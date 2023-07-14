Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-5.9%
1 yr return
-18.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$69.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.1%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QDVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|98.92%
|1 Yr
|-18.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|98.93%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|87.92%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|80.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QDVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|87.67%
|2021
|8.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|39.86%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|88.58%
|2019
|3.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|86.52%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|26.16%
|Period
|QDVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|97.10%
|1 Yr
|-18.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|98.93%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|88.23%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|86.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QDVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|87.67%
|2021
|8.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|39.95%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|88.58%
|2019
|3.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|86.70%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|57.64%
|QDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QDVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69.4 M
|1 M
|151 B
|88.55%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|1727
|95.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.8 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|86.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.08%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|12.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|39.16%
|Cash
|1.14%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|57.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|73.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|70.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|71.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|72.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDVIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.81%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|32.76%
|Financial Services
|17.35%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|68.98%
|Consumer Defense
|15.52%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|5.53%
|Technology
|14.73%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|22.11%
|Energy
|11.88%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|10.97%
|Industrials
|7.53%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|87.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.16%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|31.68%
|Communication Services
|7.03%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|30.12%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|97.77%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|95.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|98.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDVIX % Rank
|US
|90.59%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|64.61%
|Non US
|8.27%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|27.42%
|QDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|27.20%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|56.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|QDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|93.75%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|39.79%
|QDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QDVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.55%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|18.74%
|QDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|QDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QDVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.45%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|1.10%
|QDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.744
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Mr. Scherer joined the EquityCompass team in 2000. He is the portfolio manager of the Quality Dividend and Select Quality portfolios, as well as a senior member of the team responsible for developing and researching quantitative portfolio strategies. He has written extensively on market strategy and works closely with Stifel financial advisors educating them on EquityCompass investment portfolios and products. Mr. Scherer has an M.B.A. in Finance from Loyola University Maryland and a B.A. from the College of William & Mary with a concentration in government.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Mr. Mulroy is the Executive Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of EquityCompass Strategies and is responsible for managing various strategies, including the Quality Dividend Strategy. Mr. Mulroy has more than 30 years of investment experience, most recently with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. where he served as Co-Director of the Institutional Group from July 2009 to June 2017 and Executive Vice President and Head of Equity Capital Markets from December 2005 to July 2009. Tom was Co-President and Director of Stifel Financial Corp. from June 2014 through June 2017 and Senior Vice President from December 2005 through June 2014. Prior to joining Stifel, Tom served as Executive Vice President at Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. from 1986 through November 2005 and was instrumental in the transformative deal that brought Legg Mason Capital Markets to Stifel in their 2005 acquisition. Tom’s leadership has been a driving force behind Stifel’s growth since that time. Tom also formerly served as Chairman of the Board of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. He received a B.S. in Finance from Ithaca College and an M.B.A. in Finance from American University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
