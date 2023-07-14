Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.2%

1 yr return

-13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$81.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 98.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QGITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Government Income Tactical Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Teed

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in U.S. government securities. The Fund defines U.S. government securities as debt instruments issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, any agency, instrumentality, or sponsored enterprise of the U.S. government and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds and mutual funds that invest primarily in the preceding debt instruments, and futures and swap contracts on the preceding instruments. The ETFs, closed-end funds and mutual funds aspect of the Fund’s strategy is commonly referred to as a fund-of-funds strategy. Additionally, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in income-producing securities. The Fund invests in securities of any maturity. The Fund may gain exposure to securities by using inverse and/or leveraging instruments (leveraged ETFs, futures contracts, forward contracts, options, and swap agreements) as substitutes for the refence asset regardless of whether they generate income. The Subadviser may employ short positions for hedging purposes, to capture returns in down markets, or to take advantage of short-term trading opportunities. The Subadviser employs an aggressive management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest all or part of the Fund’s assets in short-term and ultrashort-term ETFs.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Subadviser employs a tactical dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various fixed-income investments and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio. In making the decision to invest in a security, long or short, the Subadviser utilizes proprietary and third-party analysis models that evaluate interest rate trends and other macroeconomic data, market momentum, price patterns and other technical data or data related to accounting periods, tax events and other calendar-related events. The Subadviser may use short positions to provide a hedge against rising rates and to take advantage of short-term trading opportunities. When the Subadviser believes U.S. Government interest rates are highly likely to rise or fall, it uses leverage to magnify the effects of the short-term moves. The Subadviser evaluates and ranks the short-term to intermediate-term performance of each potential and current portfolio investment and then invests in those securities that best fit the percentage allocations deemed beneficial by the Subadviser’s multiple proprietary algorithms.

The Subadviser typically assigns each investment in which the Fund invests a minimum holding period, though an investment’s actual holding period and allocation weighting will depend on its performance ranking. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings in the Fund. The Subadviser generally evaluates all investments weekly based on its allocation rankings but may reallocate more-or-less often to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. In addition, the Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the Subadviser’s investment analysis.

QGITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QGITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -4.3% 4.5% 97.99%
1 Yr -13.4% -16.1% 162.7% 99.62%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QGITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -34.7% 131.9% 99.41%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QGITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QGITX Category Low Category High QGITX % Rank
Net Assets 81.2 M 2.88 M 287 B 89.74%
Number of Holdings 14 1 17234 98.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.7 M -106 M 27.6 B 88.00%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 3.7% 123.9% 2.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 21 83.83%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QGITX % Rank
Bonds 		101.04% 3.97% 268.18% 15.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.48% 0.00% 7.93% 80.48%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 31.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 35.62%
Other 		-0.05% -13.23% 4.55% 93.14%
Cash 		-1.47% -181.13% 95.99% 81.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGITX % Rank
Government 		46.71% 0.00% 86.23% 5.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		45.34% 0.00% 95.99% 0.29%
Corporate 		7.63% 0.00% 100.00% 92.67%
Securitized 		0.31% 0.00% 98.40% 96.76%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 35.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 74.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGITX % Rank
US 		98.39% 3.63% 210.09% 9.43%
Non US 		2.65% -6.54% 58.09% 86.76%

QGITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QGITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.63% 0.01% 20.64% 6.05%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.76% 99.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 21.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

QGITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QGITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QGITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 98.00% 2.00% 493.39% 41.34%

QGITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QGITX Category Low Category High QGITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 95.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QGITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QGITX Category Low Category High QGITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.28% -1.28% 8.97% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QGITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

QGITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Teed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research

Timothy Hanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).

Jerry Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

