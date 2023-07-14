Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Royce Micro Cap Series Fund

mutual fund
RYMCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.07 -0.06 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (RYOTX) Primary C (RYMCX) S (RMCFX)
RYMCX (Mutual Fund)

Royce Micro Cap Series Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.07 -0.06 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (RYOTX) Primary C (RYMCX) S (RMCFX)
RYMCX (Mutual Fund)

Royce Micro Cap Series Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.07 -0.06 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (RYOTX) Primary C (RYMCX) S (RMCFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Micro Cap Series Fund

RYMCX | Fund

$8.07

$319 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$319 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Micro Cap Series Fund

RYMCX | Fund

$8.07

$319 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.30%

RYMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Micro Cap Series Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    May 04, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brendan Hartman

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of micro-cap companies. Micro-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell Microcap® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce uses multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to micro-cap stocks by investing in companies with strong fundamentals and/or prospects selling at prices that Royce believes do not fully reflect these attributes. Royce considers companies with strong balance sheets, attractive growth prospects, and/or the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return, among other factors. 

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of micro-cap companies, under normal circumstances. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RYMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -14.5% 140.9% 31.92%
1 Yr 11.0% -34.7% 196.6% 33.67%
3 Yr 2.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 70.02%
5 Yr -4.3%* -23.8% 9.2% 64.60%
10 Yr -5.5%* -11.7% 15.3% 96.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -59.3% 118.2% 85.37%
2021 2.0% -17.3% 18.6% 67.82%
2020 4.5% -21.2% 28.2% 33.81%
2019 3.9% -17.9% 8.4% 78.72%
2018 -4.5% -20.0% 0.2% 48.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -17.6% 140.9% 29.71%
1 Yr 11.0% -34.7% 196.6% 29.95%
3 Yr 2.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 69.95%
5 Yr -4.3%* -23.8% 10.7% 70.24%
10 Yr -5.5%* -9.1% 15.3% 98.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -59.3% 118.2% 85.37%
2021 2.0% -17.3% 18.6% 67.82%
2020 4.5% -21.2% 28.2% 33.81%
2019 3.9% -17.9% 8.4% 78.72%
2018 -4.5% -19.9% 0.2% 65.60%

NAV & Total Return History

RYMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYMCX Category Low Category High RYMCX % Rank
Net Assets 319 M 1.48 M 120 B 58.49%
Number of Holdings 134 2 2519 53.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 62.29%
Weighting of Top 10 11.68% 2.8% 101.7% 65.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Magnite Inc 1.86%
  2. American Superconductor Corp 1.60%
  3. Ameresco Inc Class A 1.42%
  4. FormFactor Inc 1.41%
  5. Major Drilling Group International Inc 1.40%
  6. PAR Technology Corp 1.39%
  7. AXT Inc 1.32%
  8. Circor International Inc 1.31%
  9. QuinStreet Inc 1.27%
  10. Cohu Inc 1.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.76% 25.32% 100.32% 72.56%
Cash 		3.24% -79.10% 74.68% 26.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 87.88%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 85.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 87.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 87.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMCX % Rank
Industrials 		27.64% 2.46% 37.42% 7.48%
Technology 		23.94% 0.00% 54.70% 3.74%
Financial Services 		14.42% 0.00% 35.52% 72.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.40% 0.99% 47.79% 50.34%
Healthcare 		11.28% 0.00% 26.53% 69.05%
Communication Services 		4.07% 0.00% 14.85% 18.03%
Basic Materials 		3.49% 0.00% 18.66% 80.78%
Energy 		2.56% 0.00% 37.72% 81.46%
Consumer Defense 		0.71% 0.00% 18.87% 97.96%
Real Estate 		0.49% 0.00% 29.43% 96.09%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 98.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMCX % Rank
US 		84.58% 24.89% 100.00% 95.79%
Non US 		12.18% 0.00% 36.31% 2.36%

RYMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.30% 0.01% 13.16% 4.61%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 95.95%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

RYMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 81.48%

Trading Fees

RYMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 1.00% 314.00% 25.00%

RYMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYMCX Category Low Category High RYMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 89.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYMCX Category Low Category High RYMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.53% -2.40% 2.49% 99.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RYMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brendan Hartman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Brendan Hartman joined Royce in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously he was a Portfolio Manager for a long/short equity private investment vehicle which he co-founded with Messrs. Brown and Stoeffel (2008-2009), a Portfolio Manager at CRM (2003-2008), an Analyst at CRM (2001-2003), a Senior Research Analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (1997-2001) and a Research Analyst at Salomon Brothers (1996-1997).

James Stoeffel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

James Stoeffel joined Royce in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously he was a Portfolio Manager for a long/short equity private investment vehicle which he co-founded with Messrs. Brown and Hartman (2008-2009), a Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at CRM (2001-2008), Director of Research at Palisade Capital Management (1999-2001), Research Analyst and Vice President in Smith Barney's Emerging Growth Stock Research Group (1993-1999) and an Auditor for a number of companies in the financial services industry (1984-1992).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×