Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$303 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QLMABX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Templeton Aggressive Model Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Picciochi

Fund Description

The fund is managed as an asset allocation program. The portfolio managers allocate the fund’s assets among insurance-dedicated mutual funds that have been selected by New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation (“NYLIAC”) as investment options for use with its variable annuity and variable universal life insurance policies, noninsurance-dedicated mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (the “underlying funds”). The underlying funds include funds managed by investment advisers that are not affiliated with the fund’s manager and funds managed by affiliated investment advisers. When selecting investments to fulfill a desired asset class exposure, the portfolio managers expect to allocate primarily to underlying funds managed by unaffiliated investment advisers, but may also allocate to affiliated underlying funds. The underlying funds may change from time to time without prior notice to shareholders.
The fund organizes its investments in underlying funds into two main asset classes: the equity class (equity securities of all types) and the fixed income class (fixed income securities of all types). The portfolio managers may invest across all asset classes and strategies. Under ordinary circumstances, the portfolio managers expect to construct an aggressive model portfolio by allocating between 80% to 100% of the fund’s assets among underlying funds that invest in equity and equity-like strategies and between 0% to 20% of the fund’s assets among underlying funds that invest in fixed income strategies. The fund’s allocation to each class will be measured at the time of purchase and may vary thereafter as a result of market movement.
The portfolio managers analyze the underlying funds to determine the factors they believe contribute to the underlying funds’ long-term performance. The portfolio managers will then allocate to the underlying funds based on, among other things, considerations such as the portfolio managers’ views of how these factors may perform in the future, risks associated with the underlying funds, projected correlations among the underlying funds, and how the characteristics of the overall portfolio align with the fund’s benchmark. The portfolio managers use quantitative and qualitative methods to determine how to allocate the fund’s assets among the underlying funds. The portfolio managers may change the fund’s holdings of underlying funds in response to changes in the portfolio managers’ investment outlook, their assessment of the underlying funds or for other reasons. The portfolio managers use the same selection process for all types of underlying funds, but typically allocate to insurance-dedicated underlying funds in preference to noninsurance-dedicated underlying funds with similar characteristics. 
The fund compares its performance to a composite benchmark, consisting of 75% Russell 3000 Index, 15% MSCI World Ex U.S.A. Index, and 10% Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index. The portfolio managers will seek to maintain a level of risk in the fund similar to that of this composite benchmark. 
The underlying funds have a range of investment styles, objectives and focuses. The underlying funds may invest in foreign and emerging markets and engage in derivative transactions. The underlying equity funds may invest in equity securities of all types, including common stock, preferred stock, right and warrants, and securities convertible into common stock. The underlying equity funds may include exposure to any market capitalization or investment style, including alternative investments (such as commodities, real estate assets and infrastructure assets). The underlying equity funds may employ strategies similar to those used by hedge funds, which may have a low correlation to broad stock market movements or take both long and short positions in equity securities. Underlying funds investing primarily in real estate securities, listed infrastructure securities, and master limited partnerships will be deemed to be “equity funds” for purposes of the fund’s allocation strategy. The underlying fixed income funds may invest in fixed income securities of all types, including government and government-sponsored securities, 
corporate bonds and securitized products. The underlying fixed income funds may include funds investing in any sector, region or style, including foreign fixed income strategies, currency strategies, inflation-indexed securities, structured credit and distressed debt. The underlying fixed income funds may take both long and short positions in fixed income securities. Such funds may also seek to profit from changes in global financial markets and take positions to take advantage of changes in interest rates, exchange rates, liquidity and other macroeconomic factors. The underlying fixed income funds may also invest in securities having maturities and durations of any length and any credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The investment strategies employed by the underlying funds and the securities in which they invest may change without the knowledge of the fund’s portfolio managers. The portfolio managers may invest the fund’s assets in underlying funds that have a limited performance history. 
Read More

