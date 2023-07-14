Home
Trending ETFs

Spirit of America Energy Fund

mutual fund
SAIEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.09 -0.2 -1.77%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
A (SOAEX) Primary C (SACEX) Inst (SAIEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Spirit of America Energy Fund

SAIEX | Fund

$11.09

$227 M

27.59%

$3.06

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

-12.5%

1 yr return

-8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$227 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 27.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Spirit of America Energy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Spirit of America
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Revello

Fund Description

The Energy Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings in a combination of securities and other assets of energy and energy related companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through diversified exposure to U.S. and non-U.S securities of energy companies and energy related companies which are companies that are principally engaged in activities in the energy industry, such as the exploration, production, and transmission of energy or energy fuels; the making and servicing of component products for such activities; energy research; and energy conservation.  As part of its investment process, the Adviser seeks investment opportunities in the energy industry that may provide steady sources of capital appreciation and current income without incurring unnecessary risks.

· The Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”) securities in which the Fund invests are generally common units representing limited partnership interests of energy infrastructure MLPs. The Fund will invest in MLPs that derive the majority of their revenue from energy infrastructure assets and energy related assets or activities, including businesses: (i) involved in the gathering, transporting, processing, treating, terminalling, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal, (ii) primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, (iii) that process, treat, and refine natural gas liquids and crude oil, and (iv) engaged in owning, managing, and transporting alternative energy infrastructure assets, including alternative fuels such as ethanol, hydrogen and biodiesel. The Fund may invest in MLPs of all market capitalization ranges.
· The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock and convertible preferred stock of companies of any capitalization, whether domestic or foreign, with potential for accelerating growth, above-average growth or growth potential, increasing or consistent profitability and/or a proven history of paying consistent dividends. With respect to 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the Fund may invest in equity securities issued by non-energy related companies.
· The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any grade including those rated below investment grade and of any maturity, as well as non-rated fixed income securities, both short-term and long-term, including zero-coupon securities, taxable and tax-free municipal bonds, income producing convertible fixed income securities, corporate bonds, including high yield U.S. corporate bonds (i.e., ''junk'' bonds), floating rate bonds and step coupon bonds, municipal lease agreements, certificates of participation and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). With respect to 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the Fund may invest in these fixed income securities issued by non-energy related companies.
· The Fund may invest in open-end and closed-end investment companies, the retail shares of actively managed and index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and private equity and debt investments that generally will include traditional private equity and venture capital control positions and minority investments in MLPs and energy infrastructure companies. The Fund currently does not intend that hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations and leveraged buyouts, will be included under such private equity investments.
· The Adviser manages the Fund to achieve investment returns that match or outperform the S&P 500 Index before deducting Fund fees, expenses and taxes, over the long term by utilizing a disciplined investment process which focuses on risk-reduction and provides a considerable current income component. In managing the Fund’s investment portfolio, the Adviser seeks to avoid riskier investments. For example, the Adviser selects the MLPs in which the Fund invests and their weightings in the Fund’s portfolio by focusing on the business risk profiles of the MLPs, and considering other factors such as liquidity. The Adviser believes that its investment process and strategy provide a compelling balance of risk/reward for shareholders.
SAIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.5% -13.5% 29.4% 99.22%
1 Yr -8.0% -9.7% 32.0% 99.22%
3 Yr -2.7%* -4.1% 128.8% 99.22%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 33.1% 70.59%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 11.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.5% -11.1% 56.2% 93.02%
2021 2.8% -6.1% 24.6% 96.09%
2020 N/A -24.8% 46.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 5.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.3% -1.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.7% -11.6% 30.4% 99.22%
1 Yr -8.0% -9.7% 48.8% 99.23%
3 Yr -2.7%* -8.0% 128.8% 98.45%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 34.1% 66.67%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 14.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.4% -11.1% 56.2% 93.80%
2021 2.8% -6.1% 24.6% 96.09%
2020 N/A -24.8% 46.7% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 5.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.3% -1.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SAIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAIEX Category Low Category High SAIEX % Rank
Net Assets 227 M 22 M 6.32 B 64.62%
Number of Holdings 49 1 175 25.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 122 M 0 5.88 B 71.20%
Weighting of Top 10 57.33% 39.8% 110.0% 72.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Williams Companies Inc 7.21%
  2. MPLX LP Partnership Units 7.08%
  3. Chevron Corp 6.59%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP 6.39%
  5. Phillips 66 5.66%
  6. Cheniere Energy Partners LP 5.53%
  7. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 5.13%
  8. Valero Energy Corp 5.09%
  9. Enbridge Inc 4.56%
  10. Dominion Energy Inc 4.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAIEX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 53.33% 133.88% 16.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 41.13%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% 33.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 34.68%
Cash 		0.00% -58.21% 13.09% 85.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 37.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAIEX % Rank
Energy 		95.19% 29.76% 100.00% 50.00%
Utilities 		4.60% 0.00% 48.96% 37.10%
Technology 		0.11% 0.00% 19.24% 20.97%
Basic Materials 		0.11% 0.00% 8.62% 49.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 35.48%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 58.06%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 34.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 38.71%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 35.48%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 40.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 39.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAIEX % Rank
US 		91.29% 48.92% 130.59% 39.52%
Non US 		8.71% 0.00% 37.36% 58.87%

SAIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.35% 8.56% 71.77%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.35% 1.38% 37.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

SAIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SAIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 6.00% 248.00% 1.72%

SAIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAIEX Category Low Category High SAIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 27.59% 0.00% 12.04% 1.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAIEX Category Low Category High SAIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.88% -6.38% 9.57% 14.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SAIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Revello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2020

2.37

2.4%

Douglas Revello serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Revello became the Co-Portfolio Manager in November 18, 2015 and transitioned to Portfolio Manager on July 1, 2016. Mr. Revello has been associated with Spirit of America Management Corp. since May 18, 2009 as the Co-Portfolio Manager through November 17, 2015, and was designated Portfolio Manager on November 18, 2015. Mr. Revello started working at DLA in 1988 as an assistant municipal bond trader and was soon promoted to municipal bond underwriter. As municipal bond underwriter, he led DLA to obtain syndicate membership and manager status for numerous municipal issuers by successfully spearheading the development of DLA’s Syndicate Department and increasing DLA’s municipal underwriting presence. His responsibilities also include institutional and dealer sales. In 2007, Mr. Revello was promoted to Senior Vice President at DLA. He received a Master of Business Administration from Dowling College. Previous employments include J.P. Morgan and Drexel, Burnham & Lambert. Mr. Revello holds a General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, and Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

