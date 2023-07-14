Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Energy Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings in a combination of securities and other assets of energy and energy related companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through diversified exposure to U.S. and non-U.S securities of energy companies and energy related companies which are companies that are principally engaged in activities in the energy industry, such as the exploration, production, and transmission of energy or energy fuels; the making and servicing of component products for such activities; energy research; and energy conservation. As part of its investment process, the Adviser seeks investment opportunities in the energy industry that may provide steady sources of capital appreciation and current income without incurring unnecessary risks.
|·
|The Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”) securities in which the Fund invests are generally common units representing limited partnership interests of energy infrastructure MLPs. The Fund will invest in MLPs that derive the majority of their revenue from energy infrastructure assets and energy related assets or activities, including businesses: (i) involved in the gathering, transporting, processing, treating, terminalling, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal, (ii) primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, (iii) that process, treat, and refine natural gas liquids and crude oil, and (iv) engaged in owning, managing, and transporting alternative energy infrastructure assets, including alternative fuels such as ethanol, hydrogen and biodiesel. The Fund may invest in MLPs of all market capitalization ranges.
|·
|The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock and convertible preferred stock of companies of any capitalization, whether domestic or foreign, with potential for accelerating growth, above-average growth or growth potential, increasing or consistent profitability and/or a proven history of paying consistent dividends. With respect to 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the Fund may invest in equity securities issued by non-energy related companies.
|·
|The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any grade including those rated below investment grade and of any maturity, as well as non-rated fixed income securities, both short-term and long-term, including zero-coupon securities, taxable and tax-free municipal bonds, income producing convertible fixed income securities, corporate bonds, including high yield U.S. corporate bonds (i.e., ''junk'' bonds), floating rate bonds and step coupon bonds, municipal lease agreements, certificates of participation and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). With respect to 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the Fund may invest in these fixed income securities issued by non-energy related companies.
|·
|The Fund may invest in open-end and closed-end investment companies, the retail shares of actively managed and index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and private equity and debt investments that generally will include traditional private equity and venture capital control positions and minority investments in MLPs and energy infrastructure companies. The Fund currently does not intend that hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations and leveraged buyouts, will be included under such private equity investments.
|·
|The Adviser manages the Fund to achieve investment returns that match or outperform the S&P 500 Index before deducting Fund fees, expenses and taxes, over the long term by utilizing a disciplined investment process which focuses on risk-reduction and provides a considerable current income component. In managing the Fund’s investment portfolio, the Adviser seeks to avoid riskier investments. For example, the Adviser selects the MLPs in which the Fund invests and their weightings in the Fund’s portfolio by focusing on the business risk profiles of the MLPs, and considering other factors such as liquidity. The Adviser believes that its investment process and strategy provide a compelling balance of risk/reward for shareholders.
|Period
|SAIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.5%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|99.22%
|1 Yr
|-8.0%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|99.22%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|99.22%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|70.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SAIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|3.5%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|93.02%
|2021
|2.8%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|96.09%
|2020
|N/A
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|Period
|SAIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.7%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|99.22%
|1 Yr
|-8.0%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|99.23%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-8.0%
|128.8%
|98.45%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|34.1%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|14.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SAIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.4%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|93.80%
|2021
|2.8%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|96.09%
|2020
|N/A
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|SAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|227 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|64.62%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|1
|175
|25.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|122 M
|0
|5.88 B
|71.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.33%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|72.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|16.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|41.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|33.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|34.68%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|85.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|37.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAIEX % Rank
|Energy
|95.19%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|50.00%
|Utilities
|4.60%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|37.10%
|Technology
|0.11%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|20.97%
|Basic Materials
|0.11%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|49.19%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|35.48%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|58.06%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.68%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|38.71%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|35.48%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|40.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|39.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAIEX % Rank
|US
|91.29%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|39.52%
|Non US
|8.71%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|58.87%
|SAIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|71.77%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|37.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|SAIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SAIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|1.72%
|SAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|27.59%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|1.53%
|SAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.88%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|14.88%
|SAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 16, 2020
2.37
2.4%
Douglas Revello serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Revello became the Co-Portfolio Manager in November 18, 2015 and transitioned to Portfolio Manager on July 1, 2016. Mr. Revello has been associated with Spirit of America Management Corp. since May 18, 2009 as the Co-Portfolio Manager through November 17, 2015, and was designated Portfolio Manager on November 18, 2015. Mr. Revello started working at DLA in 1988 as an assistant municipal bond trader and was soon promoted to municipal bond underwriter. As municipal bond underwriter, he led DLA to obtain syndicate membership and manager status for numerous municipal issuers by successfully spearheading the development of DLA’s Syndicate Department and increasing DLA’s municipal underwriting presence. His responsibilities also include institutional and dealer sales. In 2007, Mr. Revello was promoted to Senior Vice President at DLA. He received a Master of Business Administration from Dowling College. Previous employments include J.P. Morgan and Drexel, Burnham & Lambert. Mr. Revello holds a General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, and Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
