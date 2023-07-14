Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
QUSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.96 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (QUSIX) Primary Other (QUSOX) Retirement (QUSRX)
QUSRX (Mutual Fund)

Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.96 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (QUSIX) Primary Other (QUSOX) Retirement (QUSRX)
QUSRX (Mutual Fund)

Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.96 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (QUSIX) Primary Other (QUSOX) Retirement (QUSRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Small Cap Fund

QUSRX | Fund

$10.96

$1.11 B

5.80%

$0.64

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$1.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Small Cap Fund

QUSRX | Fund

$10.96

$1.11 B

5.80%

$0.64

1.12%

QUSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pear Tree Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    22939775
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bernard Horn

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, Foreign Value Small Cap Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by foreign markets, small-cap value issuers. A foreign markets issuer is an issuer operating in any industry sector that derives at least 50 percent of its gross revenues or profits from goods or services produced in non-U.S. markets or from sales made in non-U.S. markets. A small-cap issuer is a company having a market capitalization at time of purchase between $50 million to $5 billion. Equity securities include common and preferred shares, warrants and other rights derivative of or convertible into common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and Indian participatory notes (generally an interest in a pool of Indian-listed securities that is traded exclusively outside India by non-Indian registered investors), as well as shares of mutual funds
and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), each of which invests at least 80 percent of its net assets in similar securities issued by foreign markets, small cap value issuers.
To manage Foreign Value Small Cap Fund’s portfolio, its sub-adviser seeks to identify 50 to 100 value securities, that is, foreign markets, small-cap securities that the sub-adviser considers as being mispriced by the market but having the best opportunity for price appreciation to reflect their long-term fundamental valuations and/or future cash flows. To select specific investments, the sub-adviser uses a proprietary quantitative investment process focused on bottom-up fundamental research. Foreign Value Small Cap Fund is "non-diversified," which means that it may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers.
Foreign Value Small Cap Fund’s sub-adviser may utilize options in an attempt to improve the risk/return profile of Foreign Value Small Cap Fund’s returns. Foreign Value Small Cap Fund also may for hedging purposes buy and sell forward foreign currency exchange contracts in connection with its investments.
Generally, Foreign Value Small Cap Fund invests in foreign markets issuers in Europe, Australia, as well as the larger capital markets of the Far East. Foreign Value Small Cap Fund, however, also may invest without limit in emerging markets issuers. However, Foreign Value Small Cap Fund may be invested in securities from any country, any industry sector, or of any market capitalization amount.
Read More

QUSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QUSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% 2.0% 22.5% 33.96%
1 Yr 13.6% 2.6% 38.5% 66.04%
3 Yr 6.1%* 0.0% 18.9% 73.47%
5 Yr -1.3%* -4.5% 4.1% 82.98%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.7% 3.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QUSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -22.7% 5.8% 96.08%
2021 5.8% -2.9% 9.4% 43.14%
2020 0.4% -3.7% 9.4% 69.39%
2019 3.8% 0.5% 7.1% 59.57%
2018 -5.3% -6.8% -2.4% 72.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QUSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -11.6% 22.5% 33.96%
1 Yr 13.6% -13.7% 38.5% 58.49%
3 Yr 6.1%* 0.0% 18.9% 70.83%
5 Yr -1.3%* -4.5% 7.1% 82.61%
10 Yr N/A* 1.9% 7.6% 3.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QUSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -22.7% 5.8% 96.08%
2021 5.8% -2.9% 9.4% 43.14%
2020 0.4% -3.7% 9.4% 69.39%
2019 3.8% 0.5% 7.1% 59.57%
2018 -5.3% -6.3% -2.3% 77.27%

