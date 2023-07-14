Home
Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
QASCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.31 -0.22 -1.07%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (QISCX) Primary A (QASCX) C (QCSCX) Retirement (QLSCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$1.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 150.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QASCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Mahr

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in the common stock of small U.S. companies. The investment adviser’s investment strategy utilizes a small-cap approach by selecting most of its investments from companies listed in the Russell 2000® Index, an index that measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest U.S. companies by market capitalization within the Russell 3000® Index (an index that includes the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, representing approximately 98% of the investable domestic equity market). As of July 31, 2022, companies in the Russell 2000® Index ranged in market capitalization from $20.9 million to $10.3 billion. The Fund’s investments may include, but are not limited to, equity securities of domestic issuers and real estate investment trusts (REITs). As the Fund’s sector exposure approximates the Russell 2000® Index, the Fund may, from time to time, have large allocations to certain broad market sectors, such as financials, healthcare and industrials.The Adviser implements its strategy using a quantitative model driven by fundamental and technical stock selection variables, including relative value, profit trends, capital structure and price history. This process seeks to impose strict discipline over stock selection, unimpeded by market or manager psychology. It seeks to maximize compound annual return while controlling risk. The process also takes into account trading costs in an effort to ensure that trades are generated only to the extent they are expected to be profitable on an after-trading-cost basis. Additionally, risk is controlled through diversification constraints which limit exposure to individual companies as well as groups of correlated companies. The investment adviser’s stock selection process is expected to result in investments in companies with both growth and value characteristics.The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in small companies. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policies that would permit the Fund normally to invest less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in small companies. For purposes of this limitation, small companies will be defined as companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 2000® Index.The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading will cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy will likely result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains.
Read More

QASCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QASCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -14.5% 140.9% 57.56%
1 Yr 6.1% -34.7% 196.6% 67.68%
3 Yr 6.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 51.30%
5 Yr -1.3%* -23.8% 9.2% 44.34%
10 Yr 4.1%* -11.7% 15.3% 13.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QASCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -59.3% 118.2% 83.50%
2021 5.6% -17.3% 18.6% 43.25%
2020 5.2% -21.2% 28.2% 19.75%
2019 4.1% -17.9% 8.4% 72.29%
2018 -3.2% -20.0% 0.2% 20.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QASCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -17.6% 140.9% 54.50%
1 Yr 6.1% -34.7% 196.6% 61.42%
3 Yr 6.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 50.26%
5 Yr -1.3%* -23.8% 10.7% 47.08%
10 Yr 4.1%* -9.1% 15.3% 36.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QASCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -59.3% 118.2% 83.50%
2021 5.6% -17.3% 18.6% 43.25%
2020 5.2% -21.2% 28.2% 19.75%
2019 4.1% -17.9% 8.4% 72.29%
2018 -3.2% -19.9% 0.2% 37.24%

NAV & Total Return History

QASCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QASCX Category Low Category High QASCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.21 B 1.48 M 120 B 27.73%
Number of Holdings 300 2 2519 38.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 203 M 213 K 4.6 B 23.06%
Weighting of Top 10 15.04% 2.8% 101.7% 54.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eastern Bankshares Inc Ordinary Shares 1.80%
  2. Trinet Group Inc 1.65%
  3. Federated Hermes Inst Prime Val Obl IS 1.64%
  4. National Storage Affiliates Trust 1.64%
  5. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc 1.63%
  6. Moelis & Co Class A 1.58%
  7. GMS Inc 1.51%
  8. Five9 Inc 1.51%
  9. ShockWave Medical Inc 1.51%
  10. Vocera Communications Inc 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QASCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.35% 25.32% 100.32% 48.65%
Cash 		1.65% -79.10% 74.68% 51.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 80.30%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 77.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 79.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 79.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QASCX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.61% 0.00% 26.53% 5.61%
Financial Services 		15.72% 0.00% 35.52% 44.73%
Industrials 		14.82% 2.46% 37.42% 81.12%
Technology 		12.51% 0.00% 54.70% 73.81%
Real Estate 		10.04% 0.00% 29.43% 12.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.86% 0.99% 47.79% 68.20%
Energy 		6.60% 0.00% 37.72% 36.56%
Communication Services 		4.85% 0.00% 14.85% 6.80%
Basic Materials 		3.64% 0.00% 18.66% 78.91%
Consumer Defense 		2.74% 0.00% 18.87% 77.89%
Utilities 		1.59% 0.00% 18.58% 72.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QASCX % Rank
US 		98.19% 24.89% 100.00% 19.53%
Non US 		0.16% 0.00% 36.31% 90.74%

QASCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QASCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.01% 13.16% 44.37%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 68.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.07%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 55.49%

Sales Fees

QASCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 65.71%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QASCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QASCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 150.00% 1.00% 314.00% 97.44%

QASCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QASCX Category Low Category High QASCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 82.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QASCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QASCX Category Low Category High QASCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -2.40% 2.49% 63.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QASCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QASCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Mahr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Daniel J. Mahr, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2002. He is a Senior Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Managing Director of Research, he is responsible for leading the Investment Team as it relates to the ongoing design, development and implementation of the investment model. He received his A.B., Computer Science from Harvard College and his S.M., Computer Science from Harvard University.

Frederick Konopka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Frederick L. Konopka, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC investment team in 1997. Mr. Konopka is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC . As the Portfolio and Trading Manager, he is responsible for the ongoing implementation of the investment model including trading impact evaluation and implementation. He received his A.B., Mathematics from Dartmouth College and his M.S., Concentration in Information Technology and Finance from MIT Sloan School of Management.

John Lewicke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

John Paul Lewicke joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2007. Mr. Lewicke is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Lewicke received his A.B., Mathematics and Computer Science from Dartmouth College.

Damien Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2018

3.81

3.8%

Mr. Zhang, Research Manager at Federated MDTA LLC (“MDT Advisers”), joined the MDT Adviser’s Investment Team in 2009. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Zhang received his A.B., Summa Cum Laude in Economics from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

