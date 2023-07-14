The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in U.S. government securities. The Fund defines U.S. government securities as debt instruments issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, any agency, instrumentality, or sponsored enterprise of the U.S. government and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds and mutual funds that invest primarily in the preceding debt instruments, and futures and swap contracts on the preceding instruments. The ETFs, closed-end funds and mutual funds aspect of the Fund’s strategy is commonly referred to as a fund-of-funds strategy. Additionally, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in income-producing securities. The Fund invests in securities of any maturity. The Fund may gain exposure to securities by using inverse and/or leveraging instruments (leveraged ETFs, futures contracts, forward contracts, options, and swap agreements) as substitutes for the refence asset regardless of whether they generate income. The Subadviser may employ short positions for hedging purposes, to capture returns in down markets, or to take advantage of short-term trading opportunities. The Subadviser employs an aggressive management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest all or part of the Fund’s assets in short-term and ultrashort-term ETFs.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Subadviser employs a tactical dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various fixed-income investments and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio. In making the decision to invest in a security, long or short, the Subadviser utilizes proprietary and third-party analysis models that evaluate interest rate trends and other macroeconomic data, market momentum, price patterns and other technical data or data related to accounting periods, tax events and other calendar-related events. The Subadviser may use short positions to provide a hedge against rising rates and to take advantage of short-term trading opportunities. When the Subadviser believes U.S. Government interest rates are highly likely to rise or fall, it uses leverage to magnify the effects of the short-term moves. The Subadviser evaluates and ranks the short-term to intermediate-term performance of each potential and current portfolio investment and then invests in those securities that best fit the percentage allocations deemed beneficial by the Subadviser’s multiple proprietary algorithms.

The Subadviser typically assigns each investment in which the Fund invests a minimum holding period, though an investment’s actual holding period and allocation weighting will depend on its performance ranking. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings in the Fund. The Subadviser generally evaluates all investments weekly based on its allocation rankings but may reallocate more-or-less often to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. In addition, the Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the Subadviser’s investment analysis.