QLMABX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QLMABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -6.1% 259.6% 66.49%
1 Yr 7.6% -23.3% 219.9% 57.07%
3 Yr N/A* -7.5% 35.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.0% 17.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.1% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QLMABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -44.4% 104.5% 34.92%
2021 6.5% -12.9% 10.1% 31.84%
2020 N/A -3.8% 17.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.7% 7.3% N/A
2018 N/A -9.5% -1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QLMABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -11.0% 259.6% 66.49%
1 Yr 7.6% -23.3% 219.9% 56.54%
3 Yr N/A* -7.5% 35.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.0% 20.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 14.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QLMABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -44.4% 104.5% 34.92%
2021 6.5% -12.9% 10.1% 31.84%
2020 N/A -3.8% 17.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.7% 7.3% N/A
2018 N/A -9.2% -1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QLMABX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QLMABX Category Low Category High QLMABX % Rank
Net Assets 303 M 8.18 M 117 B 66.49%
Number of Holdings 19 4 9963 45.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 228 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 64.92%
Weighting of Top 10 76.81% 15.1% 100.0% 54.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MainStay VP MacKay S&P 500 Idx Initl 14.17%
  2. FidelityÂ® 500 Index 11.09%
  3. MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Init 11.01%
  4. MainStay VP Epoch US Equity Yield Initl 8.98%
  5. FidelityÂ® VIP Equity-Income Initial 8.68%
  6. FidelityÂ® US Bond Index 7.56%
  7. MainStay VP Indexed Bond Initial 7.45%
  8. MainStay VPFidty InsAM Utilts Pf Initl 6.24%
  9. FidelityÂ® VIP Bd Idx Initial 6.17%
  10. American Funds ISÂ® Washington Mut Inv 1A 6.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMABX % Rank
Stocks 		89.07% 41.81% 99.54% 65.45%
Bonds 		7.40% 0.00% 172.53% 29.32%
Cash 		3.28% -175.13% 34.02% 50.26%
Other 		0.11% -2.94% 17.05% 38.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.08% 0.00% 3.88% 40.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 4.51% 41.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMABX % Rank
Technology 		21.49% 1.75% 32.38% 33.16%
Healthcare 		12.98% 2.06% 19.02% 67.89%
Financial Services 		12.95% 9.56% 42.24% 82.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.76% 1.15% 24.72% 63.16%
Utilities 		9.52% 0.00% 15.29% 2.11%
Industrials 		8.64% 1.80% 15.05% 92.11%
Communication Services 		8.39% 1.90% 13.69% 24.74%
Consumer Defense 		6.08% 0.47% 14.80% 60.00%
Energy 		3.89% 0.00% 31.98% 60.53%
Basic Materials 		3.51% 0.00% 8.62% 73.68%
Real Estate 		1.80% 0.00% 28.04% 81.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMABX % Rank
US 		74.36% 27.22% 98.64% 37.17%
Non US 		14.71% 0.38% 36.06% 84.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMABX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		30.95% 2.76% 100.00% 68.59%
Government 		30.63% 0.00% 58.00% 14.66%
Securitized 		20.64% 0.00% 24.35% 5.24%
Corporate 		17.34% 0.00% 94.65% 47.64%
Municipal 		0.43% 0.00% 11.59% 9.42%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 42.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMABX % Rank
US 		6.91% 0.00% 159.81% 26.70%
Non US 		0.49% 0.00% 12.72% 40.31%

QLMABX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QLMABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% 0.01% 2.81% 66.84%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.30% 47.64%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 22.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

QLMABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QLMABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QLMABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.18% 300.02% 89.33%

QLMABX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QLMABX Category Low Category High QLMABX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.71% 19.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QLMABX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QLMABX Category Low Category High QLMABX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.46% -1.69% 5.31% 13.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QLMABX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QLMABX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Picciochi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Tom Picciochi, CAIA Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management • Responsible for Multi-Asset portfolio management. • Formerly senior portfolio manager for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies group, and member of the Global Tactical Asset Allocation Investment Oversight Committee and portfolio manager for Absolute Return Strategies from 1999 to 2010. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, he held various research and analysis positions at State Street Global Advisors, FPL Energy, Barnett Bank, Trade Finance Corporation and Reserve Financial Management over a 13 year period. • Education: BA from University of Miami; MBA from University of Miami.

Laura Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Laura Green, CFA Portfolio Manager • Member of the Portfolio Management group. During this time, she held portfolio manager and portfolio assistant positions. • Formerly at Deutsche Asset Management from 2007 – 2010. • Education: BA from University of Pennsylvania. "Laura Green is a vice president and portfolio manager within Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. Ms. Green is responsible for asset allocation (multi-asset) strategies, including target-date, target-risk, volatility-controlled, ESG and customized solutions. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Green was a member of the Portfolio Management team at QS Investors, a quantitative multi-asset and equity manager, where she was responsible for managing similar strategies. QS Investors combined with Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions in October 2020 to create Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. Before joining QS Investors in 2010, Ms .Green was a member of its predecessor, Deutsche Asset Management Quantitative Strategies group, where she held portfolio manager and portfolio assistant positions. Ms. Green holds a bachelor of arts in communication from the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation"

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

