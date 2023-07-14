Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
QILGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.13 +0.05 +0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (QILGX) Primary A (QALGX) C (QCLGX)
QILGX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.13 +0.05 +0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (QILGX) Primary A (QALGX) C (QCLGX)
QILGX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.13 +0.05 +0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (QILGX) Primary A (QALGX) C (QCLGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund

QILGX | Fund

$26.13

$193 M

0.00%

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.8%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$193 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund

QILGX | Fund

$26.13

$193 M

0.00%

1.11%

QILGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frederick Konopka

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in the common stock of large-sized U.S. companies. The investment adviser’s investment strategy utilizes a large-capitalization (“large-cap”) growth approach by selecting most of its investments from companies listed in the Russell 1000® Growth Index, an index that measures the performance of those companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values within the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe, which includes the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization. As the Fund’s sector exposure approximates the Russell 1000® Growth Index, the Fund may, from time to time, have large allocations to certain broad market sectors, such as technology, consumer discretionary and healthcare. As of July 31, 2022, companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index ranged in market capitalization from $1.9 billion to $2.6 trillion. The Fund’s investments may include, but are not limited to, equity securities of domestic issuers and real estate investment trusts (REITs).The Adviser implements its strategy using a quantitative model driven by fundamental and technical stock selection variables, including relative value, profit trends, capital structure and price history. This process seeks to impose strict discipline over stock selection, unimpeded by market or manager psychology. It seeks to maximize compound annual return while controlling risk. The process also takes into account trading costs in an effort to ensure that trades are generated only to the extent they are expected to be profitable on an after-trading-cost basis. Additionally, risk is controlled through diversification constraints which limit exposure to individual companies as well as groups of correlated companies.The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in large-cap investments. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policies that would enable the Fund to normally invest less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large-cap investments. For purposes of this policy the Fund considers large-cap companies to be those with a market capitalization similar to those companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index.The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading will cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy will likely result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains.
Read More

QILGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QILGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.8% -41.7% 64.0% 45.98%
1 Yr 12.5% -46.2% 77.9% 66.48%
3 Yr 0.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 49.27%
5 Yr 3.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 38.85%
10 Yr 6.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 25.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QILGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -85.9% 81.6% 45.37%
2021 4.1% -31.0% 26.7% 50.51%
2020 8.7% -13.0% 34.8% 41.44%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 44.60%
2018 -1.5% -15.9% 2.0% 31.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QILGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.8% -41.7% 64.0% 43.92%
1 Yr 12.5% -46.2% 77.9% 62.46%
3 Yr 0.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 49.13%
5 Yr 3.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 44.06%
10 Yr 6.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 54.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QILGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -85.9% 81.6% 45.45%
2021 4.1% -31.0% 26.7% 50.51%
2020 8.7% -13.0% 34.8% 41.44%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 44.78%
2018 -1.5% -15.9% 3.1% 55.33%

NAV & Total Return History

QILGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QILGX Category Low Category High QILGX % Rank
Net Assets 193 M 189 K 222 B 77.12%
Number of Holdings 100 2 3509 25.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 77.62%
Weighting of Top 10 48.05% 11.4% 116.5% 44.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 10.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.88%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.23%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.39%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 4.08%
  6. Tesla Inc 3.84%
  7. AbbVie Inc 3.84%
  8. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.62%
  9. Broadcom Inc 2.90%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QILGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.99% 50.26% 104.50% 58.20%
Cash 		2.01% -10.83% 49.73% 38.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 19.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 7.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 6.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QILGX % Rank
Technology 		45.13% 0.00% 65.70% 7.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.30% 0.00% 62.57% 29.10%
Healthcare 		9.98% 0.00% 39.76% 75.82%
Communication Services 		9.46% 0.00% 66.40% 62.30%
Industrials 		5.42% 0.00% 30.65% 59.59%
Consumer Defense 		5.20% 0.00% 25.50% 28.28%
Financial Services 		4.29% 0.00% 43.06% 90.41%
Energy 		1.14% 0.00% 41.09% 33.93%
Real Estate 		0.67% 0.00% 16.05% 55.98%
Basic Materials 		0.41% 0.00% 18.91% 69.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 33.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QILGX % Rank
US 		97.23% 34.69% 100.00% 31.15%
Non US 		0.76% 0.00% 54.22% 79.34%

QILGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QILGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.01% 20.29% 36.89%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 77.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 45.88%

Sales Fees

QILGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QILGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QILGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 316.74% 57.55%

QILGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QILGX Category Low Category High QILGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 17.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QILGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QILGX Category Low Category High QILGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -6.13% 1.75% 24.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QILGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QILGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frederick Konopka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Frederick L. Konopka, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC investment team in 1997. Mr. Konopka is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC . As the Portfolio and Trading Manager, he is responsible for the ongoing implementation of the investment model including trading impact evaluation and implementation. He received his A.B., Mathematics from Dartmouth College and his M.S., Concentration in Information Technology and Finance from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Daniel Mahr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Daniel J. Mahr, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2002. He is a Senior Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Managing Director of Research, he is responsible for leading the Investment Team as it relates to the ongoing design, development and implementation of the investment model. He received his A.B., Computer Science from Harvard College and his S.M., Computer Science from Harvard University.

John Lewicke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

John Paul Lewicke joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2007. Mr. Lewicke is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Lewicke received his A.B., Mathematics and Computer Science from Dartmouth College.

Damien Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2018

3.81

3.8%

Mr. Zhang, Research Manager at Federated MDTA LLC (“MDT Advisers”), joined the MDT Adviser’s Investment Team in 2009. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Zhang received his A.B., Summa Cum Laude in Economics from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×