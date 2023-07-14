Home
Trending ETFs

EquityCompass Quality Dividend Fund

QDVIX | Fund

$11.11

$69.4 M

5.55%

$0.62

1.25%

YTD Return

-5.9%

1 yr return

-18.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$69.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EquityCompass Quality Dividend Fund

QDVIX | Fund

$11.11

$69.4 M

5.55%

$0.62

1.25%

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

  • Legal Name
    EquityCompass Quality Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    EquityCompass
  • Inception Date
    Oct 04, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Scherer

The Fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of income-producing (dividend-paying) equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. The Fund invests principally in common stocks, but its equity investments may also include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other investment companies (including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)). The Fund may, from time to time, write covered call options on the equity positions it holds to generate additional income from premiums earned on such options. The Fund’s equity investments may also include indirect exposure to foreign securities through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), although MLP investments will at no time exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets (measured at the time of purchase).
The Adviser combines quantitative and fundamental analysis with risk management in identifying investment opportunities and constructing the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund may invest in equity securities issued by companies of different capitalization ranges, but will typically focus on larger companies. In selecting securities, the Adviser first uses proprietary quantitative models to identify and rank stocks based on several characteristics, including quality (of financial condition and creation of shareholder value), relative value (based on fundamental metrics and analyst estimates) and income-generation potential (measured in terms of dividend, earnings, yield and payout ratio). The Adviser then determines the most attractive of the higher ranked securities based on their current and future prospects for income generation as well as long-term price appreciation. The Adviser considers a number of factors in this process, including history of dividend payment and growth, current dividend policy, and relevant corporate events.
Finally, in constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser manages risk by diversifying across holdings and S&P economic sectors (“Sectors”), seeking to limit the potential adverse impact from any one stock or Sector. The Fund will generally hold equal-weighted positions and
be di
versified across Sectors and generally no more than 20% of the Fund’s net assets (measured at the time of investment) will be exposed to any one Sector. Notwithstanding this limitation, the Fund may indirectly exceed this 20% Sector exposure limit by virtue of investments in MLPs and other investment companies that may be more heavily concentrated in a particular Sector.
The Adviser monitors the Fund’s holdings and may consider selling a security when valuation becomes excessive, there is deterioration in the issuer’s relative attractiveness, financial position or fundamental prospects, or the Adviser believes there are more attractive investment opportunities elsewhere.
Read More

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.9% -13.6% 215.2% 98.92%
1 Yr -18.8% -58.6% 197.5% 98.93%
3 Yr 1.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 87.92%
5 Yr -2.9%* -15.4% 29.3% 80.79%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -65.1% 22.3% 87.67%
2021 8.9% -25.3% 25.5% 39.86%
2020 -2.0% -8.4% 56.7% 88.58%
2019 3.0% -9.2% 10.4% 86.52%
2018 -2.7% -9.4% 3.1% 26.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.9% -13.6% 215.2% 97.10%
1 Yr -18.8% -58.6% 197.5% 98.93%
3 Yr 1.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 88.23%
5 Yr -2.9%* -15.2% 31.9% 86.19%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -65.1% 22.3% 87.67%
2021 8.9% -25.3% 25.5% 39.95%
2020 -2.0% -8.4% 56.7% 88.58%
2019 3.0% -9.2% 10.4% 86.70%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% 3.3% 57.64%

NAV & Total Return History

Concentration Analysis

QDVIX Category Low Category High QDVIX % Rank
Net Assets 69.4 M 1 M 151 B 88.55%
Number of Holdings 31 2 1727 95.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 86.45%
Weighting of Top 10 39.08% 5.0% 99.2% 12.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Duke Energy Corp 4.92%
  2. Enbridge Inc 4.54%
  3. Southern Co 4.43%
  4. Qualcomm Inc 4.39%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 4.20%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.12%
  7. Verizon Communications Inc 4.10%
  8. Cardinal Health Inc 4.07%
  9. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 4.06%
  10. Gilead Sciences Inc 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QDVIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 28.02% 125.26% 39.16%
Cash 		1.14% -88.20% 71.98% 57.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 73.56%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 70.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 71.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 72.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDVIX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.81% 0.00% 30.08% 32.76%
Financial Services 		17.35% 0.00% 58.05% 68.98%
Consumer Defense 		15.52% 0.00% 34.10% 5.53%
Technology 		14.73% 0.00% 54.02% 22.11%
Energy 		11.88% 0.00% 54.00% 10.97%
Industrials 		7.53% 0.00% 42.76% 87.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.16% 0.00% 22.74% 31.68%
Communication Services 		7.03% 0.00% 26.58% 30.12%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 97.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 95.71%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 98.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDVIX % Rank
US 		90.59% 24.51% 121.23% 64.61%
Non US 		8.27% 0.00% 41.42% 27.42%

Operational Fees

QDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.04% 45.41% 27.20%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 56.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

QDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 93.75%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 488.00% 39.79%

Dividend Yield Analysis

QDVIX Category Low Category High QDVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.55% 0.00% 41.90% 18.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QDVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QDVIX Category Low Category High QDVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.45% -1.51% 4.28% 1.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QDVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

Managers

Michael Scherer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Mr. Scherer joined the EquityCompass team in 2000. He is the portfolio manager of the Quality Dividend and Select Quality portfolios, as well as a senior member of the team responsible for developing and researching quantitative portfolio strategies. He has written extensively on market strategy and works closely with Stifel financial advisors educating them on EquityCompass investment portfolios and products. Mr. Scherer has an M.B.A. in Finance from Loyola University Maryland and a B.A. from the College of William & Mary with a concentration in government.

Thomas Mulroy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Mr. Mulroy is the Executive Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of EquityCompass Strategies and is responsible for managing various strategies, including the Quality Dividend Strategy. Mr. Mulroy has more than 30 years of investment experience, most recently with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. where he served as Co-Director of the Institutional Group from July 2009 to June 2017 and Executive Vice President and Head of Equity Capital Markets from December 2005 to July 2009. Tom was Co-President and Director of Stifel Financial Corp. from June 2014 through June 2017 and Senior Vice President from December 2005 through June 2014. Prior to joining Stifel, Tom served as Executive Vice President at Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. from 1986 through November 2005 and was instrumental in the transformative deal that brought Legg Mason Capital Markets to Stifel in their 2005 acquisition. Tom’s leadership has been a driving force behind Stifel’s growth since that time. Tom also formerly served as Chairman of the Board of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. He received a B.S. in Finance from Ithaca College and an M.B.A. in Finance from American University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

