Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Quantified Evolution Plus Fund

mutual fund
QEVOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.77 -0.07 -0.89%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (QEVOX) Primary
QEVOX (Mutual Fund)

Quantified Evolution Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.77 -0.07 -0.89%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (QEVOX) Primary
QEVOX (Mutual Fund)

Quantified Evolution Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.77 -0.07 -0.89%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (QEVOX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantified Evolution Plus Fund

QEVOX | Fund

$7.77

$65 M

0.07%

$0.01

1.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$65 M

Holdings in Top 10

83.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantified Evolution Plus Fund

QEVOX | Fund

$7.77

$65 M

0.07%

$0.01

1.66%

QEVOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Evolution Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Teed

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

The Subadviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating assets, without restriction, among a wide variety of asset classes. The Subadviser’s asset allocation focuses primarily on the following categories:

· Equities - US, foreign developed markets, and emerging markets
· Debt - Long-term US Treasury, and high yield debt (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”)
· Gold
· Commodities

The Subadviser may invest directly in securities representing an asset class or may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds that invest primarily in an asset class, or in futures or swaps linked to an asset class. The Fund uses futures and swaps as a substitution hedge for the reference asset. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. To the extent the Fund invests in stocks of foreign corporations, the Fund’s investment in such stocks may be in the form of depositary receipts or other securities convertible into securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin, through Bitcoin futures contracts and shares of Bitcoin-Linked funds such as Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust. The Fund limits investment in Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust shares to 15% of total assets but does not limit Bitcoin-linked ETFs and mutual funds. Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that holds Bitcoin and issues common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (shares) that trade in the over-the-counter market.

The Subadviser’s proprietary evolution strategy considers four factors to rank asset classes and adjust the position size of securities and other investment vehicles to generate a portfolio allocation. The ranking factors for each asset class are:

1. Price momentum (or relative strength),
2. Volatility (or risk),
3. Correlation with other assets classes, and
4. Likelihood that the asset class’s positive trend will continue.

The Subadviser anticipates investing primarily in equities during periods of strong equity performance, while investing in other asset classes when equities suffer. The Subadviser seeks to manage risk by using leveraged index funds and swap contracts to maintain a leveraged position. During periods of financial uncertainty or distress, the Subadviser allocates the majority of Fund assets to short term, fixed income investments. The Fund is aggressively managed by the Subadviser, which typically results in high portfolio turnover.

The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to certain instruments within the limitations of the federal tax requirements of Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Subsidiary will invest primarily in gold, or commodity, and Bitcoin related securities and derivatives. The Fund’s investments will be composed primarily of securities, even when viewing the Subsidiary on a consolidated basis. The Subsidiary, when viewed from a consolidated basis, is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer country or capitalization; or maturity or credit quality of debt instruments.

Read More

QEVOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -12.3% 53.7% 26.45%
1 Yr -4.5% -18.8% 40.4% 82.23%
3 Yr -5.4%* -18.4% 16.1% 89.92%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -48.5% 15.7% 89.63%
2021 0.4% -10.0% 21.8% 65.83%
2020 -1.4% -5.8% 15.2% 93.78%
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -23.0% 53.7% 25.62%
1 Yr -4.5% -18.8% 40.4% 79.34%
3 Yr -5.4%* -18.4% 16.1% 89.66%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -48.5% 15.7% 90.04%
2021 0.4% -10.0% 21.8% 65.42%
2020 -1.4% -5.8% 15.2% 93.78%
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QEVOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QEVOX Category Low Category High QEVOX % Rank
Net Assets 65 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 71.60%
Number of Holdings 21 2 3255 69.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M 349 K 12.1 B 51.03%
Weighting of Top 10 83.28% 22.2% 100.0% 35.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%
  2. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%
  3. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%
  4. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%
  5. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%
  6. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%
  7. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%
  8. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%
  9. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%
  10. Vanguard Intl Eq Ind 64.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QEVOX % Rank
Cash 		88.88% -65.52% 88.88% 0.41%
Bonds 		8.05% 0.00% 106.59% 72.84%
Other 		2.60% -72.87% 73.78% 40.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.30% 0.00% 8.92% 33.33%
Stocks 		0.18% 0.00% 238.38% 92.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 83.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QEVOX % Rank
Technology 		25.58% 0.00% 85.77% 11.65%
Healthcare 		13.69% 0.00% 38.63% 35.92%
Financial Services 		13.23% 0.00% 98.22% 44.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 25.83% 14.08%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 21.61% 14.56%
Industrials 		8.15% 0.00% 23.85% 65.05%
Consumer Defense 		6.51% 0.00% 37.51% 48.54%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 60.89% 64.56%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 91.12% 57.77%
Real Estate 		2.72% 0.00% 99.45% 56.80%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 56.73% 74.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QEVOX % Rank
US 		0.18% -1.19% 235.84% 91.36%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 92.59%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QEVOX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		91.43% -72.56% 100.00% 22.63%
Corporate 		7.48% 0.00% 98.28% 38.68%
Government 		0.81% 0.00% 99.78% 78.19%
Securitized 		0.26% 0.00% 52.99% 43.21%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 71.81% 42.39%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 87.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QEVOX % Rank
US 		6.74% -17.22% 99.80% 71.60%
Non US 		1.31% -2.67% 63.37% 58.02%

QEVOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.21% 4.40% 37.82%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 79.01%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

QEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% 99.85%

QEVOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QEVOX Category Low Category High QEVOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 43.31% 89.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QEVOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QEVOX Category Low Category High QEVOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.37% -2.01% 13.72% 95.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QEVOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QEVOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Teed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research

Jerry Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser

Timothy Hanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×