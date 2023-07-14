The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for any fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

The Fund primarily invests in equity index mutual funds, unaffiliated equity index exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, equity index swaps and cash equivalents. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. The Subadviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by identifying daily patterns in stock indexes or sectors within stock market indexes that it has found to be determinative of probable future price direction. The Subadviser believes securities markets reflect human emotions and that investors adopt patterns of behavior in response to those emotions. The Subadviser’s strategy seeks out high probability, repeatable patterns in the stock market to identify periods to buy, buy with leverage, or go short the market. This strategy seeks to take advantage of the tendency for equity prices to revert to the mean or follow a current price trend. The Subadvisor utilizes a proprietary methodology to allocate Fund assets among specific securities to best take advantage of patterns found.

When the Subadviser believes market conditions are favorable, it invests in mutual funds, leveraged mutual funds, futures contracts, and swaps to produce exposure to the stock market equivalent to up to 200% of Fund assets. 200% exposure means the Subadvisor seeks to earn $2 for every $1 in overall stock market profit. When the Subadviser believes market conditions are unfavorable, it invests in cash equivalents, inverse equity index mutual funds and ETFs, and/or shorts S&P 500® Index futures contracts. The Subadviser uses an aggressive tactical management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities.