Trending ETFs

QSPMX (Mutual Fund)

QSPMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

23.8%

1 yr return

32.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$39.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

89.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 226.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QSPMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Pattern Recognition Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Teed

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for any fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

The Fund primarily invests in equity index mutual funds, unaffiliated equity index exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, equity index swaps and cash equivalents. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. The Subadviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by identifying daily patterns in stock indexes or sectors within stock market indexes that it has found to be determinative of probable future price direction. The Subadviser believes securities markets reflect human emotions and that investors adopt patterns of behavior in response to those emotions. The Subadviser’s strategy seeks out high probability, repeatable patterns in the stock market to identify periods to buy, buy with leverage, or go short the market. This strategy seeks to take advantage of the tendency for equity prices to revert to the mean or follow a current price trend. The Subadvisor utilizes a proprietary methodology to allocate Fund assets among specific securities to best take advantage of patterns found.

When the Subadviser believes market conditions are favorable, it invests in mutual funds, leveraged mutual funds, futures contracts, and swaps to produce exposure to the stock market equivalent to up to 200% of Fund assets. 200% exposure means the Subadvisor seeks to earn $2 for every $1 in overall stock market profit. When the Subadviser believes market conditions are unfavorable, it invests in cash equivalents, inverse equity index mutual funds and ETFs, and/or shorts S&P 500® Index futures contracts. The Subadviser uses an aggressive tactical management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities.

Read More

QSPMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QSPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -3.2% 29.3% 0.64%
1 Yr 32.0% -12.9% 32.0% 0.32%
3 Yr 2.8%* -6.5% 13.0% 26.12%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QSPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -37.4% -8.2% 30.49%
2021 2.8% -5.0% 12.0% 63.33%
2020 -0.2% -5.7% 7.8% 94.35%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% -0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QSPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -14.6% 29.3% 0.64%
1 Yr 32.0% -12.9% 57.6% 0.96%
3 Yr 2.8%* -6.5% 22.1% 25.61%
5 Yr N/A* -7.8% 16.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.4% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QSPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -37.4% -8.2% 30.49%
2021 2.8% -5.0% 12.0% 63.33%
2020 -0.2% -5.7% 7.8% 94.35%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QSPMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QSPMX Category Low Category High QSPMX % Rank
Net Assets 39.8 M 963 K 126 B 93.33%
Number of Holdings 15 4 7731 78.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.7 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 90.79%
Weighting of Top 10 89.41% 13.3% 100.0% 23.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 37.01%
  2. First American Government Obligs Z 37.01%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corp Bd ETF 3.94%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corp Bd ETF 1.65%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 0.00%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 0.00%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 0.00%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 0.00%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 0.00%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QSPMX % Rank
Cash 		88.33% -7.71% 88.33% 0.32%
Bonds 		11.07% 0.00% 91.12% 84.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.41% 0.00% 26.48% 37.46%
Stocks 		0.19% 0.19% 99.72% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 71.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 69.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QSPMX % Rank
Technology 		25.58% 1.07% 52.93% 4.44%
Healthcare 		13.69% 0.00% 36.30% 31.11%
Financial Services 		13.23% 0.28% 52.80% 86.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 16.01% 15.24%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 26.62% 14.60%
Industrials 		8.15% 1.16% 32.55% 90.79%
Consumer Defense 		6.51% 0.00% 27.24% 55.87%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 29.22% 70.16%
Utilities 		2.73% 0.00% 31.67% 63.49%
Real Estate 		2.72% 0.00% 33.86% 79.05%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 15.48% 93.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QSPMX % Rank
US 		0.19% 0.19% 96.85% 100.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 38.11% 99.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QSPMX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		88.63% 0.00% 100.00% 5.40%
Corporate 		10.01% 0.00% 100.00% 86.67%
Government 		1.02% 0.00% 99.71% 84.13%
Securitized 		0.35% 0.00% 37.97% 77.46%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 53.02%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 64.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QSPMX % Rank
US 		9.26% 0.00% 91.12% 82.22%
Non US 		1.81% 0.00% 18.39% 58.41%

QSPMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QSPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.67% 0.01% 3.35% 7.59%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.25% 96.83%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 20.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

QSPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QSPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QSPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 226.00% 4.00% 398.00% 98.64%

QSPMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QSPMX Category Low Category High QSPMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.11% 0.00% 7.05% 37.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QSPMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QSPMX Category Low Category High QSPMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.12% -1.12% 5.55% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QSPMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QSPMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Teed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research

Timothy Hanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).

Jerry Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

