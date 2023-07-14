The Defensive Allocation Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to provide an investment return that has lower volatility than traditional asset classes (i.e., public equity and investment grade bonds) by combining several non-traditional or alternative asset class exposures, including investments that focus on a specialized asset class such as long-short strategies. Non-traditional or alternative asset classes have tended over time to have a lower correlation with the broad U.S. stock and bond markets. The Fund allocates its assets among a variety of non-traditional or alternative asset classes so as to capture diversifying returns from these non-traditional or alternative sources. The Defensive Allocation Fund invests primarily in Underlying Funds and may, to a limited extent, invest in separately managed accounts (“SMAs”), which are private portfolios of securities for individual accounts.

The Fund intends to allocate its assets among a range of investment strategies. At any point in time, the Fund’s exposures may include global equities, global fixed income, market neutral, global macro, managed futures, relative value, long/short equity, long/short debt, merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, security arbitrage, managed futures and other non-traditional strategies. In selecting Underlying Funds and asset class exposures, the Adviser will take asset diversification and potential volatility of return into account. The Underlying Funds include, among others, unaffiliated U.S. and foreign mutual funds and exchange traded funds, and unaffiliated limited partnerships, including hedge funds. At any time, investments in hedge funds will not exceed 15% of the Fund’s net assets. The Underlying Funds may invest in derivatives (e.g., futures, forwards, options, swaps or swaptions). A derivative is a contract whose value is based on performance of an underlying financial asset, index, rate, instrument or economic measure.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective and preserve capital, the Adviser may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents.