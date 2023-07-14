Home
Trending ETFs

QNZNX (Mutual Fund)

QNZNX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

15.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

QNZNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AQR Sustainable Long-Short Equity Carbon Aware Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AQR Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrea Frazzini

Fund Description

QNZNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QNZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -14.1% 30.8% 24.02%
1 Yr 15.4% -16.2% 40.2% 9.50%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 28.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QNZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 17.4% N/A
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QNZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -33.0% 30.8% 22.35%
1 Yr 15.4% -52.8% 40.2% 8.94%
3 Yr N/A* -21.5% 28.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QNZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 17.4% N/A
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QNZNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QNZNX Category Low Category High QNZNX % Rank
Net Assets 22.3 M 818 K 5.18 B 85.47%
Number of Holdings N/A 3 2670 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -175 M 1.1 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.5% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QNZNX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -2.90% 119.13% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% N/A
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -67.46% 106.99% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% N/A

QNZNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QNZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.40% 0.44% 13.51% 13.14%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.00% 2.50% 36.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 43.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

QNZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QNZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QNZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 479.00% 4.96%

QNZNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QNZNX Category Low Category High QNZNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 62.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QNZNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QNZNX Category Low Category High QNZNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.54% -3.33% 2.16% 78.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QNZNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QNZNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrea Frazzini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.

John Liew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Dr. Liew is a Founder and the head of the Global Asset Allocation team at of AQR, overseeing the research, portfolio management and trading associated with that strategy. Prior to AQR, he worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as a portfolio manager in the Asset Management Division where he developed and managed quantitative trading strategies. Dr. Liew began his career at Trout Trading, developing quantitative market-neutral stock-selection strategies. Dr Liew has published articles in The Journal of Portfolio Management and Financial Analysts Journal, and has received the Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy award and the Graham and Dodd award for his articles. Dr. Liew is a member of the University of Chicago’s Board of Trustees and sits on the university’s investment committee. Dr Liew earned a B.A. in economics, an M.B.A. and a Ph.D. in finance from Chicago.

John Huss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Michele Aghassi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Michele Aghassi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where she serves as a portfolio manager for the firm's equity strategies. Throughout her tenure at AQR, she has been a leader in research and strategy development, contributing to the advancement of the stock selection investment process. She played a key role in launching the firm’s emerging equities strategy in 2008 and developed the proprietary robust optimization technology that AQR uses to build portfolios. In addition to her responsibilities at AQR, she serves on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Journal of Portfolio Management. Earlier in her career, Michele worked as a quantitative analyst in the proprietary equities department of D.E. Shaw & Co. Michele graduated magna cum laude from Brown University with a B.Sc. in applied mathematics and subsequently earned a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and an MIT Presidential Graduate Fellow.

Lukasz Pomorski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Lukasz Pomorski, Ph.D., M.A., is a Managing Director of the Adviser. Dr. Pomorski joined the Adviser in 2014 and is Head of ESG Research. In this role he is responsible for the planning and oversight of the Adviser’s responsible investment research efforts across all asset classes. Dr. Pomorski earned a B.A. and M.A. in economics at the Warsaw School of Economics, an M.A. in finance at Tilburg University, and a Ph.D. in finance at the University of Chicago.

Clifford Asness

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Dr. Asness is a Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. He is an research notable for its relevance and enduring value to investment professionals. Prior to co-founding AQR Capital Management, he was a Managing Director and Director of Quantitative Research for the Asset Management Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Dr. Asness is on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management, the governing board of the Courant Institute of Mathematical Finance at NYU, the Board of Directors of the Q-Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

