$8.74
$2.89 M
2.44%
$0.21
-
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
-3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.89 M
Holdings in Top 10
78.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$8.74
$2.89 M
2.44%
$0.21
-
The Fund is available only to eligible retirement plans that have entered into an agreement with Fisher Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) to receive managed account services through the Adviser’s Personalized Retirement Outcomes offering or other services provided by the Adviser. If you do not qualify to be an investor and an account was established for you despite the fact that you do not qualify, your account may be liquidated at the Adviser’s discretion. If you are an individual, you may buy or sell shares only as permitted by your retirement plan. Please refer to your plan materials or contact your plan sponsor directly.
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income and fixed income-related securities. The Fund’s Benchmark tracks the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade debt publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market, including U.S. Treasury, quasi-government, corporate, securitized and collateralized securities. Securities in the Benchmark generally are investment grade and have at least 18 months to final maturity at issuance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other fixed income or fixed income-related securities, including but not limited to the following:
|·
|Fixed income securities, including but not limited to:
|o
|U.S. Government securities
|o
|Corporate debt securities
|o
|Agency debentures
|o
|Mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)
|o
|Asset-backed securities (“ABS”)
|o
|Municipal fixed income securities
|o
|Money market funds
|·
|Fixed income linked exchange traded funds (“ETFs”)
|·
|Convertible bonds, provided that in the event such bonds are converted into common stock or preferred stock, such stock will be held only temporarily.
The Adviser utilizes a top-down fixed income investment process based on the application of proprietary research tools to the analysis of a wide range of economic, political and sentiment drivers to formulate forecasts and develop portfolio themes. The Adviser manages the Fund’s portfolio on an ongoing, forward-looking basis, assessing short- and long-term interest rates, credit spreads and corporate solvency in real time to forecast future trends.
The Adviser analyzes the Benchmark’s components and assigns expected risk and return. The Adviser then optimizes the fixed income portfolio to its market outlook by adjusting characteristics such as bond type, yield to
maturity, credit spreads, duration, credit quality, and time to maturity. There are many types of bonds, and all carry different performance and risk characteristics. Corporate, municipal, sovereign and agency bonds are the most common, and portfolio exposure to each category is dependent on the construction of the Benchmark and the Adviser’s market outlook. The Fund may invest across a range of maturities, duration and quality, including issues with below investment grade ratings (“junk bonds”). The Adviser may use either individual bonds or fixed income ETFs to obtain the desired fixed income allocation and diversification.
|Period
|QDIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|0.96%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|34.29%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|22.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QDIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|56.25%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|10.12%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|62.49%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|QDIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|0.96%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|30.56%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|22.49%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QDIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|54.98%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|10.22%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|62.49%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|QDIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QDIBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.89 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|99.91%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|1
|17234
|97.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.23 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|97.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.55%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|5.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDIBX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.55%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|31.40%
|Cash
|2.45%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|53.71%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|91.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|94.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|85.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|99.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDIBX % Rank
|Government
|41.93%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|15.05%
|Corporate
|37.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.33%
|Securitized
|15.76%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|88.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.40%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|49.24%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|94.10%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDIBX % Rank
|US
|97.55%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|10.76%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|99.33%
|QDIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|99.08%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|1.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|QDIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QDIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QDIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|15.98%
|QDIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QDIBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.44%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|8.70%
|QDIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|QDIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QDIBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.00%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|31.21%
|QDIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2019
2.47
2.5%
William (Bill) Glaser is the Executive Vice President of Portfolio Management and a member of the Investment Policy Committee (IPC). In those roles, he oversees the firm’s Portfolio Management Department, which includes the Research, Investment Operations, Investment Solutions and Portfolio Evaluation Groups. He is also a member of the Technology Transformation Committee. Bill speaks regularly at client seminars and meets with institutional clients globally, providing information regarding global economic factors, our market outlook and portfolio positioning. Bill joined Fisher Investments in 1999 and has served on the firm’s five-member IPC since 2011. Prior to his current responsibilities, Bill held several different positions at the firm, including Capital Markets Research Team Leader, Securities Research Team Leader and Securities Research Analyst. Bill has a degree in Finance from the University of Arizona.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Aaron Anderson is a Senior Vice President of Research and a member of the Investment Policy Committee (IPC). In those roles, Aaron oversees the firm’s global macroeconomic and capital markets research. Aaron joined Fisher Investments in 2005 and has served on the firm’s five-member IPC since 2011. His previous roles at the firm include Capital Markets Research Team Leader, Capital Markets Research Analyst and Innovation Manager. Prior to joining Fisher Investments, Aaron worked at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown as an Assistant Vice President. Aaron regularly meets with private and institutional clients globally, sharing the firm’s market outlook, current portfolio positioning and answering questions. Aaron’s views on global market conditions and geopolitical events are featured in publications globally, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Reuters, MarketWatch, CNN.com, The Telegraph, Forbes and Investing.com—among many others. He also appears regularly in the financial media, programs on CNBC, Yahoo Finance and the Cheddar TV Network. Aaron has written two books, including Own the World: How Smart Investors Create Global Portfolios. He holds undergraduate degrees in Geophysics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and Applied Economics from the University of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Ken Fisher founded Fisher Investments in 1979, which is now a $169+ billion investment adviser and money management firm serving large institutions and high net worth individuals globally. By most standards, it is the world’s largest pure ‘40 Act Investment Adviser firm. He was CEO for 37 years and currently serves as Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer. Ken’s prestigious Forbes “Portfolio Strategy” column ran monthly for 32 1/2 years until 12/31/2016, making Ken the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine’s history. He writes monthly, native language columns in major media organs spanning Western Europe and Asia, including Germany’s Focus Money; Denmark’s leading business newspaper, Børsen; the Netherland’s largest newspaper, De Telegraaf; Switzerland’s leading business paper, Handelszeitung; Spain’s largest business website and newspaper, elEconomista; Italy’s third largest newspaper and number one business paper, Il Sole 24 Ore; France’s L’Opinion; Belgium’s La Libre; Austria’s Trend; Caixin—often referred to as the Bloomberg of China; the Hong Kong Economic Journal; Taiwan’s Business Weekly; South Korea’s largest business paper, Chosun Mint; and Japan’s Diamond Weekly. Ken has written 11 books, including 4 New York Times bestsellers. His 1970’s theoretical work pioneered an investment analysis tool called the Price-to-Sales Ratio, now a core part of financial curriculum. His credits span a multitude of professional and scholarly journals. He is a recipient of the Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award for outstanding research in the Journal of Portfolio Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Michael joined Fisher Investments in 2002. Prior to his current role, he held a variety of positions, including Vice President of Portfolio Management Communications, Capital Markets Team Leader and Institutional Client Services Manager. Before joining the firm, he worked at Bear Stearns as a Corporate Finance Analyst in the Global Technology Group. Michael regularly meets with clients globally, sharing the firm’s market outlook, current portfolio positioning and answering questions. Michael appears regularly on various financial media programs, including those on Yahoo Finance, Reuters TV and the Cheddar TV Network. He is the author of six books, including 20/20 Money: See the Markets Clearly, Gain Focus and Invest Better than the Pros. He speaks regularly around the US on a variety of topics ranging from economics to psychology. He was also a lecturer at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, where he taught Investment Management Topics. Michael received his undergraduate degree from Claremont McKenna College and his doctorate in Depth Field Psychology and Mythology from Pacifica Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Jeffery (Jeff) Silk is a Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fisher Investments. Jeff oversees all portfolio management functions across a wide range of investment strategies at the firm. Jeff joined the firm in 1983 as one of the firm’s first employees. Prior to his current role, Jeff was President and Chief Operating Officer. He has also served as Director of Trading and Operations, where he was instrumental in developing the firm’s first portfolio management, research and trading technologies. Jeff received his undergraduate degree from the University of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
