Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
3.7%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$1.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
93.2%
Expense Ratio 0.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Defensive Allocation Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to provide an investment return that has lower volatility than traditional asset classes (i.e., public equity and investment grade bonds) by combining several non-traditional or alternative asset class exposures, including investments that focus on a specialized asset class such as long-short strategies. Non-traditional or alternative asset classes have tended over time to have a lower correlation with the broad U.S. stock and bond markets. The Fund allocates its assets among a variety of non-traditional or alternative asset classes so as to capture diversifying returns from these non-traditional or alternative sources. The Defensive Allocation Fund invests primarily in Underlying Funds and may, to a limited extent, invest in separately managed accounts (“SMAs”), which are private portfolios of securities for individual accounts.
The Fund intends to allocate its assets among a range of investment strategies. At any point in time, the Fund’s exposures may include global equities, global fixed income, market neutral, global macro, managed futures, relative value, long/short equity, long/short debt, merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, security arbitrage, managed futures and other non-traditional strategies. In selecting Underlying Funds and asset class exposures, the Adviser will take asset diversification and potential volatility of return into account. The Underlying Funds include, among others, unaffiliated U.S. and foreign mutual funds and exchange traded funds, and unaffiliated limited partnerships, including hedge funds. At any time, investments in hedge funds will not exceed 15% of the Fund’s net assets. The Underlying Funds may invest in derivatives (e.g., futures, forwards, options, swaps or swaptions). A derivative is a contract whose value is based on performance of an underlying financial asset, index, rate, instrument or economic measure.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective and preserve capital, the Adviser may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents.
|YTD
|3.7%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|54.84%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|23.64%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|43.78%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|24.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-7.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|43.33%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|27.02%
|2020
|0.9%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|77.78%
|2019
|1.8%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|14.36%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|50.26%
|YTD
|3.7%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|54.84%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|21.82%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|40.56%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|22.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-7.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|43.33%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|27.42%
|2020
|0.9%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|80.89%
|2019
|1.8%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|25.25%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|60.73%
|Net Assets
|1.49 B
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|9.96%
|Number of Holdings
|17
|4
|4478
|95.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.43 B
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|4.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|93.19%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|7.34%
|Other
|60.05%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|13.43%
|Stocks
|20.63%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|39.93%
|Cash
|15.99%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|69.96%
|Bonds
|3.18%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|62.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|55.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.04%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|36.75%
|Real Estate
|18.96%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|15.75%
|Technology
|16.51%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|69.29%
|Financial Services
|13.04%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|20.87%
|Healthcare
|12.05%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|85.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.39%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|18.90%
|Industrials
|10.17%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|29.92%
|Communication Services
|6.11%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|38.19%
|Consumer Defense
|4.95%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|57.48%
|Basic Materials
|3.43%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|23.23%
|Energy
|2.80%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.02%
|Utilities
|1.59%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|68.11%
|Non US
|11.56%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|8.83%
|US
|9.07%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|65.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|65.64%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|49.47%
|Government
|19.99%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|29.68%
|Corporate
|9.01%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|32.51%
|Derivative
|2.95%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|55.83%
|Securitized
|2.42%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|26.86%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|16.96%
|US
|3.89%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|65.72%
|Non US
|-0.71%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|37.81%
|Expense Ratio
|0.26%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|1.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|1.37%
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|10.48%
|Dividend Yield
|0.75%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|79.51%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.32%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|46.76%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.575
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.398
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 14, 2015
6.47
6.5%
John Allen, CFA, CAIA, is Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”) at Aspiriant, LLC. Mr. Allen joined Aspiriant, LLC as CIO in 2014. Prior to joining Aspiriant, LLC he was a senior member of the client service team at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo (“GMO”) from 2009 to 2014. Prior to joining GMO, Mr. Allen was Head of Investments at a large family office. He began working in the financial services industry in the investment banking department at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and business consulting practice of Stern Stewart & Company.
Dec 14, 2015
6.47
6.5%
Marc Castellani, CFA, CAIA, CIMA, is Managing Director of Investment Strategy & Research at Aspiriant, LLC. Mr. Castellani joined Aspiriant, LLC in 2015. Prior to joining Aspiriant, LLC, he worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Private Bank, he worked at U.S. Trust from 2010 to 2012. Previously, Mr. Castellani worked in Merger and Acquisitions of J.P. Morgan and Banc of America Securities. He began his career in the financial services industry as an Associate in the corporate finance advisory practice of Stern Stewart & Company.
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
