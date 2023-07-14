Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign bonds.The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in “junk” bonds that have received a below investment-grade rating (i.e., BB or equivalent, or lower) from each of the rating agencies that has assigned a rating to the bond or deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment-grade quality, including those in default or with the lowest rating. If a bond is split-rated (i.e., assigned different ratings by different rating agencies or T. Rowe Price), the higher rating will be used.

Although the fund expects to generally maintain an intermediate- to long-term weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio or on individual securities purchased by the fund. Through the use of futures contracts and interest rate swaps, the fund may either extend or shorten the overall maturity of the fund and adjust its exposure with respect to particular countries or bond markets. A short position in a bond market means that the fund, for example, could sell interest rate futures with respect to bonds of a particular market and the value of the futures contract would exceed the value of the bonds held by the fund (or the fund could sell futures with respect to a particular bond market without owning any bonds in that market).

The fund normally purchases bonds issued in foreign currencies which may include bonds issued in emerging markets currencies. The fund’s currency positions will vary with its outlook on the strength or weakness of one foreign currency compared to another foreign currency and the relative value of various foreign currencies to one another. The fund may enter into forward currency exchange contracts in an effort to hedge against an expected decline in the value of currencies in which portfolio holdings are denominated, to increase exposure to a

particular foreign currency or to shift the fund’s foreign currency exposure from one country to another, or to enhance the fund’s returns. In an effort to achieve these same goals, the fund may also enter into currency swaps, purchase and write options on currencies, and purchase and sell currency futures contracts and related options thereon, as well as use interest rate swaps and futures contracts to adjust its country exposure. Forward currency exchange contracts and other currency derivatives, such as swaps, options and futures, may be used to help protect the fund’s holdings from unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates, and the fund has wide flexibility to purchase and sell currencies independently of whether the fund owns bonds in those currencies and to engage in currency hedging transactions. Currency hedging is permitted and the fund is likely to be heavily exposed to foreign currencies. The fund may take a short position in a currency, which means that the fund could sell a currency in excess of its assets denominated in that currency (or the fund might sell a currency even if it does not own any assets denominated in that currency).

The fund may use credit default swaps to buy or sell credit protection on individual bond issuers or sectors of the bond markets. Credit default swaps may be used to replicate the exposure of a bond or portfolio of bonds and as a hedge against a default or other credit event involving one of the fund’s holdings. However, they may also be used to enhance returns by selling protection in situations where the adviser has a positive view on an issuer’s credit quality or by buying protection in situations where the adviser has a negative view on an issuer’s credit quality. If the fund buys protection, it effectively takes a short position, and if the fund sells protection, it effectively takes a long position, with respect to the creditworthiness of the issuer or sector.

Investment decisions are based on fundamental market factors, such as yield and credit quality differences among bonds as well as supply and demand trends and currency values. The fund generally invests in securities where the combination of fixed-income returns and currency exchange rates appears attractive or, if the currency trend is unfavorable, the fund’s manager believes the currency risk can be minimized through hedging.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.