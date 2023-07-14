Principal investments

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in, or seeks exposure to, stocks with attractive growth, quality, and valuation profiles.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in US companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests a substantial portion of its net assets in large-capitalization equities traded in the United States. Investments in equity securities may include but are not limited to common stock (including REITs) of issuers located throughout the world, and American Depositary Receipts. The Fund may invest in issuers from both developed markets (including the United States) and emerging markets.

Under normal market conditions, the Advisor intends to invest the Fund's portfolio under the following guidelines, but reserves the right to deviate if economic and business conditions warrant:

• 20-50 stocks in the portfolio

• Companies with a market capitalization of $2.5 billion or greater

• Typical allocation to American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of 15% or less

• Minimum of 6 sectors included in the portfolio for diversification purposes

• The Fund aims to be fully invested but may allow for a cash allocation—with a range of 1-10% and a 2% target—for liquidity purposes.

The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified investment company.

Under certain market conditions, the Fund may invest in companies at the time of their initial public offering ("IPO").

Under certain market conditions, the Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange traded derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include futures, forward currency agreements and equity participation notes. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes to manage or adjust the risk

profile of the Fund. Futures on currencies and forward currency agreements may also be used to hedge against a specific currency. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments (except for forward currency agreements); or to obtain exposure to certain markets (except for forward currency agreements). The Fund also may use futures contracts on equity securities and indices to gain market exposure on its uninvested cash.

The Fund also may at times invest in ETFs and other investment companies for the purpose of gaining exposure to the stock market while maintaining liquidity.

Management process

The Advisor seeks to invest in high quality companies, expected to deliver above-average earnings per share (EPS) growth over the next 3-5 years, trading at attractive valuations. The Advisor believes that investment risks inherent in investing in higher growth-oriented stocks can be mitigated by focusing on both higher quality companies and being disciplined regarding valuations. Using this approach, the Advisor believes the portfolio can deliver attractive risk-adjusted total returns through the market cycle when compared to US large-cap growth indices.

The portfolio management team defines "reasonable price" as attractive valuation relative to a company's peers. While the primary metric used to assess valuation is price-to-earnings, the team may include other metrics such as enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and price-to-sales.

In selecting individual securities for investment, the Advisor begins with a proprietary quantitative model. The investable universe of stocks are scored using the following metrics:

• High-quality as defined by margin stability over a business cycle and return on equity.

• Expected earnings growth over the next 3-5 years

• Valuation relative to its peers.

The Advisor may modify the quantitative screening process at any time, without shareholder approval or notice.

Stocks are then reviewed from a "bottom-up" or fundamental perspective by the Advisor, leveraging the intellectual capital of UBS Global Wealth Management ("WM"), an affiliate of the Advisor, Chief Investment Office ("CIO") equity strategists and equity sector analysts, as well as other resources. The Advisor assesses

the fundamental outlook for revenues, earnings, quality, and valuation—among other metrics—while determining potential upside and downside risks given current and expected market environments. This assessment is determined with the intention of owning stocks for the portfolio over a multi-year time horizon.

In addition, the Advisor constructs the portfolio taking into account several investment considerations including but not limited to: the UBS House View (a publication of macro and thematic views of WM CIO) on markets, regions, sectors and style factors. While the Advisor may receive input from multiple business units within UBS, the Advisor has final discretion in the portfolio's construction.

The Fund is classified by UBS AM (Americas) as an "ESG-integrated" fund. The Fund's investment process integrates material sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into the research process for all portfolio investments and portfolio holdings for which ESG data is available. ESG integration is driven by taking into account material sustainability and/or ESG risks which could impact investment returns, rather than being driven by specific ethical principles or norms. The analysis of material sustainability and/or ESG considerations can include many different aspects, including, for example, the carbon footprint, employee health and well-being, supply chain management, fair customer treatment and governance processes of a company. The Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities without respect to sustainability and/or ESG considerations or in securities which present sustainability and/or ESG risks, including where the portfolio managers believe the potential compensation outweighs the risks identified.