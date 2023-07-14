Home
RAMSX (Mutual Fund)

RAMSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nottingham
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Roumell

Fund Description

The Advisor pursues long-term capital growth and income through opportunistic value investing. The Advisor seeks to own a basket of deeply researched securities that are out of favor, overlooked, or misunderstood by investors and, thus, able to be bought at a significant discount to the Advisor’s calculation of intrinsic value. The Advisor emphasizes conservatively financed securities. The Advisor believes this strategy will maximize the probability of above-average rates of return over time. The Advisor invests predominantly, but not exclusively, in companies that it considers to have strong balance sheets. The Advisor believes this approach may significantly reduce the risk of loss of capital. The companies in which the Advisor invests generally possess valuable assets that are believed not to be fully appreciated by other investors, tend to have substantial cash positions, and are typically unencumbered by significant liabilities. The Advisor is an opportunistic capital allocator with a deep value bias in selecting individual securities. The Advisor will wait until an investment situation is presented where, in its opinion, the odds of success are favorable relative to the risks. In the absence of such situations, the Fund will stay liquid and invested in cash and cash equivalents. The Advisor’s approach to opportunistic investing emphasizes purchasing securities at a meaningful, quantifiable discount to its calculation of intrinsic value taking into consideration the understandability of the business model, the safety of the capital structure, and the competency of the company’s management. Using this opportunistic strategy, however, may result in the Advisor finding many suitable investment opportunities for the Fund during certain periods but finding very few during other periods.
The Advisor believes that its strength lies in digging deeply into specific securities (primarily equity, but opportunistically in fixed income as well), assessing underlying value, and remaining highly disciplined about what it deems to be a reasonable price for those securities.
As a part of monitoring of the intrinsic value of the Fund’s portfolio securities, the Advisor may engage in shareholder activism such as shareholder proposals and proxies on behalf of the Fund when the Advisor determines that such intervention is needed to ensure maximization of the value of the Fund’s investment in a portfolio company.
The Fund’s portfolio will primarily consist of: (i) domestic and foreign equity securities (common stock, preferred stock, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks); (ii) domestic and foreign fixed income securities consisting of government and corporate debt securities, “junk” bonds, municipal securities, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and (iii) interest-bearing instruments consisting of treasury bills, other U.S. government obligations and bonds, collateralized repurchase contracts, money market instruments, and money market funds (collectively referred to as cash and cash equivalents).  These securities may include illiquid securities with up to 15% of the Fund’s assets.
The Fund may invest in these securities directly or indirectly through investments in other investment companies. The Fund will primarily invest in domestic equity; however, there is no predetermined allocation of the Fund’s assets among equity securities, fixed income securities, and cash and cash equivalents. The Advisor will allocate the Fund’s assets as it deems appropriate in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and investment strategy. The Fund’s investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund is not limited in its investments by market capitalization or sector criteria, though it focuses on small and micro-cap equities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of variable terms, any maturity, and any credit quality determined by the major credit rating agencies, including junk bonds, bonds of issuers in default, and unrated bonds deemed by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. The portion of the Fund’s portfolio allocated to fixed income securities does not have an established average duration. REITs in which the Fund invests may include equity REITs, mortgage REITs, and hybrid REITs. The Fund’s portfolio securities may be focused on particular sectors from time to time. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.
Read More

RAMSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -10.6% 21.3% 0.22%
1 Yr 10.9% -16.4% 28.1% 24.73%
3 Yr -16.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 100.00%
5 Yr -12.2%* -24.6% 42.3% 98.06%
10 Yr -7.7%* -21.2% 23.2% 94.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -36.7% 212.9% 100.00%
2021 -21.7% -38.4% 60.6% 99.10%
2020 5.5% -9.3% 66.8% 5.30%
2019 3.1% -5.9% 7.6% 84.34%
2018 -3.0% -12.3% -1.2% 6.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -12.9% 21.3% 0.22%
1 Yr 10.9% -16.4% 46.4% 23.18%
3 Yr -16.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 100.00%
5 Yr -12.2%* -19.1% 42.3% 98.05%
10 Yr -7.7%* -10.1% 23.2% 97.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -36.7% 212.9% 100.00%
2021 -21.7% -38.4% 60.6% 99.10%
2020 5.5% -7.6% 66.8% 5.30%
2019 3.1% -5.9% 7.6% 84.58%
2018 -3.0% -12.3% -1.2% 25.12%

NAV & Total Return History

RAMSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RAMSX Category Low Category High RAMSX % Rank
Net Assets 91.9 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 80.90%
Number of Holdings 25 10 1551 99.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.3 M 812 K 2.82 B 51.41%
Weighting of Top 10 73.93% 4.8% 95.7% 0.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Money Market Fiducia Ry 22.35%
  2. Dundee Precious Metals Inc 7.69%
  3. GSI Technology Inc 7.35%
  4. Enzo Biochem Inc 6.81%
  5. Collplant Biotechn 6.71%
  6. Liquidity Service Inc 6.18%
  7. Quantum Corp 6.06%
  8. Zagg Inc 5.22%
  9. Opera Ltd ADR 5.19%
  10. eHealth Inc 5.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RAMSX % Rank
Stocks 		73.83% 14.38% 100.16% 99.35%
Cash 		22.35% -52.43% 47.85% 0.87%
Other 		3.44% -0.88% 5.25% 0.43%
Bonds 		0.37% 0.00% 51.67% 1.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 7.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 4.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAMSX % Rank
Technology 		34.03% 0.00% 34.03% 0.22%
Communication Services 		24.90% 0.00% 24.90% 0.22%
Healthcare 		16.80% 0.00% 25.76% 0.66%
Basic Materials 		15.12% 0.00% 67.30% 0.66%
Energy 		4.89% 0.00% 29.42% 76.59%
Financial Services 		2.17% 0.00% 35.71% 99.34%
Industrials 		2.09% 0.65% 48.61% 99.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 80.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 94.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.22% 96.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.62% 99.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAMSX % Rank
US 		46.82% 11.42% 100.16% 99.57%
Non US 		27.01% 0.00% 78.53% 0.43%

RAMSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RAMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.05% 37.36% 49.34%
Management Fee 0.92% 0.00% 1.50% 80.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.35% 50.00%

Sales Fees

RAMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RAMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 47.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RAMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 171.08% 7.00% 252.00% 97.53%

RAMSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RAMSX Category Low Category High RAMSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 30.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RAMSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RAMSX Category Low Category High RAMSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.40% -1.43% 4.13% 90.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RAMSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RAMSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Roumell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

James C. Roumell is the President and Portfolio Manager of Roumell Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Roumell entered the securities industry in 1986. Before founding the Advisor in 1998, he was a Registered Principal at Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Mr. Roumell was selected to participate in, and won, two consecutive Wall Street Journal stock picking contests (in 2001 and 2002) before the contest was discontinued. Mr. Roumell has been featured in such publications as Barron's, Kiplinger's, Value Investor Insight, Financial Planning Magazine, and The Washington Post. He is a graduate of Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Mr. Roumell is also a board member of Transitional Housing Corporation, Inc., a not-for-profit group providing affordable housing to low income residents of Washington, DC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

