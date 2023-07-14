The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies which produce, design, or market technology products or services; rely extensively on technology in their product development or operations; or which the Adviser expects to benefit from technological advances and improvements. The Fund has adopted a policy to concentrate its investments (invest at least 25% of its assets) in technology companies which develop, produce or distribute products or services related to computers, semi-conductors and electronics, but will regularly invest in these and other technology companies well in excess of this amount, as further described below. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund.

The Adviser identifies what it believes to be the most attractive areas within technology and then narrows its search to individual stocks. The Adviser generally does not base stock selections on a company’s size, but rather on the Adviser’s assessment of its fundamental outlook. Nonetheless, the Fund tends to own stocks of more-established companies of mid to large size.

The Adviser invests with a long-term focus and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available among technology companies.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of companies operating in the technology sector, as determined by the Adviser. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.