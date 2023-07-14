Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Aspiriant Defensive Allocation Fund

mutual fund
RMDFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.27 -0.04 -0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (RMDFX) Primary
RMDFX (Mutual Fund)

Aspiriant Defensive Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.27 -0.04 -0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (RMDFX) Primary
RMDFX (Mutual Fund)

Aspiriant Defensive Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.27 -0.04 -0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (RMDFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aspiriant Defensive Allocation Fund

RMDFX | Fund

$10.27

$1.49 B

0.75%

$0.08

0.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$1.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

93.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aspiriant Defensive Allocation Fund

RMDFX | Fund

$10.27

$1.49 B

0.75%

$0.08

0.26%

RMDFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aspiriant Defensive Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aspiriant
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Allen

Fund Description

The Defensive Allocation Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to provide an investment return that has lower volatility than traditional asset classes (i.e., public equity and investment grade bonds) by combining several non-traditional or alternative asset class exposures, including investments that focus on a specialized asset class such as long-short strategies. Non-traditional or alternative asset classes have tended over time to have a lower correlation with the broad U.S. stock and bond markets. The Fund allocates its assets among a variety of non-traditional or alternative asset classes so as to capture diversifying returns from these non-traditional or alternative sources. The Defensive Allocation Fund invests primarily in Underlying Funds and may, to a limited extent, invest in separately managed accounts (“SMAs”), which are private portfolios of securities for individual accounts.

The Fund intends to allocate its assets among a range of investment strategies. At any point in time, the Fund’s exposures may include global equities, global fixed income, market neutral, global macro, managed futures, relative value, long/short equity, long/short debt, merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, security arbitrage, managed futures and other non-traditional strategies. In selecting Underlying Funds and asset class exposures, the Adviser will take asset diversification and potential volatility of return into account. The Underlying Funds include, among others, unaffiliated U.S. and foreign mutual funds and exchange traded funds, and unaffiliated limited partnerships, including hedge funds. At any time, investments in hedge funds will not exceed 15% of the Fund’s net assets. The Underlying Funds may invest in derivatives (e.g., futures, forwards, options, swaps or swaptions). A derivative is a contract whose value is based on performance of an underlying financial asset, index, rate, instrument or economic measure.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective and preserve capital, the Adviser may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents.

Read More

RMDFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -73.0% 19.4% 54.84%
1 Yr 4.3% -9.1% 86.9% 23.64%
3 Yr -0.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 43.78%
5 Yr -0.7%* -4.9% 14.4% 24.66%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -22.7% 305.1% 43.33%
2021 -0.6% -9.8% 27.3% 27.02%
2020 0.9% -20.8% 10.9% 77.78%
2019 1.8% -12.4% 29.4% 14.36%
2018 -1.8% -10.5% 15.8% 50.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -73.0% 19.4% 54.84%
1 Yr 4.3% -13.4% 86.9% 21.82%
3 Yr -0.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 40.56%
5 Yr -0.7%* -5.3% 14.4% 22.42%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -22.7% 305.1% 43.33%
2021 -0.6% -9.8% 27.3% 27.42%
2020 0.9% -20.8% 10.9% 80.89%
2019 1.8% -8.4% 29.4% 25.25%
2018 -1.8% -10.2% 18.0% 60.73%

NAV & Total Return History

RMDFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMDFX Category Low Category High RMDFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.49 B 1.5 M 5.01 B 9.96%
Number of Holdings 17 4 4478 95.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.43 B -398 M 2.55 B 4.24%
Weighting of Top 10 93.19% 13.1% 100.0% 7.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GMO Benchmark-Free Allocation IV 23.98%
  2. JPMorgan Global Allocation R6 21.59%
  3. All Weather Portfolio Limited 10.80%
  4. All Weather Portfolio Limited 10.80%
  5. All Weather Portfolio Limited 10.80%
  6. All Weather Portfolio Limited 10.80%
  7. All Weather Portfolio Limited 10.80%
  8. All Weather Portfolio Limited 10.80%
  9. All Weather Portfolio Limited 10.80%
  10. All Weather Portfolio Limited 10.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDFX % Rank
Other 		60.05% -21.53% 148.54% 13.43%
Stocks 		20.63% -3.75% 97.95% 39.93%
Cash 		15.99% -6278.21% 410.43% 69.96%
Bonds 		3.18% -326.45% 6347.80% 62.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 87.92% 55.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% -0.12% 46.97% 36.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDFX % Rank
Real Estate 		18.96% 0.00% 51.26% 15.75%
Technology 		16.51% 0.00% 39.58% 69.29%
Financial Services 		13.04% 0.00% 59.28% 20.87%
Healthcare 		12.05% 0.00% 45.63% 85.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.39% 0.00% 29.09% 18.90%
Industrials 		10.17% 0.00% 21.45% 29.92%
Communication Services 		6.11% 0.00% 21.78% 38.19%
Consumer Defense 		4.95% 0.00% 13.62% 57.48%
Basic Materials 		3.43% 0.00% 27.46% 23.23%
Energy 		2.80% 0.00% 100.00% 24.02%
Utilities 		1.59% 0.00% 9.23% 68.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDFX % Rank
Non US 		11.56% -19.62% 42.11% 8.83%
US 		9.07% -8.85% 91.88% 65.02%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		65.64% 0.27% 100.00% 49.47%
Government 		19.99% 0.00% 84.29% 29.68%
Corporate 		9.01% 0.00% 87.73% 32.51%
Derivative 		2.95% 0.00% 88.81% 55.83%
Securitized 		2.42% 0.00% 56.83% 26.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 16.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDFX % Rank
US 		3.89% -126.19% 6311.18% 65.72%
Non US 		-0.71% -382.37% 121.02% 37.81%

RMDFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.29% 31.15% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 2.50% 1.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.30% 1.37%

Sales Fees

RMDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 491.00% 10.48%

RMDFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMDFX Category Low Category High RMDFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.75% 0.00% 4.56% 79.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMDFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMDFX Category Low Category High RMDFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -2.51% 6.83% 46.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMDFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMDFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2015

6.47

6.5%

John Allen, CFA, CAIA, is Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”) at Aspiriant, LLC. Mr. Allen joined Aspiriant, LLC as CIO in 2014. Prior to joining Aspiriant, LLC he was a senior member of the client service team at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo (“GMO”) from 2009 to 2014. Prior to joining GMO, Mr. Allen was Head of Investments at a large family office. He began working in the financial services industry in the investment banking department at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and business consulting practice of Stern Stewart & Company.

Marc Castellani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2015

6.47

6.5%

Marc Castellani, CFA, CAIA, CIMA, is Managing Director of Investment Strategy & Research at Aspiriant, LLC. Mr. Castellani joined Aspiriant, LLC in 2015. Prior to joining Aspiriant, LLC, he worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Private Bank, he worked at U.S. Trust from 2010 to 2012. Previously, Mr. Castellani worked in Merger and Acquisitions of J.P. Morgan and Banc of America Securities. He began his career in the financial services industry as an Associate in the corporate finance advisory practice of Stern Stewart & Company.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×