Trending ETFs

REDWX (Mutual Fund)

REDWX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

Net Assets

$136 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.31%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

REDWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aspiration Redwood Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aspiration Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 16, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Elegante

Fund Description

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in, or seeks exposure to, companies based on various financial factors, as well as fundamental sustainability factors such as the environmental, social, and governance performance of such companies.  The Fund invests in equity securities that trade on U.S. securities markets, which may include securities of non-U.S. issuers as well as securities of U.S. issuers. The equity securities in which the Fund invests include, but are not limited to, dividend-paying securities, common stock, preferred stock, equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITS”),  shares of investment companies, convertible securities, warrants, and rights. The Fund may purchase equity securities in an initial public offering (“IPO”) provided that the investment is consistent with the Fund’s investment strategy.  The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund’s investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts with value dependent upon, or derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, or index, and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include futures and forward currency agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. Futures on currencies and forward currency agreements may also be used to hedge against a specific currency. In addition, futures on indices may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; or to obtain exposure to certain markets.
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) bases investment decisions upon price/value discrepancies as identified by the Sub-Adviser’s fundamental valuation process.  In selecting securities for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser focuses on, among other considerations, identifying discrepancies between a security’s fundamental value and its market price. In this context, the fundamental value of a given security is the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of what a security is worth. The Sub-Adviser will select a security whose fundamental value it estimates to be greater than its market value at any given time. For each stock under analysis, the Sub-Adviser bases its estimates of value upon economic, industry, and company analysis, as well as upon a company’s management team, competitive advantage and core competencies. The Sub-Adviser then compares its assessment of a security’s value against the prevailing market prices, with the aim of constructing a portfolio of stocks across industries with attractive relative price/value characteristics.
The Sub-Adviser will employ both a positive and negative screening process in selecting securities for the Fund. The positive screening process will identify securities of companies that are fundamentally attractive and that have superior valuation characteristics. In addition, the positive screening process will also include material, fundamental sustainability factors that the Sub-Adviser believes confirm the fundamental investment case and can enhance the ability to make good investment decisions. The sustainability factors are material extra-financial factors that evaluate the environmental, social, and governance performance of companies that, along with more traditional financial analytics, identify companies that the Sub-Adviser believes will provide sustained, long-term value. The Sub-Adviser believes that the sustainability strategy provides the Fund with a high-quality portfolio and mitigates risk.
The Sub-Adviser also applies a negative screening process that will exclude from the Fund’s portfolio securities with more than 5% of sales in industries such as alcohol, tobacco, defense, nuclear, GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms), water bottles, gambling and pornography, and will entirely exclude all firearms issuers and companies within the energy sector as defined by MSCI and its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Read More

REDWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REDWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -14.3% 35.6% 51.85%
1 Yr 13.1% -55.6% 38.6% 39.74%
3 Yr 8.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 28.25%
5 Yr 3.0%* -30.5% 97.0% 47.85%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REDWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -64.5% 28.9% 59.10%
2021 7.3% -20.5% 152.6% 58.68%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 30.67%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.32%
2018 -3.5% -13.5% 12.6% 66.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REDWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -20.5% 35.6% 46.61%
1 Yr 13.1% -55.6% 40.3% 31.98%
3 Yr 8.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 28.37%
5 Yr 3.0%* -29.9% 97.0% 56.86%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REDWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -64.5% 28.9% 59.18%
2021 7.3% -20.5% 152.6% 59.15%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 31.07%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.83%
2018 -3.5% -10.9% 12.6% 80.30%

NAV & Total Return History

REDWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

REDWX Category Low Category High REDWX % Rank
Net Assets 136 M 177 K 1.21 T 81.96%
Number of Holdings 52 2 4154 76.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.2 M 288 K 270 B 81.62%
Weighting of Top 10 37.60% 1.8% 106.2% 25.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.21%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.71%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.77%
  4. Starbucks Corp 3.68%
  5. LiveRamp Holdings Inc 3.65%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 3.61%
  7. AGCO Corp 3.51%
  8. MSA Safety Inc 3.38%
  9. Prologis Inc 3.38%
  10. AbbVie Inc 3.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High REDWX % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 0.00% 130.24% 18.08%
Cash 		0.17% -102.29% 100.00% 79.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 13.88%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 14.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 8.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 9.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REDWX % Rank
Technology 		27.02% 0.00% 48.94% 13.93%
Financial Services 		19.19% 0.00% 55.59% 10.81%
Healthcare 		17.66% 0.00% 60.70% 14.00%
Consumer Defense 		11.84% 0.00% 47.71% 7.31%
Industrials 		9.14% 0.00% 29.90% 49.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.24% 0.00% 30.33% 79.83%
Real Estate 		2.69% 0.00% 31.91% 54.64%
Communication Services 		1.89% 0.00% 27.94% 94.82%
Basic Materials 		1.32% 0.00% 25.70% 85.54%
Utilities 		1.01% 0.00% 20.91% 77.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 85.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REDWX % Rank
US 		96.25% 0.00% 127.77% 53.49%
Non US 		3.58% 0.00% 32.38% 31.88%

REDWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

REDWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.01% 49.27% 44.60%
Management Fee 2.00% 0.00% 2.00% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.90%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

REDWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

REDWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

REDWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.31% 0.00% 496.00% 61.37%

REDWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

REDWX Category Low Category High REDWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.76% 0.00% 24.20% 51.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

REDWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

REDWX Category Low Category High REDWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.62% -54.00% 6.06% 53.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

REDWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

REDWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Elegante

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Joe is Deputy head of Global and Sustainable Equities and a Senior Portfolio Manager on a range of Global strategies including Sustainable, Impact and Long Term Themes. Joe has over 20 years of portfolio management experience and is based in London. Before joining UBS-AM, Joe worked as a portfolio manager at RMB Capital Management where he managed several equity strategies including a multi-cap core, dividend growth and a small cap-focused special situations strategy for institutional and private clients.  Prior to joining RMB Capital, Joe worked for 12 years as a senior portfolio manager at Alliance Bernstein where he was a member of the Large Cap Growth Team. In this position he managed a $15 billion growth strategy, which included individual institutional accounts, a mutual fund, Luxembourg fund and assets on behalf of the private client division for Sanford Bernstein. His responsibilities included portfolio construction, fund governance, security selection and risk management. Joe is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Adam Jokich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Adam Jokich is a Quantitative Sustainability Analyst on the Global Sustainable Equities team. He leads the team's efforts in developing and enhancing their proprietary ESG Model, and integrating it into the investment process. Adam leverages his quantitative skillset to provide value add in the portfolio construction and risk management process. Prior to joining the Global Sustainable Equities team, Adam worked as a quantitative analyst on the Applied Research Group, in UBS Asset Management. Adam was responsible for providing quantitative research and analysis used in the investment decision making process, and assisting in the infrastructure development of quantitative equity portfolios. He was the deputy portfolio manager on the US and Global Multi-Strategy portfolios, and was responsible for the research and development initiatives of various risk premia capabilities. Adam is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

