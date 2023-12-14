The Fund's investment adviser, Advisors Preferred LLC (the "Adviser"), delegates execution of the Fund's investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. ("FPI" or the "Sub-Adviser"). The Sub-Adviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers from at least three foreign countries. The Fund typically invests in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that primarily invest in foreign issuers. The Fund defines a foreign issuer as one organized or having its principal place of business outside the U.S.; or doing a majority of its business outside the U.S., as measured by assets, revenue or profits. Investments in ETFs, futures contracts, and exchange traded notes ("ETNs") based on non-U.S. market indices are considered investments outside the U.S. for purposes of the 40% requirement noted above. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization, country, currency, or the credit quality or maturity of debt securities. Debt securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "junk bonds."

In managing the Fund's assets, the Sub-Adviser employs a dynamic, tactical strategy. The Sub-Adviser anticipates investing primarily in equities during periods when it believes the equity investments will have strong performance, while investing in debt when it believes equities will suffer. The Sub-Adviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various country, region and sector investments to determine how to position the Fund's portfolio. The Sub-Adviser evaluates opportunities using its proprietary algorithms.

The Sub-Adviser's proprietary algorithms consider a wide array of factors to rank asset classes and adjust the position size of securities and other investment vehicles to generate a portfolio allocation. The ranking factors for each asset class can include:

1. Price momentum (or relative strength),

2. Volatility (or risk),

3. Correlation with other assets classes,

4. Likelihood that the asset class's positive trend will continue,

5. Price and volume patterns, and

6. Fundamentals, comparative yields, and currency factors.

The algorithms use daily price data updates, at least quarterly fundamental corporate or economic data, and allocations are updated by the algorithm at least monthly. The Fund is aggressively managed by the Sub-Adviser through frequent changes to asset allocation, which is expected to result in high portfolio turnover substantially over 100%.

In addition, the Sub-Adviser may use tactical allocation methodologies to hedge or leverage the beta exposure to global markets. Beta is a numeric value that measures the fluctuations of a stock to changes in the overall stock market. A beta greater than 1.0 suggests that the stock is more volatile than the broader market, and a beta less than 1.0 indicates a stock with lower volatility. This methodology may result in as much as a 100% hedged position or a 200% beta exposure, in part through futures, leveraged ETFs, and swaps. To hedge the Sub-Adviser uses short-position instruments to offset the expected market risk of the Fund's portfolio. The Sub-Adviser selects swap counterparties it believes to be creditworthy and will close out a swap position if it believes the counterparty is no longer creditworthy. The Fund may also use borrowing to leverage the portfolio and manage cash flows.

During periods that the Sub-Adviser believes present financial uncertainty or distress, the Sub-Adviser allocates all or a portion of Fund assets to inverse equity investments (such as inverse ETFs, short futures positions, or short swap positions), fixed income investments, and/or assets considered safe havens, i.e. cash equivalents. The Sub-Adviser seeks the income aspect of total return from dividends on common stocks and interest from debt instruments, while seeking the capital gains aspect of total return by changing asset allocations among stocks and between stocks and debt, based on expected returns. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities.