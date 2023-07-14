Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.7%
1 yr return
11.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$319 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.7%
Expense Ratio 2.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of micro-cap companies. Micro-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell Microcap® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce uses multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to micro-cap stocks by investing in companies with strong fundamentals and/or prospects selling at prices that Royce believes do not fully reflect these attributes. Royce considers companies with strong balance sheets, attractive growth prospects, and/or the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return, among other factors.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of micro-cap companies, under normal circumstances. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RYMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|31.92%
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|33.67%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|70.02%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|64.60%
|10 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|96.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|RYMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|85.37%
|2021
|2.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|67.82%
|2020
|4.5%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|33.81%
|2019
|3.9%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|78.72%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|48.77%
|RYMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|319 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|58.49%
|Number of Holdings
|134
|2
|2519
|53.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.8 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|62.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.68%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|65.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.76%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|72.56%
|Cash
|3.24%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|26.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|87.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|85.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|87.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|87.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYMCX % Rank
|Industrials
|27.64%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|7.48%
|Technology
|23.94%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|3.74%
|Financial Services
|14.42%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|72.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.40%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|50.34%
|Healthcare
|11.28%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|69.05%
|Communication Services
|4.07%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|18.03%
|Basic Materials
|3.49%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|80.78%
|Energy
|2.56%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|81.46%
|Consumer Defense
|0.71%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|97.96%
|Real Estate
|0.49%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|96.09%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|98.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYMCX % Rank
|US
|84.58%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|95.79%
|Non US
|12.18%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|2.36%
|RYMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.30%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|4.61%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|RYMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|100.00%
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|81.48%
|RYMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RYMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|25.00%
|RYMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|89.58%
|RYMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RYMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.53%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|99.32%
|RYMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 1998
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Brendan Hartman joined Royce in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously he was a Portfolio Manager for a long/short equity private investment vehicle which he co-founded with Messrs. Brown and Stoeffel (2008-2009), a Portfolio Manager at CRM (2003-2008), an Analyst at CRM (2001-2003), a Senior Research Analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (1997-2001) and a Research Analyst at Salomon Brothers (1996-1997).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2015
7.09
7.1%
James Stoeffel joined Royce in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously he was a Portfolio Manager for a long/short equity private investment vehicle which he co-founded with Messrs. Brown and Hartman (2008-2009), a Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at CRM (2001-2008), Director of Research at Palisade Capital Management (1999-2001), Research Analyst and Vice President in Smith Barney's Emerging Growth Stock Research Group (1993-1999) and an Auditor for a number of companies in the financial services industry (1984-1992).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
