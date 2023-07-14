Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.2%
1 yr return
-9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$31 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for any fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds and mutual funds (together “Underlying Funds”) and stocks that pay a dividend. The ETFs, closed-end funds and mutual funds aspect of the Fund’s strategy is commonly referred to as a fund-of-funds strategy. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization or country of the securities held directly or by Underlying Funds. However, the Fund anticipates investing primarily in domestic and foreign large-cap and mid-cap equities, directly or through Underlying Funds. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in investment grade fixed income securities of any maturity. The Subadvisor seeks to identify stocks and Underlying Funds with the largest dividend increases or above average expected increases in dividends.
The Subadviser also employs a tactical dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various dividend paying investments and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio.
Leveraged and/or inverse ETFs may also be used. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options, and swap agreements as substitutes for the refence asset, as well as take short positions with up to 80% of its assets in equity securities, futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements. The Fund employs short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.
The Subadviser uses a number of proprietary risk-management indicators in an effort to attempt to mitigate major bear market declines (20% or greater). The primary risk-management indicator utilized tracks the performance and trend of investments daily and signals when to sell an asset and/or hedge the portfolio from potential market declines.
The Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the Subadviser’s investment analysis.
|Period
|QRDTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|88.55%
|1 Yr
|-9.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|97.52%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QRDTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|95.52%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|QRDTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|79.64%
|1 Yr
|-9.1%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|97.15%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QRDTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|95.52%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|QRDTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QRDTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|93.71%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|2
|4154
|99.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.7 M
|288 K
|270 B
|82.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.8%
|106.2%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QRDTX % Rank
|Stocks
|130.24%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|0.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|90.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|90.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|90.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|90.17%
|Cash
|-30.24%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|98.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QRDTX % Rank
|Technology
|17.14%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|85.39%
|Healthcare
|13.72%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|69.86%
|Consumer Defense
|12.96%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|5.40%
|Industrials
|12.64%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|14.46%
|Financial Services
|12.43%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|75.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.79%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|78.54%
|Utilities
|7.31%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|4.26%
|Communication Services
|5.79%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|81.74%
|Basic Materials
|4.05%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|19.94%
|Real Estate
|3.26%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|29.68%
|Energy
|1.93%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|76.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QRDTX % Rank
|US
|102.21%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|0.60%
|Non US
|28.03%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|1.20%
|QRDTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.58%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|14.71%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|97.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|62.26%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|QRDTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QRDTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QRDTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|0.44%
|QRDTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QRDTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|97.24%
|QRDTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|QRDTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QRDTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.11%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|80.77%
|QRDTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...