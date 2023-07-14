To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Fund’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Sub-Adviser’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Sub-Adviser’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Fund is designed to purchase securities of large non-U.S. companies in countries with developed markets that the Sub-Adviser determines to be value stocks.

The Sub-Adviser uses a market capitalization weighted approach to weight the securities in the Fund’s portfolio. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of the issuer, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Sub-Adviser may overweight certain stocks, including smaller companies, lower relative price stocks and/or higher profitability stocks within the large-cap value segment of the developed non-U.S. market. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Sub-Adviser may consider additional factors such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

The Fund invests in companies in countries with developed markets designated by the Investment Committee of the Sub-Adviser as approved markets from time to time. The Fund is authorized to invest in the stocks of large and mid cap companies in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. This list of authorized countries is subject to change. Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Adviser intends to invest in at least three non-U.S. countries, based upon a company’s place of organization or the source of a majority of a company’s operating income.

The Fund intends to purchase securities of large companies associated with developed market countries that the Sub-Adviser has designated as approved markets. The Sub-Adviser determines the minimum market capitalization of a large company with respect to each country or region in which the Fund invests. Based on market capitalization data as of August 31, 2022, for the Fund, the market capitalization of a large company in any country or region in which the Fund invests would be approximately $1.6 billion or above. This threshold will change due to market conditions.

22 | Summary Prospectus

The Sub-Adviser may also increase or reduce the Fund’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Fund may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.