The Advisor pursues long-term capital growth and income through opportunistic value investing. The Advisor seeks to own a basket of deeply researched securities that are out of favor, overlooked, or misunderstood by investors and , thus , able to be bought at a significant discount to the Advisor’s calculation of intrinsic value. The Advisor emphasizes conservatively financed securities. The Advisor believes this strategy will maximize the probability of above-average rates of return over time. The Advisor invests predominantly, but not exclusively, in companies that it considers to have strong balance sheets. The Advisor believes this approach may significantly reduce the risk of loss of capital. The companies in which the Advisor invests generally possess valuable assets that are believed not to be fully appreciated by other investors, tend to have substantial cash positions, and are typically unencumbered by significant liabilities. The Advisor is an opportunistic capital allocator with a deep value bias in selecting individual securities. The Advisor will wait until an investment situation is presented where, in its opinion, the odds of success are favorable relative to the risks. In the absence of such situations, the Fund will stay liquid and invested in cash and cash equivalents. The Advisor’s approach to opportunistic investing emphasizes purchasing securities at a meaningful, quantifiable discount to its calculation of intrinsic value taking into consideration the understandability of the business model, the safety of the capital structure, and the competency of the company’s management. Using this opportunistic strategy, however, may result in the Advisor finding many suitable investment opportunities for the Fund during certain periods but finding very few during other periods.

The Advisor believes that its strength lies in digging deeply into specific securities (primarily equity, but opportunistically in fixed income as well), assessing underlying value, and remaining highly disciplined about what it deems to be a reasonable price for those securities.

As a part of monitoring of the intrinsic value of the Fund’s portfolio securities, the Advisor may engage in shareholder activism such as shareholder proposals and proxies on behalf of the Fund when the Advisor determines that such intervention is needed to ensure maximization of the value of the Fund’s investment in a portfolio company.

The Fund’s portfolio will primarily consist of: (i) domestic and foreign equity securities (common stock, preferred stock, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks); (ii) domestic and foreign fixed income securities consisting of government and corporate debt securities, “junk” bonds, municipal securities, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and (iii) interest-bearing instruments consisting of treasury bills, other U.S. government obligations and bonds, collateralized repurchase contracts, money market instruments, and money market funds (collectively referred to as cash and cash equivalents). These securities may include illiquid securities with up to 15% of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund may invest in these securities directly or indirectly through investments in other investment companies. The Fund will primarily invest in domestic equity; however, there is no predetermined allocation of the Fund’s assets among equity securities, fixed income securities, and cash and cash equivalents. The Advisor will allocate the Fund’s assets as it deems appropriate in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and investment strategy. The Fund’s investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon prior written notice to shareholders.