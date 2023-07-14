Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$285 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.4%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 131.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests in various types of income-producing debt instruments including mortgage- and asset-backed securities, government and agency obligations, corporate obligations and floating rate loans. The fund may invest in debt obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including emerging market debt. The fund’s investment in non-U.S. issuers may at times be significant.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. These securities will be chosen from the broad universe of available fixed income obligations rated investment grade, or unrated instruments that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality.
There are no limits on the fund’s average-weighted maturity or on the remaining maturities of individual instruments in which the fund may invest. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below investment grade, high yield debt obligations (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”). The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in instruments that are restricted as to resale. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more.
The subadviser anticipates that the fund’s modified-adjusted duration will mirror that of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, plus or minus 20%. For example, if the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is 5 years, the fund’s duration may be 4 to 6 years. As of December 31, 2021, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index was 6.78 years. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility.
In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser generally selects a greater weighting in corporate obligations and mortgage-backed securities relative to the fund’s comparative benchmark, and a lower relative weighting in U.S. Treasury and government agency issues.
In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as foreign currency forward contracts, swaps, including credit default swaps, futures, credit linked notes, options, inverse floaters and warrants) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks. The fund may count the value of certain derivatives with investment grade fixed income characteristics towards its policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities.
|Period
|SAMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|63.23%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|78.80%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|47.27%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|15.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|60.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|58.30%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|20.34%
|2020
|2.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|10.55%
|2019
|1.2%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|68.74%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|15.34%
|Period
|SAMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|61.99%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|75.17%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|47.05%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|16.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|57.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|56.74%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|20.45%
|2020
|2.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|10.55%
|2019
|1.2%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|70.59%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|31.50%
|SAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAMFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|285 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|75.40%
|Number of Holdings
|160
|1
|17234
|88.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|124 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|64.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.38%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|23.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMFX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.10%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|33.97%
|Cash
|2.65%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|53.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.25%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|84.38%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|79.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|82.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|70.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMFX % Rank
|Securitized
|39.79%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|23.43%
|Government
|36.21%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|27.14%
|Corporate
|15.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.31%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|27.71%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|80.38%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMFX % Rank
|US
|95.00%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|15.81%
|Non US
|2.10%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|88.86%
|SAMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|63.21%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|16.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|60.33%
|SAMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SAMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|131.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|51.51%
|SAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.78%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|65.75%
|SAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.25%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|77.77%
|SAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2002
20.36
20.4%
Perry is a managing director and head of investment grade, where he focuses on corporate, government-related and securitized (residential mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities) asset classes. Perry is responsible for strategic oversight of the firm’s investment grade bond portfolio management activities and is the senior portfolio manager of all investment grade (taxable) portfolios. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix in 1999, Perry was a portfolio manager at GRE Insurance Group, where he was responsible for all North American fixed income assets within the group. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and analyst at Home Insurance Company, focused primarily on mortgage-backed securities. Perry began his career as an account analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Company. He received a B.S. degree in Economics and Computer Coordinate w/Economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2007
14.84
14.8%
Michael is a seasoned senior portfolio manager focused on the securitized sector. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix, Michael was a portfolio manager at AIG Global Investment, where he managed an ABS portfolio covering the full rating spectrum in addition to non-agency senior residential MBS, adjustable rate senior mortgage portfolio and international AAA residential MBS portfolios. Michael began his investment management career at Aetna Life and Casualty's Portfolio Hedging Group as an analyst. Michael received an A.B. degree (Cum Laude) in Mathematics from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Jon is a portfolio manager focused on credit and head of investment grade credit corporate bond trading and is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining the firm, he was a natural gas commodities broker at PVM Oil Associates responsible for brokerage of domestic natural gas products & foreign & domestic crude oil. Prior to that, Jon was a member of capital markets group & energy derivatives group at Prebon Yamane (U.S.A.) Inc. responsible for brokerage of short term eurodollars & forward rate agreements and sales associate at JPMorgan Securities, Inc. working primarily on the investment grade corporate sales desk. Jon received a B.S. degree in History from Syracuse University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Carlos is a portfolio manager focused on credit and head of investment grade credit research. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining the firm, Carlos was a vice president of the global banking energy group at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and responsible for rating agency relationships. Previously, Carlos was director and group leader of Standard & Poor’s oil and gas corporate ratings team. Carlos was responsible for the ratings of independent oil and gas producers, refiner & marketers, and oilfield service companies. In addition, he led the corporate rating’s input into rating decisions for certain sovereign and selected project finance ratings. Prior to joining the rating agency, Carlos was a commercial banker having served in different analytical and lending relationship manager capacities as an officer at Credit Suisse US and First Fidelity (now Wells Fargo). Carlos received a B.S. degree (Magna Cum Laude) from Rutgers University, and received an M.B.A. degree in Finance (with concentration in International Business) & Accounting (with concentration in Financial Statement Analysis) from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...