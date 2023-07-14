The Fund seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), predominately in the United States. CMBS are debt instruments that are secured, directly or indirectly, by commercial real estate (“CRE”) assets and include bank loans secured by CRE assets (“Bank Loans”), certificated CRE mezzanine loans (“Mezzanine Loans”) and CRE collateralized debt and loan obligations (“CLOs”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in fixed income securities of which no less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in floating rate CMBS. Floating rate CMBS will typically have coupons that reset monthly to the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”). There is no limitation on the maturity of fixed income securities in which the Fund invests.

The Fund will primarily make investments in assets that, at the time of purchase by the Fund, are current with respect to payments of interest and principal in accordance with their underlying documents (referred to herein as “performing”) and which the Adviser believes, if held to maturity, have a limited risk of loss of principal. The CMBS acquired by the Fund will typically be protected by subordinate layers of debt and equity credit support. Typically, the portfolio will have a weighted average exposure, including all debt that is senior and at the same level, of approximately 50% of the underlying real estate value (a 50% loan-to-value ratio or “LTV”). For example, if the total of senior and same level debt is $50 million and the underlying real estate is valued at $100 million, then that security would have a 50% LTV.

The Fund seeks to generate its returns primarily from its investments’ monthly cash distributions and secondarily through opportunistic trading. The CMBS investments will generally have between two and five years of remaining loan term (though individual securities may have maturities as long as ten years and as short as one year or less). All securities are currently expected to be U.S. dollar-denominated although they may be issued by a foreign corporation or entity or a U.S. affiliate of a foreign corporation or entity. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities and instruments of foreign issuers of CMBS where the properties underlying the securities are located in the United States or its territories, or the Fund may also invest in a limited amount (but no more than 10% of its net assets) of CMBS backed by properties located in foreign countries.

The Fund will invest across the debt capital structure from AAA to unrated, with a significant percentage (up to 100%) of investments expected to be below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds,” which are considered speculative). However, the Adviser does not rely solely on rating agencies to determine the risk associated with an investment; instead, the Adviser’s investment process is a fundamental based “bottom up” focus on CRE credit quality. The Adviser’s investment process is comprised of three interrelated components: analysis of the underlying CRE properties, analysis of the security’s legal structure and yield and ongoing portfolio management focused on trading and risk management.

The Fund intends to be primarily a “buy and hold” investor in CMBS but will also use its trading skills to buy and sell investments opportunistically, either offensively (to capture additional perceived upside) or defensively (to protect against perceived credit erosion). While the Fund seeks to invest primarily in performing CMBS, it will opportunistically invest in distressed and/or sub-performing CMBS if such investments otherwise satisfy the Adviser’s bottom-up investment approach described above.

If the Adviser is unable to find attractive investment opportunities, consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives, the Fund’s uninvested assets may be held in cash or similar investments, subject to the Fund’s specific investment objective.

Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund intends to concentrate its investments in the commercial real estate industry, which will include CMBS and other securities that are secured by or otherwise have exposure to commercial real estate. This means that the Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in CMBS, which will cause the Fund to be more sensitive to adverse economic, business or political developments that affect the commercial real estate industry and CMBS than a fund that invests more broadly.