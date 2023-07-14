The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

The Subadviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating assets, without restriction, among a wide variety of asset classes. The Subadviser’s asset allocation focuses primarily on the following categories:

· Equities - US, foreign developed markets, and emerging markets

· Debt - Long-term US Treasury, and high yield debt (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”)

· Gold

· Commodities

The Subadviser may invest directly in securities representing an asset class or may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds that invest primarily in an asset class, or in futures or swaps linked to an asset class. The Fund uses futures and swaps as a substitution hedge for the reference asset. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. To the extent the Fund invests in stocks of foreign corporations, the Fund’s investment in such stocks may be in the form of depositary receipts or other securities convertible into securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin, through Bitcoin futures contracts and shares of Bitcoin-Linked funds such as Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust. The Fund limits investment in Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust shares to 15% of total assets but does not limit Bitcoin-linked ETFs and mutual funds. Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that holds Bitcoin and issues common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (shares) that trade in the over-the-counter market.

The Subadviser’s proprietary evolution strategy considers four factors to rank asset classes and adjust the position size of securities and other investment vehicles to generate a portfolio allocation. The ranking factors for each asset class are:

1. Price momentum (or relative strength),

2. Volatility (or risk),

3. Correlation with other assets classes, and

4. Likelihood that the asset class’s positive trend will continue.

The Subadviser anticipates investing primarily in equities during periods of strong equity performance, while investing in other asset classes when equities suffer. The Subadviser seeks to manage risk by using leveraged index funds and swap contracts to maintain a leveraged position. During periods of financial uncertainty or distress, the Subadviser allocates the majority of Fund assets to short term, fixed income investments. The Fund is aggressively managed by the Subadviser, which typically results in high portfolio turnover.

The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to certain instruments within the limitations of the federal tax requirements of Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Subsidiary will invest primarily in gold, or commodity, and Bitcoin related securities and derivatives. The Fund’s investments will be composed primarily of securities, even when viewing the Subsidiary on a consolidated basis. The Subsidiary, when viewed from a consolidated basis, is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer country or capitalization; or maturity or credit quality of debt instruments.