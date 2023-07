Under normal market conditions, Quality Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. issuers. Quality Fund principally invests in equity securities of large companies, that is, companies with a market capitalization of greater than $5 billion at time of purchase. However, there is no minimum market capitalization for companies whose securities Quality Fund may purchase.

To manage Quality Fund’s portfolio, Quality Fund’s investment manager, in consultation with its sub-adviser, periodically selects what it believes is a well-managed mutual fund (the “target portfolio”). Among the criteria used to select the target portfolio are the limited availability of the target portfolio to retail investors and the target portfolio's historical performance. Quality Fund's portfolio is then managed such that each quarter, its portfolio generally is rebalanced to comprise the same securities and in the same percentages as the target portfolio as of the end of the target portfolio’s most recent fiscal quarter. If Quality Fund’s assets significantly increase, Quality Fund may select more than one target portfolio.

From time to time, a target portfolio may invest in non-U.S. securities. In such cases, Quality Fund typically invests in American Depositary Receipts (or ADRs), which represent interests in such securities, if available. Quality Fund is "non-diversified," which means that it may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers.

Quality Fund’s current target portfolio is GMO Quality Fund Class III (ticker symbol: GQETX). The current target portfolio purports to seek to generate total return by investing primarily in equities the target portfolio's investment manager believes to be of high quality, which it defines as companies with established track records of historical profitability and strong fundamentals. Neither Quality Fund, nor its investment manager, nor its sub-adviser, is affiliated with the current target portfolio or the current target portfolio's investment manager.

Quality Fund also may invest in derivatives (i.e., a security or instrument whose value is determined by reference to the value or the change in value of one or more securities, currencies, indices or other financial instruments) for the purpose of hedging the value of the portfolio or to establish a position in the future. Quality Fund may hold cash, or it may manage its cash by investing in cash equivalents and money market funds.