The Fund’s adviser, after consultation with the sub-adviser, allocates the Fund’s assets among three principal strategies: Tactical Closed-end Fund Income strategy, Core Fixed Income strategy, and Opportunistic Income strategy. The amount allocated to each of the principal strategies may change depending on the adviser’s assessment of market risk, security valuations, market volatility, and the prospects for earning income and total return. The adviser determines which portion of the Fund’s assets is allocated to each strategy based on market conditions, although there is no set minimum for any strategy. Therefore, the amount allocated to any individual strategy may be between 0% and 100%. However, the adviser anticipates that it will, under normal circumstances, allocate some portion of the Fund’s assets to each of the three strategies at any given time. The adviser manages the Tactical Closed-end Fund Income strategy. The sub-adviser manages the Core Fixed Income and Opportunistic Income strategies.

The adviser’s and sub-adviser’s security selection process is described below. The adviser or sub-adviser may liquidate positions in order to implement a change in the adviser’s overall asset allocation or to generate cash to invest in more attractive opportunities. This may result in a larger portion of any net gains in the Fund being realized as short-term capital gains. In addition, the adviser, or sub-adviser may sell a security if there is a negative change in the fundamental or qualitative characteristics of the issuer or when its price approaches, meets or exceeds the target price established by the adviser or sub-adviser, as applicable.

Tactical Closed-End Fund Income Strategy

In implementing the Fund’s Tactical Closed-end Fund Income strategy, the adviser allocates that portion of the Fund’s investments among closed-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs” and collectively, “Underlying Funds”) that invest primarily in income producing securities. The adviser considers a number of factors when selecting Underlying Funds, including fundamental and technical analysis to assess the relative risk and reward potential throughout the financial markets. The adviser may also allocate the Fund’s assets among cash and short term investments. The term “tactical” is used to indicate that the portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to this strategy will invest in closed-end funds to take advantage of pricing discrepancies in the closed-end fund market.

In selecting closed-end funds, in particular, the adviser will opportunistically utilize a combination of short-term and longer-term trading strategies to seek to derive value from discount and premium spreads associated with closed-end funds. The adviser performs both a quantitative and qualitative analysis of closed-end funds prior to any closed-end fund being added to the Fund’s portfolio. This analysis and the adviser’s screening models and computer trading programs help determine when to buy and sell the closed-end funds in the Fund’s portfolio. If the Fund invests in affiliated closed-end funds, the Fund will only do so in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The adviser may also be required to waive certain fees in the event the Fund invests in affiliated closed-end funds.

The Underlying Funds in which the adviser invests generally focus on a broad range of fixed income strategies or sectors. The Underlying Funds may also invest in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities, dividend strategies, covered call option strategies, real estate, energy, utility and other income-oriented strategies. Fixed income securities include exchange-

traded notes (“ETNs”), which are debt securities whose returns are linked to a particular index. Fixed income securities may also include structured notes, which are debt securities whose returns are linked to the performance of a single equity security, a basket of equity securities, or an equity index. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest in securities rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) (securities rated below BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) and Baa3 by Moody’s are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”) or that are in default. Junk bonds are not considered to be investment grade. Junk bonds may provide greater income and opportunity for gain, but entail greater risk of loss of principal. The issuer of a fixed income security may not be able to make interest and principal payments when due. With regard to junk bond issuers, the issuer’s capacity to pay interest and repay principal in accordance with the terms of the obligation may be more at risk.

The adviser may invest the Tactical Closed-end Fund Income assets, without limitation, in interest rate, index, total return and currency swap agreements. A swap is an agreement between two parties (known as counterparties) where one stream of payments is exchanged for another based on a specified principal amount. Swaps are typically used to gain, limit or manage exposure to fluctuations in interest rates, currency exchange rates or potential defaults by credit issuers. The adviser may use the Fund’s own net asset value (“NAV”) or the return of closed-end funds as the reference asset in a total return swap. The adviser utilizes a total return swap using the Fund’s return as the reference asset in order for the Fund’s cash positions allocated to the swap to share in similar investment returns as the Fund itself while maintaining a sufficient cash position to meet liquidity needs in the Fund, including liquidity to invest in new investment opportunities.

