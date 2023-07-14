Home
Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
QCACX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$31.12 -0.11 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (QIACX) Primary A (QAACX) C (QCACX) Retirement (QKACX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund

QCACX | Fund

$31.12

$448 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$448 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QCACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Mahr

Fund Description

QCACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -14.3% 35.6% 68.05%
1 Yr 7.3% -55.6% 38.6% 71.15%
3 Yr 2.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 73.63%
5 Yr 1.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 54.21%
10 Yr 6.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 21.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -64.5% 28.9% 69.42%
2021 4.0% -20.5% 152.6% 82.33%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 22.11%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 58.33%
2018 -2.3% -13.5% 12.6% 36.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -20.5% 35.6% 61.46%
1 Yr 7.3% -55.6% 40.3% 61.94%
3 Yr 2.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 73.88%
5 Yr 1.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 65.28%
10 Yr 6.7%* -13.5% 37.4% 51.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -64.5% 28.9% 69.50%
2021 4.0% -20.5% 152.6% 82.40%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 22.52%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 58.83%
2018 -2.3% -10.9% 12.6% 61.66%

NAV & Total Return History

QCACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCACX Category Low Category High QCACX % Rank
Net Assets 448 M 177 K 1.21 T 65.49%
Number of Holdings 173 2 4154 40.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M 288 K 270 B 65.42%
Weighting of Top 10 31.42% 1.8% 106.2% 50.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.79%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.49%
  4. AbbVie Inc 3.29%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.15%
  6. Amazon.com Inc 2.64%
  7. Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.38%
  8. Broadcom Inc 2.25%
  9. Philip Morris International Inc 2.20%
  10. Domino's Pizza Inc 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCACX % Rank
Stocks 		98.07% 0.00% 130.24% 69.54%
Cash 		1.94% -102.29% 100.00% 28.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 70.07%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 70.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 68.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 68.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCACX % Rank
Technology 		26.71% 0.00% 48.94% 15.53%
Healthcare 		14.59% 0.00% 60.70% 42.47%
Financial Services 		11.83% 0.00% 55.59% 80.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.40% 0.00% 30.33% 30.90%
Industrials 		8.07% 0.00% 29.90% 78.16%
Communication Services 		6.79% 0.00% 27.94% 74.89%
Consumer Defense 		6.65% 0.00% 47.71% 56.54%
Energy 		5.01% 0.00% 41.64% 24.20%
Real Estate 		4.64% 0.00% 31.91% 9.82%
Basic Materials 		2.75% 0.00% 25.70% 42.62%
Utilities 		1.57% 0.00% 20.91% 74.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCACX % Rank
US 		98.03% 0.00% 127.77% 31.66%
Non US 		0.04% 0.00% 32.38% 91.15%

QCACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.01% 49.27% 9.73%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 81.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.05%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.85% 61.08%

Sales Fees

QCACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 70.77%

Trading Fees

QCACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 496.00% 82.24%

QCACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCACX Category Low Category High QCACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 85.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCACX Category Low Category High QCACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.52% -54.00% 6.06% 94.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QCACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Mahr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Daniel J. Mahr, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2002. He is a Senior Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Managing Director of Research, he is responsible for leading the Investment Team as it relates to the ongoing design, development and implementation of the investment model. He received his A.B., Computer Science from Harvard College and his S.M., Computer Science from Harvard University.

Frederick Konopka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Frederick L. Konopka, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC investment team in 1997. Mr. Konopka is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC . As the Portfolio and Trading Manager, he is responsible for the ongoing implementation of the investment model including trading impact evaluation and implementation. He received his A.B., Mathematics from Dartmouth College and his M.S., Concentration in Information Technology and Finance from MIT Sloan School of Management.

John Lewicke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

John Paul Lewicke joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2007. Mr. Lewicke is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Lewicke received his A.B., Mathematics and Computer Science from Dartmouth College.

Damien Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2018

3.81

3.8%

Mr. Zhang, Research Manager at Federated MDTA LLC (“MDT Advisers”), joined the MDT Adviser’s Investment Team in 2009. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Zhang received his A.B., Summa Cum Laude in Economics from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

