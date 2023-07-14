Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.6%
1 yr return
15.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$22.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 3.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|QNZNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|24.02%
|1 Yr
|15.4%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|9.50%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|QNZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QNZNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.3 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|85.47%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|3
|2670
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.5%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QNZNX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|N/A
|QNZNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.40%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|13.14%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|36.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|QNZNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|QNZNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QNZNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|4.96%
|QNZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QNZNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|62.78%
|QNZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|QNZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QNZNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.54%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|78.09%
|QNZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Dr. Liew is a Founder and the head of the Global Asset Allocation team at of AQR, overseeing the research, portfolio management and trading associated with that strategy. Prior to AQR, he worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as a portfolio manager in the Asset Management Division where he developed and managed quantitative trading strategies. Dr. Liew began his career at Trout Trading, developing quantitative market-neutral stock-selection strategies. Dr Liew has published articles in The Journal of Portfolio Management and Financial Analysts Journal, and has received the Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy award and the Graham and Dodd award for his articles. Dr. Liew is a member of the University of Chicago’s Board of Trustees and sits on the university’s investment committee. Dr Liew earned a B.A. in economics, an M.B.A. and a Ph.D. in finance from Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Michele Aghassi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where she serves as a portfolio manager for the firm's equity strategies. Throughout her tenure at AQR, she has been a leader in research and strategy development, contributing to the advancement of the stock selection investment process. She played a key role in launching the firm’s emerging equities strategy in 2008 and developed the proprietary robust optimization technology that AQR uses to build portfolios. In addition to her responsibilities at AQR, she serves on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Journal of Portfolio Management. Earlier in her career, Michele worked as a quantitative analyst in the proprietary equities department of D.E. Shaw & Co. Michele graduated magna cum laude from Brown University with a B.Sc. in applied mathematics and subsequently earned a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and an MIT Presidential Graduate Fellow.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Lukasz Pomorski, Ph.D., M.A., is a Managing Director of the Adviser. Dr. Pomorski joined the Adviser in 2014 and is Head of ESG Research. In this role he is responsible for the planning and oversight of the Adviser’s responsible investment research efforts across all asset classes. Dr. Pomorski earned a B.A. and M.A. in economics at the Warsaw School of Economics, an M.A. in finance at Tilburg University, and a Ph.D. in finance at the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Dr. Asness is a Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. He is an research notable for its relevance and enduring value to investment professionals. Prior to co-founding AQR Capital Management, he was a Managing Director and Director of Quantitative Research for the Asset Management Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Dr. Asness is on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management, the governing board of the Courant Institute of Mathematical Finance at NYU, the Board of Directors of the Q-Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
