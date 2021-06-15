Home
Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Portfolio

QAAGZX | Fund

-

$702 M

0.00%

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$702 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QAAGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care, medicine, or the life sciences (collectively termed “health sciences”). While the fund can invest in companies of any size, the majority of fund assets are expected to be invested in large- and mid-cap companies.

The fund defines the health sciences industry broadly and divides it into four main areas: pharmaceutical companies; health care services companies; medical products and devices providers; and biotechnology firms. Our allocation among these four areas will vary depending on the relative potential we see within each area and the outlook for the overall health sciences sector.

The fund will use fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies and the most compelling investment opportunities. In general, the fund will follow a growth investment strategy, seeking companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than inflation and the economy in general. When stock valuations seem unusually high, however, a “value” approach, which gives preference to seemingly undervalued companies, may be emphasized. The fund generally seeks investments in companies that are developing new and effective medicines, as well as companies whose business models reduce costs or improve quality in health care systems.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

Read More

QAAGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAAGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAAGZX Category Low Category High QAAGZX % Rank
Net Assets 702 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 227 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 296 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 42.17% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 8.04%
  2. ELI LILLY CO 8.01%
  3. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 4.66%
  4. INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 3.81%
  5. ELEVANCE HEALTH INC 3.52%
  6. MERCK CO INC 3.45%
  7. STRYKER CORP 3.23%
  8. DANAHER CORP 2.76%
  9. VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 2.72%
  10. ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGZX % Rank
Stocks 		88.28% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.83% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		4.88% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGZX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGZX % Rank
US 		87.86% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.43% N/A N/A N/A

QAAGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAAGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QAAGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QAAGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAAGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAAGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAAGZX Category Low Category High QAAGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAAGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAAGZX Category Low Category High QAAGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAAGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QAAGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

