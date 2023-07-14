Home
Trending ETFs

Red Oak Technology Select Fund

mutual fund
ROGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.07 -0.09 -0.24%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
No Load (ROGSX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

33.5%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

Net Assets

$534 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ROGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Red Oak Technology Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Associates
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Oelschlager

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies which produce, design, or market technology products or services; rely extensively on technology in their product development or operations; or which the Adviser expects to benefit from technological advances and improvements. The Fund has adopted a policy to concentrate its investments (invest at least 25% of its assets) in technology companies which develop, produce or distribute products or services related to computers, semi-conductors and electronics, but will regularly invest in these and other technology companies well in excess of this amount, as further described below. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund.

The Adviser identifies what it believes to be the most attractive areas within technology and then narrows its search to individual stocks. The Adviser generally does not base stock selections on a company’s size, but rather on the Adviser’s assessment of its fundamental outlook. Nonetheless, the Fund tends to own stocks of more-established companies of mid to large size.

The Adviser invests with a long-term focus and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available among technology companies.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of companies operating in the technology sector, as determined by the Adviser. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Read More

ROGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.5% -29.2% 72.6% 63.52%
1 Yr 16.9% -40.8% 65.2% 60.09%
3 Yr 2.7%* -40.5% 27.8% 43.30%
5 Yr 5.6%* -30.6% 25.2% 43.78%
10 Yr 11.1%* -15.1% 24.7% 28.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.5% -73.9% 35.7% 28.44%
2021 6.3% -25.6% 45.1% 35.71%
2020 6.5% 1.8% 60.0% 93.87%
2019 7.0% -15.0% 13.7% 63.05%
2018 -0.7% -12.8% 31.5% 24.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.5% -54.1% 72.3% 48.93%
1 Yr 16.9% -62.3% 65.2% 41.45%
3 Yr 2.7%* -40.5% 36.7% 47.20%
5 Yr 5.6%* -30.6% 29.2% 51.81%
10 Yr 11.1%* -15.1% 25.4% 50.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.5% -73.9% 35.7% 28.44%
2021 6.3% -25.6% 45.1% 35.71%
2020 6.5% 1.8% 60.0% 93.87%
2019 7.0% -15.0% 13.7% 63.05%
2018 -0.7% -12.8% 31.5% 44.62%

NAV & Total Return History

ROGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ROGSX Category Low Category High ROGSX % Rank
Net Assets 534 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 57.69%
Number of Holdings 27 10 397 96.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 360 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 48.73%
Weighting of Top 10 57.94% 7.6% 100.0% 19.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.34%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 8.08%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.92%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.53%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 5.46%
  6. Synopsys Inc 5.18%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 5.12%
  8. Intel Corp 4.45%
  9. Oracle Corp 4.42%
  10. Xilinx Inc 4.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ROGSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 68.59% 100.53% 36.44%
Cash 		0.45% -0.53% 15.91% 61.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 16.95%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 25.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 13.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 15.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROGSX % Rank
Technology 		65.60% 2.80% 100.00% 67.80%
Communication Services 		15.59% 0.00% 97.05% 14.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.57% 0.00% 32.97% 19.07%
Financial Services 		2.87% 0.00% 38.36% 58.47%
Real Estate 		2.31% 0.00% 15.05% 12.71%
Industrials 		2.06% 0.00% 38.68% 44.92%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 11.02%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 57.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 11.02%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 20.34%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 18.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROGSX % Rank
US 		94.73% 19.45% 100.53% 18.64%
Non US 		4.82% 0.00% 80.40% 77.54%

ROGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ROGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.08% 3.60% 55.41%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.03% 1.95% 50.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 39.13%

Sales Fees

ROGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ROGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ROGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.69% 281.00% 3.26%

ROGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ROGSX Category Low Category High ROGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.06% 0.00% 18.85% 28.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ROGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ROGSX Category Low Category High ROGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -2.30% 2.08% 23.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ROGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ROGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Oelschlager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.

Robert Stimpson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.

Jeffery Travis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