The Fund may invest in special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”). SPACs are collective investment structures that pool funds in order to seek potential acquisition opportunities. SPACs and similar entities may be blank check companies with no operating history or ongoing business other than to seek a potential acquisition. Certain SPACs may seek acquisitions only in limited industries or regions, which may increase the volatility of their prices. Investments in SPACs may be illiquid and/or be subject to restrictions on resale. To the extent the SPAC is invested in cash or similar securities, this may impact the Fund’s ability to meet its investment objective.

Core Fixed Income Strategy

In implementing the Fund’s Core Fixed Income strategy, the sub-adviser allocates that portion of the Fund’s investments to a variety of fixed income instruments. These include securities issued or guaranteed by the United States government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; corporate obligations; agency mortgage-backed securities; non-agency mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities; global developed credit (such as corporate obligations and foreign hybrid securities); foreign fixed income securities issued by corporations and governments; emerging market fixed income securities issued by corporations and governments; bank loans and assignments bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity. There is no limit to the percentage of the strategy’s assets that may be allocated to any of the above-listed securities. The term “core” is used to indicate that the portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to this strategy will be the Fund’s principal fixed income holdings under normal circumstances.

The Fund may enter into total return swaps. Total return swaps are agreements that provide the Fund with a return based on the performance of an underlying asset (called a “reference asset”), in exchange for fee payments to a counterparty based on a specific rate of return. The difference in the value of these income streams is recorded daily by the Fund, and is settled in cash at the end of each month. The fee paid by the Fund will typically be determined by multiplying the face value

of the swap agreement by an agreed upon interest rate. In addition, if the reference asset declines in value over the term of the swap, the Fund would also be required to pay the dollar value of that decline to the counterparty. Total return swaps could result in losses if the reference asset does not perform as anticipated by the adviser. The Fund may use its own NAV or the NAV of a similar fund as the reference asset in a total return swap. This strategy serves to reduce “cash drag” (the impact of uninvested cash on the Fund’s overall return) by replacing it with the total return of the Fund’s own, or a similar fund’s investment holdings. The Fund records fluctuations in the value of open swap contracts on a daily basis as unrealized gains or losses.

The sub-adviser may invest a portion of the assets allocated to the Core Fixed Income strategy in inverse floaters and interest-only and principal-only securities and a portion in fixed income instruments (including hybrid securities) issued or guaranteed by companies, financial institutions and government entities in emerging markets countries.

The sub-adviser uses a controlled risk approach which includes consideration of:

● security selection within a given sector;

● relative performance of the various market sectors;

● the shape of the yield curve; and

● fluctuations in the overall level of interest rates.

The sub-adviser also utilizes active asset allocation in managing the strategy’s investments and monitors the duration of the securities allocated to the strategy to seek to mitigate the strategy’s exposure to interest rate risk. The sub-adviser intends to seek to construct, under normal circumstances, an investment portfolio with a weighted average effective duration of no less than two years and no more than eight years.

Opportunistic Income Strategy

In implementing the Fund’s Opportunistic Income strategy, the sub-adviser allocates this portion of the Fund’s investments to fixed income instruments and other investments including asset-backed securities; corporate bonds, including high-yield junk bonds; municipal bonds; and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The strategy’s investments may include substantial investments in mortgage-backed securities, including non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”). These RMBS investments have undergone extreme volatility over the past several years, driven primarily by high default rates and the securities being downgraded to “junk” status. However, the sub-adviser utilizes a unique investment process that first examines the macroeconomic status of the mortgage-backed sector. This analysis includes reviewing information regarding interest rates, yield curves and spreads, credit analysis of the issuers and a general analysis of the markets generally. From this detailed analysis, along with assessment of other economic data including market trends, unemployment data and pending legislation, the sub-adviser identifies subsectors within the mortgage sector that offer the highest potential for return. The sub-adviser then applies a qualitative analysis of potential investments looking at factors such as duration, level of delinquencies and default history. Finally, the sub-adviser performs a quantitative analysis of the potential investment, essentially performing a stress test of the potential investment’s underlying portfolio of mortgages. Only when a potential investment has passed the sub-adviser’s careful screening will it be added to the strategy’s portfolio.

The sub-adviser may also utilize derivative instruments, including futures contracts, options and swaps as a substitute for taking positions in fixed income instruments, to hedge certain positions held in the strategy or to reduce exposure to other risks.

The sub-adviser places no limits on the duration of the strategy’s investment portfolio. The term “opportunistic” is used to indicate that the portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to this strategy will be invested when certain market conditions exist that offer potentially attractive risk adjusted returns.