YTD Return
12.2%
1 yr return
20.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$597 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Fund’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Sub-Adviser’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Sub-Adviser’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Fund is designed to purchase securities of large non-U.S. companies in countries with developed markets that the Sub-Adviser determines to be value stocks.
The Sub-Adviser uses a market capitalization weighted approach to weight the securities in the Fund’s portfolio. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of the issuer, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Sub-Adviser may overweight certain stocks, including smaller companies, lower relative price stocks and/or higher profitability stocks within the large-cap value segment of the developed non-U.S. market. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Sub-Adviser may consider additional factors such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
The Fund invests in companies in countries with developed markets designated by the Investment Committee of the Sub-Adviser as approved markets from time to time. The Fund is authorized to invest in the stocks of large and mid cap companies in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. This list of authorized countries is subject to change. Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Adviser intends to invest in at least three non-U.S. countries, based upon a company’s place of organization or the source of a majority of a company’s operating income.
The Fund intends to purchase securities of large companies associated with developed market countries that the Sub-Adviser has designated as approved markets. The Sub-Adviser determines the minimum market capitalization of a large company with respect to each country or region in which the Fund invests. Based on market capitalization data as of August 31, 2022, for the Fund, the market capitalization of a large company in any country or region in which the Fund invests would be approximately $1.6 billion or above. This threshold will change due to market conditions.
The Sub-Adviser may also increase or reduce the Fund’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
The Fund may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
|Period
|SAHMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|55.22%
|1 Yr
|20.9%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|38.87%
|3 Yr
|11.4%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|10.73%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|37.50%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|35.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAHMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|16.62%
|2021
|6.8%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|10.09%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|78.59%
|2019
|2.5%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|89.47%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|45.17%
|SAHMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAHMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|597 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|44.84%
|Number of Holdings
|479
|2
|3900
|10.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|123 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|52.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.80%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|64.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAHMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.67%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|16.47%
|Cash
|0.34%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|78.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|95.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|95.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|95.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|95.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAHMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.21%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|10.09%
|Energy
|17.06%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|1.78%
|Basic Materials
|13.64%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|13.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.42%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|26.11%
|Industrials
|10.14%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|80.71%
|Healthcare
|5.60%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|85.76%
|Consumer Defense
|4.51%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|78.34%
|Communication Services
|3.92%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|81.90%
|Real Estate
|2.16%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|39.47%
|Technology
|1.28%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|91.10%
|Utilities
|1.07%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|84.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAHMX % Rank
|Non US
|99.38%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|6.18%
|US
|0.29%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|84.71%
|SAHMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|44.78%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|36.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|58.76%
|SAHMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SAHMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAHMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|2.75%
|SAHMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAHMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|11.21%
|SAHMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|SAHMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAHMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.64%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|41.34%
|SAHMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Keswani is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Keswani joined Dimensional in 2011 and has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Mr. Keswani holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, an MS from Pennsylvania State University, and a BS from Purdue University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
