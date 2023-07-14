Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
8.1%
1 yr return
-4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$65 M
Holdings in Top 10
83.3%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.
The Subadviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating assets, without restriction, among a wide variety of asset classes. The Subadviser’s asset allocation focuses primarily on the following categories:
|·
|Equities - US, foreign developed markets, and emerging markets
|·
|Debt - Long-term US Treasury, and high yield debt (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”)
|·
|Gold
|·
|Commodities
The Subadviser may invest directly in securities representing an asset class or may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds that invest primarily in an asset class, or in futures or swaps linked to an asset class. The Fund uses futures and swaps as a substitution hedge for the reference asset. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. To the extent the Fund invests in stocks of foreign corporations, the Fund’s investment in such stocks may be in the form of depositary receipts or other securities convertible into securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin, through Bitcoin futures contracts and shares of Bitcoin-Linked funds such as Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust. The Fund limits investment in Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust shares to 15% of total assets but does not limit Bitcoin-linked ETFs and mutual funds. Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that holds Bitcoin and issues common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (shares) that trade in the over-the-counter market.
The Subadviser’s proprietary evolution strategy considers four factors to rank asset classes and adjust the position size of securities and other investment vehicles to generate a portfolio allocation. The ranking factors for each asset class are:
|1.
|Price momentum (or relative strength),
|2.
|Volatility (or risk),
|3.
|Correlation with other assets classes, and
|4.
|Likelihood that the asset class’s positive trend will continue.
The Subadviser anticipates investing primarily in equities during periods of strong equity performance, while investing in other asset classes when equities suffer. The Subadviser seeks to manage risk by using leveraged index funds and swap contracts to maintain a leveraged position. During periods of financial uncertainty or distress, the Subadviser allocates the majority of Fund assets to short term, fixed income investments. The Fund is aggressively managed by the Subadviser, which typically results in high portfolio turnover.
The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to certain instruments within the limitations of the federal tax requirements of Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Subsidiary will invest primarily in gold, or commodity, and Bitcoin related securities and derivatives. The Fund’s investments will be composed primarily of securities, even when viewing the Subsidiary on a consolidated basis. The Subsidiary, when viewed from a consolidated basis, is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer country or capitalization; or maturity or credit quality of debt instruments.
|Period
|QEVOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|26.45%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|82.23%
|3 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|89.92%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QEVOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|89.63%
|2021
|0.4%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|65.83%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|93.78%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|QEVOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|25.62%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|79.34%
|3 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|89.66%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QEVOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|90.04%
|2021
|0.4%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|65.42%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|93.78%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|QEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QEVOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|65 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|71.60%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|2
|3255
|69.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|103 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|51.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.28%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|35.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QEVOX % Rank
|Cash
|88.88%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|0.41%
|Bonds
|8.05%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|72.84%
|Other
|2.60%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|40.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.30%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|33.33%
|Stocks
|0.18%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|92.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|83.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QEVOX % Rank
|Technology
|25.58%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|11.65%
|Healthcare
|13.69%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|35.92%
|Financial Services
|13.23%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|44.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.84%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|14.08%
|Communication Services
|9.36%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|14.56%
|Industrials
|8.15%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|65.05%
|Consumer Defense
|6.51%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|48.54%
|Energy
|3.87%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|64.56%
|Utilities
|2.74%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|57.77%
|Real Estate
|2.72%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|56.80%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|74.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QEVOX % Rank
|US
|0.18%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|91.36%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|92.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QEVOX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|91.43%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|22.63%
|Corporate
|7.48%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|38.68%
|Government
|0.81%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|78.19%
|Securitized
|0.26%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|43.21%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|42.39%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|87.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QEVOX % Rank
|US
|6.74%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|71.60%
|Non US
|1.31%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|58.02%
|QEVOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|37.82%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|79.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|QEVOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|QEVOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QEVOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.75%
|441.00%
|99.85%
|QEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QEVOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.07%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|89.08%
|QEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|QEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QEVOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.37%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|95.06%
|QEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
