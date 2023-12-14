Home
Name

As of 12/14/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Quantified Global Fund

QGBLX | Fund

$10.15

-

-

1.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QGBLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Global Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Quantified Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Investor
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund's investment adviser, Advisors Preferred LLC (the "Adviser"), delegates execution of the Fund's investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. ("FPI" or the "Sub-Adviser"). The Sub-Adviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers from at least three foreign countries. The Fund typically invests in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that primarily invest in foreign issuers. The Fund defines a foreign issuer as one organized or having its principal place of business outside the U.S.; or doing a majority of its business outside the U.S., as measured by assets, revenue or profits. Investments in ETFs, futures contracts, and exchange traded notes ("ETNs") based on non-U.S. market indices are considered investments outside the U.S. for purposes of the 40% requirement noted above. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization, country, currency, or the credit quality or maturity of debt securities. Debt securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "junk bonds."

In managing the Fund's assets, the Sub-Adviser employs a dynamic, tactical strategy. The Sub-Adviser anticipates investing primarily in equities during periods when it believes the equity investments will have strong performance, while investing in debt when it believes equities will suffer. The Sub-Adviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various country, region and sector investments to determine how to position the Fund's portfolio. The Sub-Adviser evaluates opportunities using its proprietary algorithms.

The Sub-Adviser's proprietary algorithms consider a wide array of factors to rank asset classes and adjust the position size of securities and other investment vehicles to generate a portfolio allocation. The ranking factors for each asset class can include:

1. Price momentum (or relative strength),
2. Volatility (or risk),
3. Correlation with other assets classes,
4. Likelihood that the asset class's positive trend will continue,
5. Price and volume patterns, and
6. Fundamentals, comparative yields, and currency factors.

The algorithms use daily price data updates, at least quarterly fundamental corporate or economic data, and allocations are updated by the algorithm at least monthly. The Fund is aggressively managed by the Sub-Adviser through frequent changes to asset allocation, which is expected to result in high portfolio turnover substantially over 100%.

In addition, the Sub-Adviser may use tactical allocation methodologies to hedge or leverage the beta exposure to global markets. Beta is a numeric value that measures the fluctuations of a stock to changes in the overall stock market. A beta greater than 1.0 suggests that the stock is more volatile than the broader market, and a beta less than 1.0 indicates a stock with lower volatility. This methodology may result in as much as a 100% hedged position or a 200% beta exposure, in part through futures, leveraged ETFs, and swaps. To hedge the Sub-Adviser uses short-position instruments to offset the expected market risk of the Fund's portfolio. The Sub-Adviser selects swap counterparties it believes to be creditworthy and will close out a swap position if it believes the counterparty is no longer creditworthy. The Fund may also use borrowing to leverage the portfolio and manage cash flows.

During periods that the Sub-Adviser believes present financial uncertainty or distress, the Sub-Adviser allocates all or a portion of Fund assets to inverse equity investments (such as inverse ETFs, short futures positions, or short swap positions), fixed income investments, and/or assets considered safe havens, i.e. cash equivalents. The Sub-Adviser seeks the income aspect of total return from dividends on common stocks and interest from debt instruments, while seeking the capital gains aspect of total return by changing asset allocations among stocks and between stocks and debt, based on expected returns. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities.

Read More

QGBLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QGBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QGBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QGBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QGBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QGBLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QGBLX Category Low Category High QGBLX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QGBLX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QGBLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QGBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.65% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QGBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QGBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QGBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QGBLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QGBLX Category Low Category High QGBLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QGBLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QGBLX Category Low Category High QGBLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QGBLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QGBLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

