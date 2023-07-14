Home
Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

14.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$1.41 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RLIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard International Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Reinsberg

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of relatively large non-US companies with market capitalizations in the range of companies included in the MSCI® Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE®”) Index (ranging from approximately $1.2 billion to $367.7 billion as of March 31, 2022) that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values.

In choosing stocks for the Portfolio, the Investment Manager looks for established companies in economically developed countries and may invest up to 15% of the Portfolio’s assets in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

Read More

RLIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% 2.1% 19.2% 16.24%
1 Yr 14.4% -20.6% 27.8% 80.00%
3 Yr -1.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 93.00%
5 Yr -3.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 90.85%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 65.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -43.6% 71.3% 75.36%
2021 -5.2% -15.4% 9.4% 96.48%
2020 2.5% -10.4% 121.9% 54.45%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 56.50%
2018 -4.4% -13.0% 0.0% 69.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -16.4% 19.2% 16.24%
1 Yr 14.4% -27.2% 27.8% 74.79%
3 Yr -1.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 92.88%
5 Yr -3.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 91.67%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 62.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -43.6% 71.3% 75.36%
2021 -5.2% -15.4% 9.4% 96.48%
2020 2.5% -10.4% 121.9% 54.45%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 56.50%
2018 -4.4% -13.0% 0.0% 78.05%

NAV & Total Return History

RLIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLIEX Category Low Category High RLIEX % Rank
Net Assets 1.41 B 1.02 M 369 B 34.31%
Number of Holdings 77 1 10801 70.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 412 M 0 34.5 B 30.32%
Weighting of Top 10 25.51% 1.9% 101.9% 47.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Novartis AG 4.03%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLIEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.48% 0.00% 122.60% 60.56%
Cash 		1.94% -65.15% 100.00% 44.43%
Other 		0.58% -16.47% 17.36% 10.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 73.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 70.94%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 74.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLIEX % Rank
Industrials 		16.38% 5.17% 99.49% 25.90%
Healthcare 		14.79% 0.00% 21.01% 15.83%
Financial Services 		13.46% 0.00% 47.75% 88.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.34% 0.00% 36.36% 28.78%
Communication Services 		8.61% 0.00% 21.69% 17.12%
Basic Materials 		7.04% 0.00% 23.86% 71.65%
Energy 		6.43% 0.00% 16.89% 17.41%
Consumer Defense 		6.24% 0.00% 32.29% 89.50%
Utilities 		6.22% 0.00% 13.68% 7.63%
Technology 		5.52% 0.00% 36.32% 91.65%
Real Estate 		3.96% 0.00% 14.59% 10.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLIEX % Rank
Non US 		90.50% 0.00% 125.24% 80.68%
US 		6.98% -7.78% 68.98% 10.72%

RLIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.02% 26.51% 64.45%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 71.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 12.00%

Sales Fees

RLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 96.97%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 2.00% 247.00% 47.91%

RLIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLIEX Category Low Category High RLIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.47% 0.00% 13.15% 29.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLIEX Category Low Category High RLIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.20% -0.93% 6.38% 1.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RLIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Reinsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 1992

30.35

30.4%

John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.

Michael Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Michael Bennett is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international and global equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1987. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, Mr. Bennett served as an international equity analyst with General Electric Investment Corporation. Previously he was with Keith Lippert Associates and Arthur Andersen & Company. He has an MBA from University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from New York University.

Michael Powers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Michael Powers, a Senior Advisor of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of Lazard Asset Management's International Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1990 when he joined Lazard Asset Management.

Michael Fry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2005

16.55

16.6%

Michael G. Fry, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of the Investment Manager’s International Equity teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in 2005, Mr. Fry held several positions at UBS Global Asset Management, including Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management, Global Head of Equity Research and Head of Australian Equities. Mr. Fry began working in the investment field in 1981.

Kevin Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Kevin Matthews is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international equity teams. Mr. Matthews was a research analyst with a background in financial, automotive, aerospace and capital goods sectors. He began working in the investment field in 2001 when he joined Lazard. Kevin has a BA in Politics and Philosophy from St. Chad's College, Durham University.

Giles Edwards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Giles Edwards is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various international equity teams. Prior to joining the investment teams, he was a Research Analyst with a background in media, automotive, and services. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Giles was a Management Accountant at BSkyB, completing his CIMA qualifications. He has a BA (Hons) in Politics and Economics from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne. Giles is a CFA® charterholder.

Paul Selvey-Clinton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Paul Selvey-Clinton is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the European Equity team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2014, Mr. Selvey-Clinton worked in a predominantly European focused fund at SAC Global Investors. Before this he was an Equity Analyst and Partner at Occitan Capital. Mr. Selvey-Clinton began working in the investment field in 2006 as an Equity Analyst at Brevan Howard Asset Management. Mr. Selvey-Clinton has a BA (Hons) in Geography from Keble College, Oxford University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

