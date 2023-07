Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. companies. The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common and preferred stocks. The Fund employs a multi-style (growth and value) and multi-manager approach whereby portions of the Fund are allocated to different subadvisers who employ distinct investment styles. The Fund’s adviser allocates portions of the Fund’s assets among subadvisers. The Fund currently allocates assets among the following subadvisers who provide day-to-day management for the Fund: Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (“Parametric”), AQR Capital Management, LLC (“AQR”), and O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC (“OSAM”). Fiduciary Counselling, Inc. (“FCI”) also acts as a subadviser to the Fund, but does not provide day-to-day management. FCI provides the Fund with the following investment-related services: investment strategy advice, manager recommendations and related duties as requested by the Fund’s adviser. Clearwater Management Co., Inc. (“CMC”) serves as the investment manager to the Fund and is responsible for the oversight of the Fund’s subadvisers. The allocation among subadvisers will vary over time, but the current intent of the Fund’s adviser is that under normal market conditions approximately 40% to 60% of the Fund’s total assets will be allocated to Parametric and the remaining assets will be allocated to one or more of the Fund’s two other subadvisers that provide day-to-day management. Parametric manages its portion of the Fund’s assets using a passive management strategy to seek investment results that track, before fees and expenses, the investment results of the Russell 1000 ® Index as closely as possible without requiring the Fund to realize taxable gains. Parametric utilizes a representative sampling strategy, meaning that it does not intend that the portion of the Fund’s assets it manages will be invested in all the components of the Russell 1000 ® Index at any given time. The market capitalization of the companies included in the Russell 1000 ® Index as of December 31, 2021 was between $181.1 million and $2.737 trillion. AQR’s strategy invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, of the portion of the Fund it manages in equity or equity-related securities (including futures contracts). AQR follows a disciplined, systematic approach that employs multiple measures of value, momentum and quality and seeks to invest in attractively valued companies with positive momentum and a stable business. OSAM’s strategy generally seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by creating a portfolio with exposure to value and growth stocks, mostly large capitalization. OSAM seeks companies it deems to be high quality with low valuation ratios. Each of AQR and OSAM may rely heavily on quantitative models as part of its investment strategy.