% 0.00% 32.38% 79.22%

SAMKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.01% 49.27% 45.44%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 2.00% 38.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 56.69%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.85% 63.40%

Sales Fees

SAMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 0.00% 496.00% 1.15%

SAMKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAMKX Category Low Category High SAMKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.80% 0.00% 24.20% 96.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAMKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAMKX Category Low Category High SAMKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.53% -54.00% 6.06% 59.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAMKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SAMKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

