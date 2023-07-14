Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
28.8%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$193 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.1%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|QILGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|45.98%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|66.48%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|49.27%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|38.85%
|10 Yr
|6.6%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|25.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|QILGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|45.37%
|2021
|4.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|50.51%
|2020
|8.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|41.44%
|2019
|5.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|44.60%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|31.52%
|QILGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QILGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|193 M
|189 K
|222 B
|77.12%
|Number of Holdings
|100
|2
|3509
|25.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|77.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.05%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|44.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QILGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.99%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|58.20%
|Cash
|2.01%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|38.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|13.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|19.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|7.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|6.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QILGX % Rank
|Technology
|45.13%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|7.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.30%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|29.10%
|Healthcare
|9.98%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|75.82%
|Communication Services
|9.46%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|62.30%
|Industrials
|5.42%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|59.59%
|Consumer Defense
|5.20%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|28.28%
|Financial Services
|4.29%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|90.41%
|Energy
|1.14%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|33.93%
|Real Estate
|0.67%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|55.98%
|Basic Materials
|0.41%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|69.26%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|33.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QILGX % Rank
|US
|97.23%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|31.15%
|Non US
|0.76%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|79.34%
|QILGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|36.89%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|77.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|45.88%
|QILGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QILGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QILGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|57.55%
|QILGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QILGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|17.62%
|QILGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|QILGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QILGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|24.79%
|QILGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$1.112
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Frederick L. Konopka, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC investment team in 1997. Mr. Konopka is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC . As the Portfolio and Trading Manager, he is responsible for the ongoing implementation of the investment model including trading impact evaluation and implementation. He received his A.B., Mathematics from Dartmouth College and his M.S., Concentration in Information Technology and Finance from MIT Sloan School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Daniel J. Mahr, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2002. He is a Senior Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Managing Director of Research, he is responsible for leading the Investment Team as it relates to the ongoing design, development and implementation of the investment model. He received his A.B., Computer Science from Harvard College and his S.M., Computer Science from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
John Paul Lewicke joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2007. Mr. Lewicke is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Lewicke received his A.B., Mathematics and Computer Science from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 08, 2018
3.81
3.8%
Mr. Zhang, Research Manager at Federated MDTA LLC (“MDT Advisers”), joined the MDT Adviser’s Investment Team in 2009. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Zhang received his A.B., Summa Cum Laude in Economics from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
