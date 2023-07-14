Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

-9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$31 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QRDTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Rising Dividend Tactical Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Apr 14, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Teed

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for any fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds and mutual funds (together “Underlying Funds”) and stocks that pay a dividend. The ETFs, closed-end funds and mutual funds aspect of the Fund’s strategy is commonly referred to as a fund-of-funds strategy. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization or country of the securities held directly or by Underlying Funds. However, the Fund anticipates investing primarily in domestic and foreign large-cap and mid-cap equities, directly or through Underlying Funds. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in investment grade fixed income securities of any maturity. The Subadvisor seeks to identify stocks and Underlying Funds with the largest dividend increases or above average expected increases in dividends.

The Subadviser also employs a tactical dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various dividend paying investments and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio.

Leveraged and/or inverse ETFs may also be used. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options, and swap agreements as substitutes for the refence asset, as well as take short positions with up to 80% of its assets in equity securities, futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements. The Fund employs short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.

The Subadviser uses a number of proprietary risk-management indicators in an effort to attempt to mitigate major bear market declines (20% or greater). The primary risk-management indicator utilized tracks the performance and trend of investments daily and signals when to sell an asset and/or hedge the portfolio from potential market declines.

The Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the Subadviser’s investment analysis.

Read More

QRDTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QRDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -14.3% 35.6% 88.55%
1 Yr -9.1% -55.6% 38.6% 97.52%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QRDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -64.5% 28.9% 95.52%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QRDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -20.5% 35.6% 79.64%
1 Yr -9.1% -55.6% 40.3% 97.15%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QRDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -64.5% 28.9% 95.52%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QRDTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QRDTX Category Low Category High QRDTX % Rank
Net Assets 31 M 177 K 1.21 T 93.71%
Number of Holdings 8 2 4154 99.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.7 M 288 K 270 B 82.60%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.8% 106.2% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 3.24%
  2. First American Government Obligs Z 3.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QRDTX % Rank
Stocks 		130.24% 0.00% 130.24% 0.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 90.25%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 90.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 90.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 90.17%
Cash 		-30.24% -102.29% 100.00% 98.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QRDTX % Rank
Technology 		17.14% 0.00% 48.94% 85.39%
Healthcare 		13.72% 0.00% 60.70% 69.86%
Consumer Defense 		12.96% 0.00% 47.71% 5.40%
Industrials 		12.64% 0.00% 29.90% 14.46%
Financial Services 		12.43% 0.00% 55.59% 75.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.79% 0.00% 30.33% 78.54%
Utilities 		7.31% 0.00% 20.91% 4.26%
Communication Services 		5.79% 0.00% 27.94% 81.74%
Basic Materials 		4.05% 0.00% 25.70% 19.94%
Real Estate 		3.26% 0.00% 31.91% 29.68%
Energy 		1.93% 0.00% 41.64% 76.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QRDTX % Rank
US 		102.21% 0.00% 127.77% 0.60%
Non US 		28.03% 0.00% 32.38% 1.20%

QRDTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QRDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.01% 49.27% 14.71%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 97.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 62.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

QRDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QRDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QRDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 496.00% 0.44%

QRDTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QRDTX Category Low Category High QRDTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 97.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QRDTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QRDTX Category Low Category High QRDTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.11% -54.00% 6.06% 80.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QRDTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QRDTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Teed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research

Timothy Hanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).

Jerry Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

