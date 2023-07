Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in tax-exempt bonds, which are debt obligations issued by or for the U.S. states, territories and possessions and the District of Columbia. The interest on these bonds is generally exempt from both U.S. regular federal income tax and U.S. federal alternative minimum tax. However, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in bonds that generate interest income subject to federal alternative minimum tax for individuals. The Fund invests in both revenue bonds, which are backed by and payable only from the revenues derived from a specific facility or specific revenue source, and in general obligation bonds, which are secured by the full faith, credit and taxation power of the issuing municipality. The Fund primarily invests in bonds rated investment grade at the time of purchase or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s subadviser. However, the Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in bonds rated below investment grade (rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and BBB-by Standard and Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), commonly referred to as “junk” bonds) or determined to be of comparable quality by the subadviser. The Fund may not invest in bonds rated at the time of purchase lower than B3 by Moody’s or B-by S&P or Fitch. The Fund may invest in closed-end funds that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly. The subadviser attempts to maintain an average effective duration for the portfolio of approximately three to eight years. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates and is expressed as a number of years. A longer duration generally means the price is more sensitive to changes in interest rates. For every 1% change in interest rate, the Fund’s net asset value is expected to change inversely by approximately 1% for each year of duration. For example, a 1% increase in interest rate would be expected to cause a fixed-income portfolio with an average dollar weighted duration of five years to decrease in value by approximately 5% (1% interest rate increase multiplied by the five-year duration). Clearwater Management Co., Inc. (“CMC”) serves as the investment manager to the Fund and is responsible for the oversight of the Fund’s subadvisers, Fiduciary Counselling, Inc. (“FCI”) and Sit Fixed Income Advisors II, LLC (“Sit”). Sit provides day-to-day management for the Fund. FCI also acts as a subadviser to the Fund, but does not provide day-to-day management. FCI provides the Fund with the following investment-related services: investment strategy advice, manager recommendations and related duties as requested by the Fund’s adviser.