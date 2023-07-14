Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
21.3%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-16.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-12.2%
Net Assets
$91.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
73.9%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 171.08%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|RAMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.3%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|0.22%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|24.73%
|3 Yr
|-16.2%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-12.2%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|98.06%
|10 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|94.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|RAMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|100.00%
|2021
|-21.7%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|99.10%
|2020
|5.5%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|5.30%
|2019
|3.1%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|84.34%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|6.72%
|RAMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|91.9 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|80.90%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|10
|1551
|99.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|75.3 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|51.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|73.93%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|0.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|73.83%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|99.35%
|Cash
|22.35%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|0.87%
|Other
|3.44%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|0.43%
|Bonds
|0.37%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|1.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|7.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|4.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAMSX % Rank
|Technology
|34.03%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|0.22%
|Communication Services
|24.90%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|0.22%
|Healthcare
|16.80%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|0.66%
|Basic Materials
|15.12%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|0.66%
|Energy
|4.89%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|76.59%
|Financial Services
|2.17%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|99.34%
|Industrials
|2.09%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|99.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|80.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|94.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|96.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|99.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAMSX % Rank
|US
|46.82%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|99.57%
|Non US
|27.01%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|0.43%
|RAMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|49.34%
|Management Fee
|0.92%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|80.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|50.00%
|RAMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RAMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|47.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RAMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|171.08%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|97.53%
|RAMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|30.41%
|RAMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RAMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.40%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|90.13%
|RAMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.745
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
James C. Roumell is the President and Portfolio Manager of Roumell Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Roumell entered the securities industry in 1986. Before founding the Advisor in 1998, he was a Registered Principal at Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Mr. Roumell was selected to participate in, and won, two consecutive Wall Street Journal stock picking contests (in 2001 and 2002) before the contest was discontinued. Mr. Roumell has been featured in such publications as Barron's, Kiplinger's, Value Investor Insight, Financial Planning Magazine, and The Washington Post. He is a graduate of Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Mr. Roumell is also a board member of Transitional Housing Corporation, Inc., a not-for-profit group providing affordable housing to low income residents of Washington, DC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
