mutual fund
QBDAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.42 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (QBDSX) Primary Adv (QBDAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantified Managed Income Fund

QBDAX | Fund

$8.42

$218 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$218 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QBDAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Managed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Mar 18, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jerry Wagner

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. The Fund invests primarily in income-producing securities. The Fund does so indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and other closed-end and open-end investment companies that themselves primarily invest in income-producing securities. The underlying income-producing securities to which the Fund seeks to gain exposure primarily include U.S. government securities, corporate debt obligations, foreign debt securities (including emerging markets), and bonds in the lowest credit rating category, also called “junk bonds,” convertible bonds, preferred stocks, common stocks, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also invest directly in these types of securities. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities without any restriction on maturity. The Fund may gain exposure to income securities by using inverse and/or leveraging instruments: leveraged ETF positions, futures contracts, forward contracts, options, and swap agreements, regardless of whether they generate income or dividends, and may invest up to 80% of its assets in short positions. The Fund employs short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.

The Fund employs an aggressive management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. As part of its principal investment strategy the Fund may invest all or part of the Fund assets in short-term and ultra-short-term ETFs and for temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest all or part of the Fund assets in cash and/or cash equivalents.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Subadviser employs a dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various fixed-income investments and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio. The Subadviser evaluates and ranks the short-term to intermediate-term performance of each investment and invests in those securities that best fit the percentage allocations deemed beneficial by the Subadviser’s multiple proprietary algorithms.

The Subadviser typically assigns each investment in which it invests a minimum holding period, though an investment’s actual holding period and allocation weighting will depend on its performance ranking. The allocation weightings will likely not be changed for a time period longer than the assigned holding period. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings in the Fund. The Subadviser generally evaluates all investments weekly based on its allocation rankings but may reallocate more or less often to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. Finally, in making the decision to invest in a security, long or short, the Subadviser may utilize proprietary and third-party analysis models that evaluate interest rate trends and other macroeconomic data, market momentum, price patterns and other technical data or data related to accounting periods, tax events and other calendar-related events. In addition, the Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the preceding investment analysis.

Read More

QBDAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QBDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -7.2% 18.1% 67.84%
1 Yr -3.1% -18.7% 21.2% 76.58%
3 Yr -2.5%* -23.6% 52.7% 38.40%
5 Yr -2.1%* -29.7% 29.4% 44.95%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QBDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.7% -31.8% 18.4% 6.31%
2021 -0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 43.56%
2020 -3.4% -20.2% 60.6% 95.69%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 8.61%
2018 -1.1% -12.3% 0.7% 54.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QBDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -11.7% 18.1% 66.29%
1 Yr -3.1% -18.7% 38.5% 75.63%
3 Yr -2.5%* -23.6% 52.7% 38.78%
5 Yr -2.1%* -29.7% 30.2% 49.63%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QBDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.7% -31.8% 18.4% 6.31%
2021 -0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 43.56%
2020 -3.4% -20.2% 60.6% 95.69%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 8.61%
2018 -1.1% -12.3% 1.5% 66.41%

NAV & Total Return History

QBDAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QBDAX Category Low Category High QBDAX % Rank
Net Assets 218 M 100 124 B 70.73%
Number of Holdings 51 2 8175 87.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 121 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 44.96%
Weighting of Top 10 98.34% 4.3% 105.0% 4.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 30.45%
  2. First American Government Obligs Z 30.45%
  3. Apple Inc 0.35%
  4. Amgen Inc 0.35%
  5. eBay Inc 0.34%
  6. John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc 0.34%
  7. Citrix Systems Inc 0.34%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 0.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QBDAX % Rank
Bonds 		42.33% -150.81% 180.51% 91.35%
Cash 		35.98% -261.12% 258.91% 10.95%
Stocks 		20.15% -38.22% 261.12% 1.87%
Preferred Stocks 		1.18% 0.00% 13.21% 16.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.23% 0.00% 33.50% 74.64%
Other 		0.12% -25.82% 276.99% 20.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QBDAX % Rank
Energy 		27.56% 0.00% 100.00% 34.69%
Industrials 		17.36% 0.00% 100.00% 8.93%
Consumer Defense 		15.70% 0.00% 99.97% 6.89%
Healthcare 		12.47% 0.00% 100.00% 9.44%
Technology 		9.19% 0.00% 29.61% 20.15%
Financial Services 		5.59% 0.00% 100.00% 42.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.77% 0.00% 89.95% 25.00%
Communication Services 		2.38% 0.00% 100.00% 33.93%
Basic Materials 		2.10% 0.00% 100.00% 29.08%
Real Estate 		1.46% 0.00% 100.00% 38.52%
Utilities 		1.43% 0.00% 100.00% 34.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QBDAX % Rank
US 		20.15% -40.06% 261.12% 1.01%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 38.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QBDAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		59.50% 0.00% 100.00% 5.06%
Corporate 		23.96% 0.00% 97.25% 64.54%
Government 		14.05% 0.00% 99.43% 42.84%
Securitized 		2.31% 0.00% 99.65% 82.78%
Derivative 		0.14% -0.52% 72.98% 51.01%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 54.26% 36.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QBDAX % Rank
US 		39.39% -151.11% 194.51% 83.29%
Non US 		2.94% -136.75% 104.82% 87.32%

QBDAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QBDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.02% 0.01% 26.65% 16.18%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.29% 67.97%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 78.70%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

QBDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QBDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QBDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 99.13%

QBDAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QBDAX Category Low Category High QBDAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 89.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QBDAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QBDAX Category Low Category High QBDAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -1.55% 11.51% 98.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QBDAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QBDAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jerry Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2013

8.81

8.8%

Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser

Jason Teed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2018

4.22

4.2%

Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research

Timothy Hanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

