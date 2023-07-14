Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-1.1%
1 yr return
-10.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$117 M
Holdings in Top 10
75.8%
Expense Ratio 1.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|QMHRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|61.70%
|1 Yr
|-10.5%
|-16.1%
|36.5%
|77.42%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-7.9%
|13.3%
|80.90%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-5.3%
|10.0%
|96.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QMHRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|37.0%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|84.95%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|51.09%
|2020
|-3.3%
|-25.8%
|2.2%
|89.53%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|84.21%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-20.3%
|4.6%
|85.92%
|QMHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QMHRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|117 M
|2.12 M
|1.74 B
|59.57%
|Number of Holdings
|4614
|3
|876
|36.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.8 M
|-100 M
|2.04 B
|41.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|75.80%
|20.3%
|94.0%
|0.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QMHRX % Rank
|Cash
|61.92%
|-687.11%
|117.03%
|100.00%
|Other
|32.26%
|0.00%
|58.63%
|15.96%
|Bonds
|4.89%
|-50.36%
|717.59%
|3.19%
|Stocks
|0.93%
|-1.78%
|72.26%
|21.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|61.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|63.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QMHRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.63%
|75.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.08%
|31.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.27%
|99.97%
|60.94%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.73%
|85.94%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.51%
|95.31%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.46%
|23.44%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|18.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.03%
|20.13%
|26.56%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.38%
|48.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|37.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.01%
|53.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QMHRX % Rank
|Non US
|0.67%
|0.00%
|40.59%
|23.40%
|US
|0.26%
|-5.85%
|56.89%
|28.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QMHRX % Rank
|Derivative
|91.57%
|0.00%
|63.99%
|7.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.71%
|1.07%
|100.00%
|96.81%
|Government
|0.72%
|0.00%
|82.10%
|23.40%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.73%
|63.83%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.20%
|65.96%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.83%
|58.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QMHRX % Rank
|US
|4.71%
|-169.44%
|233.08%
|21.28%
|Non US
|0.18%
|-77.11%
|655.95%
|3.19%
|QMHRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.84%
|0.75%
|12.88%
|68.82%
|Management Fee
|1.45%
|0.65%
|2.99%
|62.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.09%
|0.45%
|N/A
|QMHRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QMHRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QMHRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|198.00%
|15.71%
|QMHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QMHRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.50%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.45%
|QMHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|QMHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QMHRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.55%
|-3.14%
|1.55%
|58.06%
|QMHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.787
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.680
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.670
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.516
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2013
8.88
8.9%
Dr. Liew is a Founder and the head of the Global Asset Allocation team at of AQR, overseeing the research, portfolio management and trading associated with that strategy. Prior to AQR, he worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as a portfolio manager in the Asset Management Division where he developed and managed quantitative trading strategies. Dr. Liew began his career at Trout Trading, developing quantitative market-neutral stock-selection strategies. Dr Liew has published articles in The Journal of Portfolio Management and Financial Analysts Journal, and has received the Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy award and the Graham and Dodd award for his articles. Dr. Liew is a member of the University of Chicago’s Board of Trustees and sits on the university’s investment committee. Dr Liew earned a B.A. in economics, an M.B.A. and a Ph.D. in finance from Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2013
8.88
8.9%
Dr. Asness is a Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. He is an research notable for its relevance and enduring value to investment professionals. Prior to co-founding AQR Capital Management, he was a Managing Director and Director of Quantitative Research for the Asset Management Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Dr. Asness is on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management, the governing board of the Courant Institute of Mathematical Finance at NYU, the Board of Directors of the Q-Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2013
8.88
8.9%
Yao Hua Ooi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Macro and Multi-Strategy team. In this role, he leads the Research and Portfolio Management teams focused on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Risk Parity, Alternative Risk Premia, Multi-Strategy, Multi-Asset and Global Macro products. His research has been published in the Journal of Financial Economics, the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Financial Analysts Journal and the Journal of Investment Management. He was named the 2013 Alternatives Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar for his work on managed futures, and shared the 2013 Whitebox Prize for his work on time series momentum. Yao Hua earned a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in engineering from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Ashwin Thapar is a Principal and senior member of the Research and Portfolio Management team at AQR Capital Management. In his role, he co-heads research and portfolio management efforts on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Global Macro, Alternative Risk Premia and Multi-Strategy products. Ashwin has published research on topics including currency hedging, deep value and alternative risk premia investing and is a frequent conference presenter on these topics. Ashwin earned a B.Sc. in finance and a B.A. in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude in both fields.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Jordan Brooks is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Co-Head of the Macro Strategies Group. In this role, he oversees equity index, fixed income, currency, and risk parity research, and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s risk parity, global macro, and multi-strategy portfolios. Jordan is also a Lecturer in Management at Yale University and an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University. He has published numerous articles on fixed income, global macro, and the intersection of asset pricing and macroeconomics. Prior to joining AQR, Jordan was a teaching fellow in the economics department at New York University, and a dissertation intern in the division of monetary affairs at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and in the capital markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Jordan earned a B.A. in economics and mathematics from Boston College, and an M.A. and Ph.D., both in economics, from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|14.09
|5.41
|5.06
