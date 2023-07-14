To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in, or seeks exposure to, companies based on various financial factors, as well as fundamental sustainability factors such as the environmental, social, and governance performance of such companies. The Fund invests in equity securities that trade on U.S. securities markets, which may include securities of non-U.S. issuers as well as securities of U.S. issuers. The equity securities in which the Fund invests include, but are not limited to, dividend-paying securities, common stock, preferred stock, equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITS”), shares of investment companies, convertible securities, warrants, and rights. The Fund may purchase equity securities in an initial public offering (“IPO”) provided that the investment is consistent with the Fund’s investment strategy. The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund’s investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts with value dependent upon, or derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, or index, and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include futures and forward currency agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. Futures on currencies and forward currency agreements may also be used to hedge against a specific currency. In addition, futures on indices may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; or to obtain exposure to certain markets.

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) bases investment decisions upon price/value discrepancies as identified by the Sub-Adviser’s fundamental valuation process. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser focuses on, among other considerations, identifying discrepancies between a security’s fundamental value and its market price. In this context, the fundamental value of a given security is the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of what a security is worth. The Sub-Adviser will select a security whose fundamental value it estimates to be greater than its market value at any given time. For each stock under analysis, the Sub-Adviser bases its estimates of value upon economic, industry, and company analysis, as well as upon a company’s management team, competitive advantage and core competencies. The Sub-Adviser then compares its assessment of a security’s value against the prevailing market prices, with the aim of constructing a portfolio of stocks across industries with attractive relative price/value characteristics.

The Sub-Adviser will employ both a positive and negative screening process in selecting securities for the Fund. The positive screening process will identify securities of companies that are fundamentally attractive and that have superior valuation characteristics. In addition, the positive screening process will also include material, fundamental sustainability factors that the Sub-Adviser believes confirm the fundamental investment case and can enhance the ability to make good investment decisions. The sustainability factors are material extra-financial factors that evaluate the environmental, social, and governance performance of companies that, along with more traditional financial analytics, identify companies that the Sub-Adviser believes will provide sustained, long-term value. The Sub-Adviser believes that the sustainability strategy provides the Fund with a high-quality portfolio and mitigates risk.

The Sub-Adviser also applies a negative screening process that will exclude from the Fund’s portfolio securities with more than 5% of sales in industries such as alcohol, tobacco, defense, nuclear, GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms), water bottles, gambling and pornography, and will entirely exclude all firearms issuers and companies within the energy sector as defined by MSCI and its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).