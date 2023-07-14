Under normal market conditions, Foreign Value Small Cap Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by foreign markets, small-cap value issuers. A foreign markets issuer is an issuer operating in any industry sector that derives at least 50 percent of its gross revenues or profits from goods or services produced in non-U.S. markets or from sales made in non-U.S. markets. A small-cap issuer is a company having a market capitalization at time of purchase between $50 million to $5 billion. Equity securities include common and preferred shares, warrants and other rights derivative of or convertible into common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and Indian participatory notes (generally an interest in a pool of Indian-listed securities that is traded exclusively outside India by non-Indian registered investors), as well as shares of mutual funds

and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), each of which invests at least 80 percent of its net assets in similar securities issued by foreign markets, small cap value issuers.

To manage Foreign Value Small Cap Fund’s portfolio, its sub-adviser seeks to identify 50 to 100 value securities, that is, foreign markets, small-cap securities that the sub-adviser considers as being mispriced by the market but having the best opportunity for price appreciation to reflect their long-term fundamental valuations and/or future cash flows. To select specific investments, the sub-adviser uses a proprietary quantitative investment process focused on bottom-up fundamental research. Foreign Value Small Cap Fund is "non-diversified," which means that it may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers.

Foreign Value Small Cap Fund’s sub-adviser may utilize options in an attempt to improve the risk/return profile of Foreign Value Small Cap Fund’s returns. Foreign Value Small Cap Fund also may for hedging purposes buy and sell forward foreign currency exchange contracts in connection with its investments.

Generally, Foreign Value Small Cap Fund invests in foreign markets issuers in Europe, Australia, as well as the larger capital markets of the Far East. Foreign Value Small Cap Fund, however, also may invest without limit in emerging markets issuers. However, Foreign Value Small Cap Fund may be invested in securities from any country, any industry sector, or of any market capitalization amount.