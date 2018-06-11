Home
Trending ETFs

mutual fund
QGLAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(QGLAX) Primary
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(QGLAX) Primary
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(QGLAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

QGLAX | Fund

-

$130 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$130 M

Holdings in Top 10

74.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

QGLAX | Fund

-

$130 M

0.00%

0.01%

QGLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FUND SUMMARY: THE GOLD BULLION STRATEGY FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Quantified Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s Adviser delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the Sub-Adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in Gold bullion-related (1) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); (2) exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”); (3) exchange-traded futures contracts; (4) over-the-counter forward contracts and (5) fixed income securities, including through mutual funds and ETFs that invest primarily in fixed income securities.

Gold bullion-related ETFs are those that invest primarily in (i) physical Gold bullion and/or (ii) over-the-counter or exchange-traded derivatives on Gold bullion such as forward contracts, futures contracts, and options contracts or swap contracts. Gold bullion related ETNs are those with interest and/or principal payments linked to the price of Gold bullion. Derivatives are primarily used as substitutes for Gold bullion because they are expected to produce returns that are substantially similar to those of Gold bullion. Derivatives used by the Fund are expected to produce a significant portion of the Fund’s returns. The Fund does not invest more than 25% of Fund assets in over-the-counter derivative contracts with any one counterparty. ETFs and ETNs may employ leverage, which magnifies the changes in the underlying Gold index or Gold price upon which they are based.

The Fund concentrates investments in the Gold bullion industry under normal circumstances investing over 25% of its assets in the Gold bullion industry. For purposes of measuring the 25% Gold bullion industry investments, the Fund includes the effects of leverage to Gold bullion (e.g. a security with 2 times leverage to Gold bullion price changes is counted at twice its value). The Fund also invests in investment grade fixed income corporate notes and bonds to generate interest income and to seek to preserve principal. The Fund defines investment grade fixed income securities as those that are rated, at the time purchased, in the top four categories by a rating agency such as Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”), or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. However, the fixed income securities are selected without restriction as to maturity, issuer country or capitalization.

The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to Gold bullion within the limitations of the federal tax requirements of Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Subsidiary will invest primarily in Gold bullion-related: ETFs, ETNs, futures and forward contracts. The Fund’s investments will be composed primarily of securities, even when viewing the Subsidiary on a consolidated basis. The Subsidiary, when viewed from a consolidated basis, is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund.

The Sub-Adviser selects securities and derivatives to maintain the Fund’s primary allocation to investments that it believes will have returns that reflect the performance of the price of Gold bullion. The Sub-Adviser disposes of securities or derivatives to replace them with investments that it believes have a higher expected return or will more closely track Gold bullion prices or both. However, placement of individual trades, with the exception of fixed income trades, is conducted by the Adviser in consultation with the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser selects derivative counterparties it believes to be creditworthy and will close out a derivative position if it believes the counterparty is no longer creditworthy. The Sub-Adviser places substantially all fixed income trades. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser may engage in frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may result in continued turnover in excess of 100%.

QGLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QGLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QGLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QGLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QGLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QGLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QGLAX Category Low Category High QGLAX % Rank
Net Assets 130 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 40 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 97.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 74.93% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Institutional Cash Portfolios 33.30%
  2. STONECASTLE 19.41%
  3. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 9.07%
  4. Ishares Trust 6.16%
  5. COMMODITIES EXCHANGE CENTER 3.09%
  6. Spdr Gold Trust 0.81%
  7. Walt Disney Company 0.79%
  8. Wells Fargo National Bank West (Nevada) 0.77%
  9. Goldman Sachs Bank USA 0.77%
  10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 0.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QGLAX % Rank
Cash 		72.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		17.94% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		6.97% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		3.09% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGLAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGLAX % Rank
US 		6.97% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGLAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		68.36% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		3.09% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGLAX % Rank
US 		17.94% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QGLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QGLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QGLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QGLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QGLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QGLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QGLAX Category Low Category High QGLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QGLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QGLAX Category Low Category High QGLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QGLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QGLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

