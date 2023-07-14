The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for directly issued fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments, and indirect fixed income instruments such as mutual funds that invest primarily in debt instruments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund defines fixed income securities as debt instruments, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds that invest primarily in debt instruments, and futures and swap contracts on debt instruments. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. The Fund invests primarily in US government debt and high-yield debt (commonly known as “junk bonds”), directly or through ETFs and mutual funds. The Fund also uses futures contracts and swaps on US government debt and high-yield debt as substitutes for debt instruments. The Fund invests in fixed income securities without any restriction on maturity or credit quality. The Fund may gain long or short exposure to fixed income securities by using inverse and/or leveraged ETFs and mutual funds (without restriction), regardless of whether they generate income or dividends. Short (inverse) positions are designed to profit from a decline in the price of particular securities, investments in securities or indices. The Fund employs inverse and short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.

The Subadviser seeks interest income from debt instruments. Additionally, the Subadviser seeks capital gains by changing asset allocations between long positions in US government debt and high-yield debt as well as by utilizing short position exposure to US government debt. The Subadviser uses an aggressive tactical management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. The Subadviser employs three investment models, which are driven by sub-strategies, to allocate assets and select long and short exposures. The sub-strategies are chosen and rebalanced quarterly using the Subadviser’s allocation algorithm to create a portfolio that aims for a balance of high return, low correlation, and low volatility. The Subadviser monitors the sub-strategies and may trade daily.