YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$160 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.5%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 121.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for directly issued fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments, and indirect fixed income instruments such as mutual funds that invest primarily in debt instruments.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund defines fixed income securities as debt instruments, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds that invest primarily in debt instruments, and futures and swap contracts on debt instruments. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. The Fund invests primarily in US government debt and high-yield debt (commonly known as “junk bonds”), directly or through ETFs and mutual funds. The Fund also uses futures contracts and swaps on US government debt and high-yield debt as substitutes for debt instruments. The Fund invests in fixed income securities without any restriction on maturity or credit quality. The Fund may gain long or short exposure to fixed income securities by using inverse and/or leveraged ETFs and mutual funds (without restriction), regardless of whether they generate income or dividends. Short (inverse) positions are designed to profit from a decline in the price of particular securities, investments in securities or indices. The Fund employs inverse and short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.
The Subadviser seeks interest income from debt instruments. Additionally, the Subadviser seeks capital gains by changing asset allocations between long positions in US government debt and high-yield debt as well as by utilizing short position exposure to US government debt. The Subadviser uses an aggressive tactical management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. The Subadviser employs three investment models, which are driven by sub-strategies, to allocate assets and select long and short exposures. The sub-strategies are chosen and rebalanced quarterly using the Subadviser’s allocation algorithm to create a portfolio that aims for a balance of high return, low correlation, and low volatility. The Subadviser monitors the sub-strategies and may trade daily.
|Period
|QFITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|74.86%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|97.34%
|3 Yr
|-9.9%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|98.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|96.70%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|74.07%
|2020
|2.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|3.67%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|YTD
|0.1%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|74.86%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|97.34%
|3 Yr
|-9.9%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|98.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|96.70%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|73.93%
|2020
|2.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|3.67%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|160 M
|100
|124 B
|75.48%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|8175
|87.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|99.3 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|50.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.49%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|16.95%
|Cash
|75.70%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|4.03%
|Bonds
|23.91%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|94.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.39%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|69.88%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|67.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|54.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|36.46%
|Cash & Equivalents
|75.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.31%
|Corporate
|22.82%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|66.43%
|Government
|1.08%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|80.75%
|Securitized
|0.34%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|89.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|60.12%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|40.09%
|US
|20.44%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|89.77%
|Non US
|3.47%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|86.46%
|QFITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|26.91%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|81.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|121.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|74.32%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|89.42%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.31%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|99.71%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