NAV & Total Return History

QUSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QUSRX Category Low Category High QUSRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.11 B 6.29 M 11.8 B 38.46%
Number of Holdings 78 10 5533 67.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 260 M 495 K 2.65 B 19.23%
Weighting of Top 10 21.96% 1.9% 99.9% 44.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.51%
  2. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.51%
  3. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.51%
  4. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.51%
  5. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.51%
  6. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.51%
  7. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.51%
  8. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.51%
  9. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.51%
  10. Prima Meat Packers Ltd 3.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QUSRX % Rank
Stocks 		93.67% 84.41% 100.00% 88.46%
Cash 		8.65% -0.17% 9.05% 9.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 17.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 7.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 15.38%
Other 		-2.32% -2.32% 1.02% 98.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QUSRX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.08% 3.05% 32.74% 11.54%
Technology 		18.01% 0.00% 18.01% 3.85%
Industrials 		16.62% 5.36% 31.52% 84.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.95% 4.00% 24.14% 15.38%
Consumer Defense 		9.84% 3.45% 18.05% 25.00%
Basic Materials 		8.79% 1.74% 28.84% 67.31%
Utilities 		4.73% 0.00% 15.19% 11.54%
Real Estate 		3.25% 0.00% 16.01% 61.54%
Communication Services 		0.72% 0.00% 8.94% 88.46%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 9.89% 92.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 19.25% 90.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QUSRX % Rank
Non US 		90.33% 72.39% 99.90% 84.62%
US 		3.34% 0.00% 20.11% 25.00%

QUSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QUSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.36% 4.27% 48.08%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.30% 1.92% 75.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.15% 36.36%

Sales Fees

QUSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QUSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QUSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 2.00% 119.00% 41.67%

QUSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QUSRX Category Low Category High QUSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.80% 0.00% 6.81% 3.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QUSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QUSRX Category Low Category High QUSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -0.10% 4.33% 65.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QUSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QUSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bernard Horn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Bernard Horn Jr. is President and Chief Investment Officer since 1998; Founder and Portfolio Manager since 1995; Investment professional since 1980.of Polaris Capital Management, LLC, a Boston-based global and international value equity management firm that serves as the sub-advisor for RBC International Equity. Prior to founding Polaris Capital in 1995, Bernard served as an investment officer for MDT Advisers, Inc. He also worked as a portfolio manager for Freedom Capital Management Corporation. From 1980 to 1990, Bernard was the principal and founder of Horn & Company, an investment counseling firm that specialized in global portfolio management for individuals, trusts and tax-qualified accounts. Bernard began his career in the investment industry in 1980. He received a BS from Northeastern University and a MS in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In January 2007, Bernard was named Fund Manager of the year by MarketWatch. He was profiled in the January 2004 issue of SmartMoney Magazine and has been highlighted in Business Week, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other national publications. Bernard has appeared on CNBC, CNNfn and Bloomberg TV to discuss global market trends.

Sumanta Biswas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Sumanta Biswas, CFA, serves as Polaris Capital Management, LLC’s Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager since 2012. Mr. Biswas has been a partner at the Polaris Capital Management since 2007. Mr. Biswas’ professional experience includes completion of an internship at Delta Partners of Boston in 2001 where he served as an equity research analyst. From 1996 through July of 2000, he was an officer of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In 1995, Mr. Biswas participated in the initial public offering of Electro Steel Casting, Ltd. of India while interning at IFB Finance Ltd. of India. In 1993, he was an engineering project manager trainee with Bridge & Roof Company of Calcutta, India, one of the largest construction companies in India. Mr. Biswas received a master’s of science degree in finance from Boston College in 2001, and an MBA from Calcutta University in India in 1996. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from North Bengal University in 1993, and holds a diploma in business finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Bin Xiao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2012

9.84

9.8%

Bin Xiao has became an Analyst with Polaris since 2006. Mr. Bin was in internship at HSBC Global Investment Banking in 2005, and in internship at Polaris Capital Management in 2004/2005. In 2002 to 2004 Mr. Bin serves as a software architect and project manager at PNC Financial Service Group (PFPC), following positions as an information systems engineer and software engineer at Vanguard Group and RIT Research Corporation respectively.

Jason Crawshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2017

4.7

4.7%

Jason is a portfolio manager and conducts fundamental analysis of potential investment opportunities. He brings over 20 years of investment industry experience to the firm. His prior professional experience includes portfolio management roles at Liberty Square Asset Management where he managed a France only portfolio and co-managed international long and long/short funds. He has held past portfolio management roles at Brait Specialized Funds and Equinox and equity research positions at Coronation Securities and Firstcorp Merchant Bank. Mr. Crawshaw obtained his master’s in business administration from University of Notre Dame and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1994. He received his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College in 1992.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×