Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
23.8%
1 yr return
32.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$39.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
89.4%
Expense Ratio 1.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 226.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for any fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.
The Fund primarily invests in equity index mutual funds, unaffiliated equity index exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, equity index swaps and cash equivalents. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. The Subadviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by identifying daily patterns in stock indexes or sectors within stock market indexes that it has found to be determinative of probable future price direction. The Subadviser believes securities markets reflect human emotions and that investors adopt patterns of behavior in response to those emotions. The Subadviser’s strategy seeks out high probability, repeatable patterns in the stock market to identify periods to buy, buy with leverage, or go short the market. This strategy seeks to take advantage of the tendency for equity prices to revert to the mean or follow a current price trend. The Subadvisor utilizes a proprietary methodology to allocate Fund assets among specific securities to best take advantage of patterns found.
When the Subadviser believes market conditions are favorable, it invests in mutual funds, leveraged mutual funds, futures contracts, and swaps to produce exposure to the stock market equivalent to up to 200% of Fund assets. 200% exposure means the Subadvisor seeks to earn $2 for every $1 in overall stock market profit. When the Subadviser believes market conditions are unfavorable, it invests in cash equivalents, inverse equity index mutual funds and ETFs, and/or shorts S&P 500® Index futures contracts. The Subadviser uses an aggressive tactical management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities.
|Period
|QSPMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.8%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|0.64%
|1 Yr
|32.0%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|0.32%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|26.12%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QSPMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|30.49%
|2021
|2.8%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|63.33%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|94.35%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|N/A
|QSPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QSPMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39.8 M
|963 K
|126 B
|93.33%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|4
|7731
|78.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.7 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|90.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|89.41%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|23.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSPMX % Rank
|Cash
|88.33%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|0.32%
|Bonds
|11.07%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|84.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.41%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|37.46%
|Stocks
|0.19%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|71.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|69.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSPMX % Rank
|Technology
|25.58%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|4.44%
|Healthcare
|13.69%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|31.11%
|Financial Services
|13.23%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|86.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.84%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|15.24%
|Communication Services
|9.36%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|14.60%
|Industrials
|8.15%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|90.79%
|Consumer Defense
|6.51%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|55.87%
|Energy
|3.87%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|70.16%
|Utilities
|2.73%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|63.49%
|Real Estate
|2.72%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|79.05%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|93.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSPMX % Rank
|US
|0.19%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|100.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|99.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSPMX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|88.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.40%
|Corporate
|10.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.67%
|Government
|1.02%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|84.13%
|Securitized
|0.35%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|77.46%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|53.02%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|64.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSPMX % Rank
|US
|9.26%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|82.22%
|Non US
|1.81%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|58.41%
|QSPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.67%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|7.59%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|96.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|QSPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QSPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QSPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|226.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|98.64%
|QSPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QSPMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.11%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|37.22%
|QSPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|QSPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QSPMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.12%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|100.00%
|QSPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.409
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
