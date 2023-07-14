Under normal market conditions, Small Cap Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, warrants, and rights derivative of or convertible into common stocks, in each case issued by small-cap issuers. Small Cap Fund considers a small-cap issuer to be a company having at the time of purchase by Small Cap Fund a market capitalization of between approximately $100 million to $5 billion, as well as one or more mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and business development companies (“BDCs”) that invests at least 80 percent of its net assets in similar securities issued by small-cap issuers.

Small Cap Fund, as part of its principal investment strategy, may invest up to 15 percent of its net assets (determined at the time of investment) in securities of foreign issuers, which includes securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and foreign securities traded on U.S. exchanges. If such securities have been issued by a small-cap issuer at the time of purchase, Small Cap Fund may include those securities in the portion of its portfolio that is invested in small-cap issuers (at least 80 percent), subject to the 15 percent limit. Fund assets may be invested in growth stocks and value stocks. Small Cap Fund’s sub-adviser generally considers growth stocks to be

equity securities issued by companies that have sustainable competitive advantages and products or services that potentially could generate significantly greater-than-average revenue and earnings growth. The sub-adviser generally considers value stocks to be equity securities whose performance has lagged relative to the market but whose issuing companies have stable earnings and cash flows and where there are visible and imminent inflection points and catalysts that may result in increased earnings and cash flow, driving stock appreciation.

In managing Small Cap Fund’s portfolio, its sub-adviser uses proprietary quantitative investment technology combined with traditional, value-based, fundamental research to identify potential investments. The sub-adviser uses traditional valuation measures, including price/book ratios and price/sustainable free cash flow ratios to screen its database of more than 40,000 global companies. The sub-adviser uses these measures to identify companies with the greatest potential for undervalued streams of sustainable free cash flow. The sub-adviser conducts fundamental research, interviewing and visiting with company management and creating detailed financial models on potential portfolio investments. The sub-adviser also maintains a “watch-list” of companies, which may be used if the valuation of a company held in Small Cap Fund’s portfolio falls below established limits. Small Cap Fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers. Although Small Cap Fund does not have an express policy to invest in equity securities of in any specific industry sector, from time to time it has invested more than 25 percent of its total assets in financial services companies.

Small Cap Fund’s sub-adviser may utilize options on existing security positions or indexes in an attempt to improve the risk/return profile of Small Cap Fund’s returns. The extent of the sub-adviser’s use of options may vary over time based on the sub-adviser’s assessment of market conditions and other factors.

Small Cap Fund may invest in other types of derivatives (i.e., a security or instrument whose value is determined by reference to the value or the change in value of one or more securities, currencies, indices or other financial instruments) for the purposes of hedging the value of the portfolio and establishing a position in the future. Small Cap Fund may hold cash, or it may manage its cash by investing in cash equivalents and money market funds.