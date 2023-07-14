The Fund is available only to eligible retirement plans that have entered into an agreement with Fisher Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) to receive managed account services through the Adviser’s Personalized Retirement Outcomes offering or other services provided by the Adviser. If you do not qualify to be an investor and an account was established for you despite the fact that you do not qualify, your account may be liquidated at the Adviser’s discretion. If you are an individual, you may buy or sell shares only as permitted by your retirement plan. Please refer to your plan materials or contact your plan sponsor directly.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income and fixed income-related securities. The Fund’s Benchmark tracks the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade debt publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market, including U.S. Treasury, quasi-government, corporate, securitized and collateralized securities. Securities in the Benchmark generally are investment grade and have at least 18 months to final maturity at issuance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other fixed income or fixed income-related securities, including but not limited to the following:

· Fixed income securities, including but not limited to:

o U.S. Government securities

o Corporate debt securities

o Agency debentures

o Mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)

o Asset-backed securities (“ABS”)

o Municipal fixed income securities

o Money market funds

· Fixed income linked exchange traded funds (“ETFs”)

· Convertible bonds, provided that in the event such bonds are converted into common stock or preferred stock, such stock will be held only temporarily.

The Adviser utilizes a top-down fixed income investment process based on the application of proprietary research tools to the analysis of a wide range of economic, political and sentiment drivers to formulate forecasts and develop portfolio themes. The Adviser manages the Fund’s portfolio on an ongoing, forward-looking basis, assessing short- and long-term interest rates, credit spreads and corporate solvency in real time to forecast future trends.

The Adviser analyzes the Benchmark’s components and assigns expected risk and return. The Adviser then optimizes the fixed income portfolio to its market outlook by adjusting characteristics such as bond type, yield to

maturity, credit spreads, duration, credit quality, and time to maturity. There are many types of bonds, and all carry different performance and risk characteristics. Corporate, municipal, sovereign and agency bonds are the most common, and portfolio exposure to each category is dependent on the construction of the Benchmark and the Adviser’s market outlook. The Fund may invest across a range of maturities, duration and quality, including issues with below investment grade ratings (“junk bonds”). The Adviser may use either individual bonds or fixed income ETFs to obtain the desired fixed income allocation and diversification.