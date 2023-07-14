Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of micro-cap companies. Micro-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell Microcap® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce uses multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to micro-cap stocks by investing in companies with strong fundamentals and/or prospects selling at prices that Royce believes do not fully reflect these attributes. Royce considers companies with strong balance sheets, attractive growth prospects, and/or the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return, among other factors.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of micro-cap companies, under normal circumstances. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.